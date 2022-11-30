ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

TheAlmanac

Stanford to investigate university president's research over scientific misconduct allegations

Review comes after student news outlet detailed suspected problems with Marc Tessier-Lavigne's research papers. Stanford University announced this week that it will investigate allegations of scientific misconduct involving its president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, after an independent student news outlet published an article detailing suspected problems with research papers where he's listed as an author.
STANFORD, CA
peralta.edu

Mask Policy Update for Spring 2023 Semester

Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, and based on discussions with union leaders, it is agreed that in January 2023 masks will become optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and will no longer be required. People may choose to mask at any time. Some caveats apply:
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award

Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area

Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UCSF study shows adults can reduce Alzheimer's risks with lifestyle changes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – At a conference Wednesday afternoon, a UCSF researcher presented the results of a two-year study that found strong evidence that the risk factors for dementia can be reduced  up to 30% with a modified lifestyle.Dr. Kristine Yaffe, a professor of Psychiatry, Neurology, and Epidemiology, presented her findings from a two-year randomized pilot study of nearly 200 older adults at the annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in San Francisco. She told KPIX 5 that it's still a complex puzzle as to why some people get Alzheimer's Disease and others don't. That's why her team of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
palyvoice.com

Breaking: Smoke reported in 200s building, students evacuated

Firefighters are on Palo Alto High School’s campus after smoke was reported in the 200s building. Around 1 pm, students with classes in the 200s building were instructed to meet in the Peery Center instead. An announcement was made to the whole school, alerting students to evacuate the building, although, the school-wide fire alarm was not triggered.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

Meta says it left its Mountain View offices to build a 'best-in-class remote work experience.' Current employees beg to differ

Earlier this year, Meta terminated its lease at the San Antonio Center office buildings in Mountain View, pointing to the company’s goal to build “a best-in-class remote work experience” as a reason for vacating the space. But according to two Meta content moderators, the people who worked at the Mountain View office are now required to work in person at the tech behemoth’s Fremont campus.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheAlmanac

