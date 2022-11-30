ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month

By Lisa Carberg
 3 days ago

Conn. (WTNH) — November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month — an entire month dedicated to providing support for those coping with epilepsies. 3.4 million people currently live with epilepsy in the U.S.

Dr. Gabriel Martz, Director of the Epilepsy Center at Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute, explained the importance of epilepsy awareness and the challenges that people with epilepsy face.

