Edgartown, MA

vineyardgazette.com

A Tale of One Small City

The miniature townscape is a decades-long passion project for Vineyard resident Debbie Brown, entirely based on the world of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. For six years the display found a home at The Point Way Inn (now The Richard) where Ms. Brown worked, drawing crowds during Christmas in Edgartown.
EDGARTOWN, MA
capecod.com

Vehicle fire extends to residence in Eastham

EASTHAM – Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire arrived to find a house well involved in Eastham. The call came in sometime after 1:30 PM Friday afternoon on Lillian Road. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to assist. Initial reports say everyone evacuated the house and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Shortly after 2 PM the fire was reported under control. An investigation is underway into the cause of the vehicle fire.
EASTHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the same at the temporary location. Appointments […] The post Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A fire in the fireplace reportedly extended from the chimney into the walls of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to Brewster Road in Yarmouth just before 4 PM Friday afternoon. Crews were working to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
YARMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

From Chilmark to Down Under

Jane Slater’s new book The Mosher Family Tree is a story 150 years in the making. But it took retirement to get the wheels turning. For four decades, Ms. Slater and her husband Herb operated Over South Antiques, a Menemsha mainstay. Ms. Slater closed the shop in 2016, following Herb’s passing.
CHILMARK, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Make a Wreath at Polly Hill Arboretum

Polly Hill Arboretum on State Road in West Tisbury invites the community to its grounds on Saturday, Dec. 3 for its second annual Holiday Wreath Celebration. The free outdoor event takes place from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. and offers wintertime nature crafts, opportunities to create plant-based holiday decorations, and a bonfire.
WEST TISBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Christopher Keeley, wanted for killing Marshfield couple, arrested in Florida

MARSHFIELD -- The suspect of a brutal double murder in Marshfield has been arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley was taken into custody in Miami Beach on Saturday night. It's unclear when he will return to Massachusetts. Police have been looking for 27-year-old Keeley, who was considered "armed and dangerous," since Wednesday. On November 29, officers were called to the home of Carl and Vicki Mattson on Gotham Hill Drive for a well-being check and found the married couple dead. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were stabbed and bludgeoned. Carl Mattson was 70 years old and Vicki Mattson would have turned 71 Wednesday. According to a police warrant, Keeley was an acquaintance of the couple and lived at the home occasionally. 
MARSHFIELD, MA
FUN 107

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
high-profile.com

Dellbrook|JKS Breaks Ground on Banking Center

Plymouth, MA – On Nov. 17, Dellbrook|JKS broke ground alongside The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank (Cape Cod 5) on its new flagship location in West Plymouth. The Cape Cod 5 Banking Center, designed by Smook Architecture & Urban Design, Inc, will operate as a full-service banking facility, as it further expands into the region.
PLYMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

A Christmas Village to Melt the Heart of Any Scrooge

When Rachel Hines first received a phone call about displaying a full collection of Dickensian Christmas village figurines at The Carnegie Heritage Center, her immediate reaction was “Absolutely” followed by “What is that?”. “I’ve actually never read A Christmas Carol,” Ms. Hines, the Vineyard Preservation Trust’s program...
EDGARTOWN, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Firefighters Battle Blaze over Acushnet Ave Florist

NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — Sixteen people were displaced Friday afternoon as New Bedford firefighters battled a blaze in an apartment over a florist shop on Acushnet Avenue. Just before 4 p.m. on December 2, multiple 911 calls came in reporting smoke coming from the fourth floor of Mendonca’s Florist Shop, located at 1364 Acushnet Avenue.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
vineyardgazette.com

State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations

As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
NANTUCKET, MA
whdh.com

Suspect in brutal Marshfield double murder arrested in Florida

(WHDH) — The man wanted in connection with the murder of a couple in Marshfield has been arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. in Miami Beach in connection with the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death at their home on Gotham Hill Drive last week, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
MARSHFIELD, MA
capecod.com

Traffic crash closes Route 3 NB in Bourne

BOURNE – A traffic crash temporarily closed Route 3 northbound in Bourne. The crash happened about a mile from the Sagamore Bridge around 9:15 AM Friday. There were reports two cars collided and a deer was struck in what may have been two separate incidents. Two people were reportedly transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Route 3 north was closed for a time but by 9:55 AM one lane was reopening and by 10:10 AM the road was fully reopened though residual delays were likely for a time. Route 3A is an alternate to get around the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the incident(s). Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA

