SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – At a conference Wednesday afternoon, a UCSF researcher presented the results of a two-year study that found strong evidence that the risk factors for dementia can be reduced up to 30% with a modified lifestyle.Dr. Kristine Yaffe, a professor of Psychiatry, Neurology, and Epidemiology, presented her findings from a two-year randomized pilot study of nearly 200 older adults at the annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in San Francisco. She told KPIX 5 that it's still a complex puzzle as to why some people get Alzheimer's Disease and others don't. That's why her team of...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO