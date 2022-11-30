Read full article on original website
Stanford to investigate university president's research over scientific misconduct allegations
Review comes after student news outlet detailed suspected problems with Marc Tessier-Lavigne's research papers. Stanford University announced this week that it will investigate allegations of scientific misconduct involving its president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, after an independent student news outlet published an article detailing suspected problems with research papers where he's listed as an author.
sfstandard.com
Women’s Soccer Set To Explode in Bay Area as 8 Teams Join New League, Including Alex Morgan’s Old Club
Eight new women’s soccer teams are coming to Northern California, sources with knowledge of United Soccer League’s expansion plans told The Standard. The new teams will compete in the USL W League’s newly formed NorCal Division, starting May 2023. In a region that has long brimmed with...
peralta.edu
Mask Policy Update for Spring 2023 Semester
Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, and based on discussions with union leaders, it is agreed that in January 2023 masks will become optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and will no longer be required. People may choose to mask at any time. Some caveats apply:
Home price growth is slowing most in these California cities, data shows
These are the California metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says:
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry sells Atherton home for $31.15 million
Are Stephen and Ayesha Curry still Atherton residents? Records show the couple quietly sold their home in West Atherton last fall, which real estate website Dirt first reported on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Public records show the home sold for $31.15 million in September 2021, just $150,000 more than the Warriors...
How bad is RSV in California?
Just two weeks after the first death of a child under the age of 5 due to flu and RSV was reported in California, positive tests for RSV have skyrocketed, and they show no signs of slowing down.
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residents
Here is a guaranteed income program that might have long-term positive effects on our society. A pilot program by the San Francisco Human Services Agency will provide $1,200 per month for 18 months to 150 former foster youth to help as they “age out” of foster care.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Restaurants Honored with California Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand Award
Three Bay Area restaurants were among 15 in California honored this week with Bib Gourmand awards from the California Michelin Guide. Unlike traditional Michelin-starred restaurants which are often pricier and categorized as fine-dining, the Bib Gourmand is reserved for restaurants with "reasonable prices." The restaurants that receive the honor must...
Driving fitness, not age, could determine when to hand over the keys
Warning signs include 'general nervousness,' close calls. When's the right time for an older adult to stop driving?. "It's not age per se that matters — it's how well you can handle driving," says Marvin Kohn, California coordinator for the AARP's extensive driver-safety program designed for older adults. Vision,...
Why everyone called this San Francisco dive bar owner when Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupted
At 6 a.m., Curt Martin's phone was already blowing up.
Humphry Slocombe Is Expanding in the Bay Area
The local ice cream company opened its first shop in 2008 — it now has six locations throughout San Francisco, Emeryville, Redwood City, Berkeley, and Oakland.
sfstandard.com
Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area
Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
UCSF study shows adults can reduce Alzheimer's risks with lifestyle changes
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – At a conference Wednesday afternoon, a UCSF researcher presented the results of a two-year study that found strong evidence that the risk factors for dementia can be reduced up to 30% with a modified lifestyle.Dr. Kristine Yaffe, a professor of Psychiatry, Neurology, and Epidemiology, presented her findings from a two-year randomized pilot study of nearly 200 older adults at the annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in San Francisco. She told KPIX 5 that it's still a complex puzzle as to why some people get Alzheimer's Disease and others don't. That's why her team of...
palyvoice.com
Breaking: Smoke reported in 200s building, students evacuated
Firefighters are on Palo Alto High School’s campus after smoke was reported in the 200s building. Around 1 pm, students with classes in the 200s building were instructed to meet in the Peery Center instead. An announcement was made to the whole school, alerting students to evacuate the building, although, the school-wide fire alarm was not triggered.
SFGate
San Francisco’s Zuni Café announces brief closure due to COVID cases among staff
Zuni Café announced on Wednesday that it would close for a week following several staffers becoming ill with COVID-19. A message posted to its storefront and business website shared that the restaurant would be closed beginning Nov. 30 and reopen on Dec. 7 due to “an upsurge of COVID cases within our team members.”
Alleged hate crime disturbs small, ‘magical’ Bay Area town
Racist graffiti has reportedly appeared on Alameda school campuses in the past.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some families in Santa Clara County will be the latest in the Bay Area to receive money in a guaranteed program. The pilot program will offer $1,000 over the next two years starting this December. This project is one of few that will focus specifically on...
Meta says it left its Mountain View offices to build a 'best-in-class remote work experience.' Current employees beg to differ
Earlier this year, Meta terminated its lease at the San Antonio Center office buildings in Mountain View, pointing to the company’s goal to build “a best-in-class remote work experience” as a reason for vacating the space. But according to two Meta content moderators, the people who worked at the Mountain View office are now required to work in person at the tech behemoth’s Fremont campus.
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
