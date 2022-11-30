Read full article on original website
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Two injured, one killed during apparent shootout in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two people were injured, and one person was killed during an apparent shootout in Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 2, at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Cornelius Arthour May Jr., 20, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a shooting at a Chevron located […]
Birmingham Police asking for help in fatal shooting of 38-year-old
Making sense of this tragedy and making headway in the investigation has been a puzzling challenge for BPD.
wvtm13.com
One person killed and two others shot in shootout on Finley Blvd. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: The Birmingham Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Cornelius Arthour May Jr. Multiple people were shot near a gas station in Birmingham Friday night. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reported a homicide investigation near a Chevron gas station, located at 1525 Finley Blvd. The...
wvtm13.com
Reward offered in Talladega homicide investigation
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Talladega police are asking for help in a homicide investigation. James Edward Wade, 71, was found shot to death on Thanksgiving Day. His body was found in the 1500 block of Shocco Road. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect in the case.
Birmingham man sentenced following January drug charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- A Birmingham man was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday following a guilty plea in connection with a January drug charge.
BPD: 20-year-old man killed, 2 others injured by gunfire at Chevron on Finley Blvd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a shooting at a gas station that killed one man and wounded two others Friday night. BPD officers were dispatched to the Chevron on 1525 Finley Boulevard at around 8 p.m. on calls of shots fired with multiple victims. At the scene, officers discovered […]
2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report. According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was […]
wbrc.com
B’ham man sentenced to prison on drug charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 1, a federal judge sentenced a Birmingham man on a drug charge, announced U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 27-year-old Eric Ashley Jr., of Birmingham, to...
1 dead, 1 injured in Birmingham house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died and another was injured following a house fire in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to Birmingham Fire, crews responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of 34th Street SW. Crews confirmed one death and one injury while at the scene of the fire. The person injured was […]
Busted: Alabama sheriff seizes 108 illegal gambling machines
An Alabama sheriff’s office has seized 108 illegal gambling machines and more $13,000 seized after a two-week investigation. After following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. It was found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
DPD: Leeds man charged for drugs, fleeing police
A man was arrested in Decatur after police say he led police on a pursuit and was found with crack cocaine.
Mountain Brook man charged with felony distribution that led to drug death
From Tribune staff reports WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — According to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a Mountain Brook man has been arrested on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death. John Nabors, 26, of Mountain Brook, Alabama was charged in the death of Thomas Gleason, 26, of Ridgefield, Connecticut following […]
Suspect charged in June robbery, shooting of Birmingham real estate developer on city’s east side
A suspect has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a Birmingham real estate developer on city’s east side. Court and jail records show Antonio Aamad Steele, 31, is charged with robbery and aggravated assault/attempted murder. Brian Plott, the 47-year-old victim, was shot midday Sunday, June 12, in...
wbrc.com
Woman killed after wreck on Highway 78 in Jefferson County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 78 East on Dec. 1 around 6:40 p.m. Authorities identified the woman as 33-year-old Maleaha Rashid Hicks. Police say early indications show during the collision, one of the vehicles flipped...
wvtm13.com
First on WVTM 13: Future of Birmingham City Jail in question, city could move inmates to county jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 News on Friday that the future of the Birmingham City Jail is in question, as the city explores moving inmates from the city jail to the Jefferson County jail. A memo was emailed on Thursday informing Birmingham City Jail staff of a...
Empire woman dead following crash on Highway 78
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Empire woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Highway 78 on the call of a crash around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they realized that during the accident one of the vehicles involved had flipped several […]
wbrc.com
Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Chief details how department is working to combat high homicide numbers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicides are up more than 25 percent across the city of Birmingham compared to this time last year and officers tell WBRC that almost all of those homicides involved a firearm. BPD has seen 124 homicides so far this year compared to 99 a year ago....
wbrc.com
Local law enforcement says ATM thefts are increasing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A brazen trend is on the rise in and around Birmingham as Jefferson County has seen several ATM thefts in the last few weeks. One was taken in Gardendale in October. The latest one was snatched from the PNC Bank on Bankhead Highway early Wednesday morning.
Four Girls Killed In Church by a Bomb
image of 16th Street Baptist ChurchPhoto bybing.com/search?. Addie Mae Collins (14), Cynthia Wesley (14), Carole Robinson (14) and Denise McNair (11) were killed September 15, 1963 when a bomb exploded killing them at a church in Birmingham, Alabama. The 16th Street Baptist Church where the explosion occurred was a significant part of the Civil Rights Movement. It was often a meeting place for civil rights leaders. Several other church members were injured in the blast as well.
