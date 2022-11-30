Read full article on original website
2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
whdh.com
Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire late Friday night that left a 72-year-old man dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road near the Interstate 93 overpass found the elderly man injured in the roadway and the Acura MDX involved in the crash, according to police.
Man dies after falling off 40-foot drop onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel, police say
BOSTON — A 33-year-old man has died after he fell from an elevated roadway onto a ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel near Logan Airport in East Boston on Friday night, state police said. A preliminary investigation found that around 7:30 p.m., the man exited a vehicle that was...
whdh.com
Passenger seriously injured in Manchester, NH crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A North Carolina man suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers responding to a reported crash at the north end of Elm Street around 12:53 a.m. determined that a gray 2022 Chrysler Pacifica that was driven by a 26-year-old Florida man had slammed into some rocks at the end of the street, according to Manchester police.
NECN
4 Cars Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes
Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police. Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles...
whdh.com
Car crashes into fence in front of Chelsea home
A car crashed into a fence in front of a home in Chelsea Wednesday night. The incident took place at a residence on Crescent Avenue. The crash caused minor damage to the home and the side of a nearby car. There is no word on what caused the crash. (Copyright...
Plaistow, New Hampshire, Condo Damaged by High Heat, Heavy Fire
Fire heavily damaged an unoccupied condominium unit in Plaistow Thursday afternoon. Crews were met with heavy fire and high heat when they first arrived at the 4-unit building on Newton Road around 2:40 p.m., according to the Plaistow Fire Department. They began what the department called an "aggressive interior fire attack" that successfully confined the fire to one unit.
NECN
Partial Crane Collapse in Waltham; No Injuries Reported
There was a partial crane collapse Friday morning in Waltham, Massachusetts, police said. Waltham police responded to the ordeal on Fifth Street, where they remained on scene as of 11 a.m., waiting for the crane to be lifted. There were no injuries reported, police said. Additional details about the incident...
whdh.com
Crash on I-90 in Westborough causes delays, injuries
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound caused delays and injuries Wednesday night, according to the Westborough Fire Department. The crash happened near the 107 mile marker. There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or how serious their injuries are.
South Boston boat owner will stand trial on criminal charges for fatal harbor crash back in July of 2021
Universal Hub is reporting that earlier this week, a judge ruled that there is enough evidence to warrant a criminal trial for a fatal boat crash in Boston Harbor back in July of 2021. On July 17th, 2021, a boat – the Make it Go Away – crashed into a...
Christopher Keeley, man accused of killing Marshfield couple, arrested in Florida
The 27-year-old man accused of killing a couple in their 70s in Marshfield last month was arrested in Florida on Friday, according to authorities. Corrections records from Miami-Dade County show Christopher Keeley, the Weymouth man accused in the alleged double homicide of Carl and Vicki Mattson in their home, was booked by law enforcement shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday and is being jailed in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.
whdh.com
Suspicious death investigation underway in Nashua, NH
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire after a man was found dead, officials said. Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke announce that officials from the Attorney General’s Office have been called out and are assisting the Nashua Police Department as they investigate the suspicious death at a residence on Amherst Street in Nashua.
Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road
Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
spectrumnews1.com
Fire at Casella facility in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Mass. - A fire at the Casella waste transfer station in Auburn is under investigation. Crews responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Auburn Fire Department said trash caught fire in one of the compacting units in the main trash room. Firefighters said a building like this...
whdh.com
Acton police searching for missing 83-year-old man
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 83-year-old man. At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St. Officers are searching the area...
codebluehmhs.org
Car Crashes into Apple Store in Hingham, MA
November 22nd, 2022 began as a normal day in the Derby Street Shoppes. Early morning business was carrying on as usual; all was well. However, around 10:45 AM, the community would be shocked, and the Derby Street Shoppes would be changed forever. A man identified as Bradley Rein, (53 of...
newstalknewengland.com
Body Of A 70-Year-Old Beverly, Massachusetts Women Recovered From The Merrimack River
An abandoned motor vehicle on Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport Tuesday morning, ended with the body of the owner of the vehicle, being found in the Merrimack River late Tuesday afternoon. While Massachusetts State Police have not yet identified who the person is, they have...
Man and his pet rat escorted off MBTA bus after other riders "felt unsafe"
BOSTON - Transit Police were called to an MBTA bus in Jamaica Plain Thursday evening because a passenger brought a rat on board.Police said they were alerted to a "disturbance" on the bus in Jackson Square around 5 p.m. That disturbance was a 56-year-old man who had his "pet rat sitting on his shoulder.""Other riders felt unsafe & exited," Transit Police said in a tweet Friday.The officer explained the agency's policy about not allowing animals on the T and escorted the man and his rat off the bus. No other information about the incident was released.
fallriverreporter.com
Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
