Read full article on original website
Related
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Always Regret
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like
Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
Scammers target holiday shoppers
As families begin to shop for the perfect Christmas present. The BBB warns it's around the time that holiday scammers are out to take your money.
5 Best Thrift Stores To Do Your Holiday Shopping At
The holiday season might feel like a never-ending money pit. From constant parties that require food and decorations to larger events such as travel, the amount that you spend on the winter holidays...
The 3 Most Popular Dollar Store Holiday Purchases
As the holidays are approaching, Americans are flocking to dollar stores for affordable holiday celebration supplies. A recent survey by GOBankingRates showed that a mere 2% of Americans consider...
49 holiday and Christmas gift ideas every woman in your life would love to receive
Whether it's a tear-jerking gift for your significant other or something practical for Mom, these editor-approved holiday and Christmas gift ideas have you covered so you don't have to scramble to shop.
10 ways to save money on gifts during the holidays
The holiday season can be the most wonderful -and expensive- time of the year, but you don’t have to spend your life savings to enjoy the festive time. Money professionals have shared tips on how Americans can keep costs down during the holidays, especially when it comes to buying gifts. Plan before you spend Creating […]
KHON2
Best holiday gift baskets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
Target lost hundreds of millions to organized shoplifting rings this year
Target has lost 400 million dollars to criminal shoplifting rings so far this year according to an article in Yahoo News. The CFO of Target stated in a November call with reporters that there would be more losses:
30 items under $50 that make the perfect Christmas or holiday gift for budget travelers
Traveling on a budget doesn't mean you have to sacrifice traveling well. Here are 30 products that are fit for budget travelers — and they're all under $50.
How to pick the ‘right’ amount to spend on holiday gifts – according to an economist
Americans will spend about 15 hours shopping to find the “perfect” gift.
The Most Outrageous Holiday Décor of 2022 and Where To Buy It
'Tis the season to outdo your neighbors with your extravagant--and sometimes expensive--holiday decorations. The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend 6% to 8% more on the holidays...
6 Extravagant Holiday Gifts for Kids
Some kids get a taste for luxury at a young age, which can make them hard to shop for. Fortunately, there are a number of high-end holiday gifts perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life....
37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart
There are steps you should take to ensure you're getting a good deal when you shop and aren't missing out on any special perks that these big-box stores offer.
ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays
Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
6 Hidden Ways To Save on Holiday Shopping at Costco
Doing your holiday shopping at Costco this year? The warehouse club makes it easy to save on everything from bulk grocery purchases to office products and personal care items. Explore:...
4 Most-Wanted Holiday Gifts: How To Save on These Popular Products
Usually, the most-wanted gifts of the season are also the most expensive gifts. Americans are predicted to spend $593 on presents for the holidays this year -- and they'll likely spend more if they...
Christmas Shoppers Seeing Higher Prices This Holiday Season
It's that time of year when people are out looking for the perfect tree and decorations to place in and around their homes for the holiday season. Even with prices on the rise, some shoppers are determined to not let that ruin the most wonderful time of year. Donna Murry...
11 Strategies Zoomers Can Use To Save When Holiday Shopping
It's poised to be an expensive holiday shopping season for Gen Z. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that nearly half (42%) of consumers in this generation plan to spend more on holiday shopping...
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0