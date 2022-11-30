ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvtm13.com

Reward offered in Talladega homicide investigation

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Talladega police are asking for help in a homicide investigation. James Edward Wade, 71, was found shot to death on Thanksgiving Day. His body was found in the 1500 block of Shocco Road. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect in the case.
CBS 42

2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report. According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was […]
wbrc.com

B’ham man sentenced to prison on drug charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 1, a federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man on a drug charge, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 27-year-old Eric Ashley Jr., of Birmingham, to...
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died and another was injured following a house fire in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to Birmingham Fire, crews responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of 34th Street SW. Crews confirmed one death and one injury while at the scene of the fire. The person injured was […]
Alabama Now

Busted: Alabama sheriff seizes 108 illegal gambling machines

An Alabama sheriff’s office has seized 108 illegal gambling machines and more $13,000 seized after a two-week investigation. After following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. It was found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
The Trussville Tribune

Mountain Brook man charged with felony distribution that led to drug death

From Tribune staff reports WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — According to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a Mountain Brook man has been arrested on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama was charged in the death of Thomas Gleason, 26, of Ridgefield, Connecticut following […]
wbrc.com

Woman killed after wreck on Highway 78 in Jefferson County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 78 East on Dec. 1 around 6:40 p.m. Authorities identified the woman as 33-year-old Maleaha Rashid Hicks. Police say early indications show during the collision, one of the vehicles flipped...
CBS 42

Empire woman dead following crash on Highway 78

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Empire woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Highway 78 on the call of a crash around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they realized that during the accident one of the vehicles involved had flipped several […]
wbrc.com

Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
wbrc.com

Local law enforcement says ATM thefts are increasing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A brazen trend is on the rise in and around Birmingham as Jefferson County has seen several ATM thefts in the last few weeks. One was taken in Gardendale in October. The latest one was snatched from the PNC Bank on Bankhead Highway early Wednesday morning.
Dee F. Cee

Four Girls Killed In Church by a Bomb

image of 16th Street Baptist ChurchPhoto bybing.com/search?. Addie Mae Collins (14), Cynthia Wesley (14), Carole Robinson (14) and Denise McNair (11) were killed September 15, 1963 when a bomb exploded killing them at a church in Birmingham, Alabama. The 16th Street Baptist Church where the explosion occurred was a significant part of the Civil Rights Movement. It was often a meeting place for civil rights leaders. Several other church members were injured in the blast as well.
