Emmetsburg, Ia (KICD) – Tonight the GTRA Titans girls and boys basketball teams are on the road against Emmetsburg. In the Girls game, GTRA is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Harris-Lake Park and West Bend-Mallard. Emmetsburg is looking for their first win of the year after falling in their opener against Western Christian 42-31.

EMMETSBURG, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO