Non-Fatal Officer Involved Shooting

ANAHEIM, Calif. (December, 2022) – An Anaheim police officer responding to a nearby call of shots fired at a house party, has shot an 18-year-old man. A gun was recovered at the shooting scene. On Friday, December 2, 2022, at about 10:25 p.m., Anaheim PD received a call of...
ANAHEIM, CA
Plan ahead this holiday season: be safe and drive sober

Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Seal Beach Police Department encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season Nov. 28-Dec. 13, the Seal Beach...
SEAL BEACH, CA
Fake bandleader arrested by the SAPD for defrauding an event

Santa Ana PD 10/16/2019 Wanted Wednesday suspect Alex Ramirez Jr, 42-years-old, was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. In 2015, wanted suspect Alex Ramirez Jr. misrepresented himself as the manager of a band and entered into an agreement for the band to perform at an event. Ramirez received a large monetary deposit for this agreement. Ramirez never provided the services and did not return the deposit. A warrant was issued for Ramirez’ arrest for grand theft. Ramirez has connections to the cities of Downey, Hacienda Heights, and Chino, CA.
SANTA ANA, CA
NBPD Chief Jon Lewis Retires After Three Decades in Newport Beach: Time for Family & Surfing

It will be a minimum of 31 years before anyone can match the unique record set by soon-to-be retiring Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis. In the 116 years since Newport Beach was founded, there have been 10 police chiefs. Only Lewis, 50, has ascended to the top job after having begun his law enforcement career as an 18-year-old police cadet—in Newport Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills

FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Registrar Considers Certifying Election Results Before OC Supervisor Meeting

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Certified results of Los Alamitos City Council election

The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters were certified on Friday, December 2. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 54.7% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 994,227 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 830,162. That left 164.065 ballots cast at vote centers.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
COVID-19 Update: Orange County moves from “Low” to “Medium” Community Level based on CDC metrics

Orange County has moved to the Medium COVID-19 Community Level according to the latest Community Level metrics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) announced. Due to a surge in respiratory viruses and the onset of the flu season, the HCA reminds all residents that it is critical to get the updated COVID-19 booster as well as a seasonal flu shot as soon as possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases statement on vote by Board of Supervisors for new OC Health Care Agency headquarters

Supervisor Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board unanimously approved a $78.2 million project to build new headquarters for the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) in Irvine. The campus expands HCA’s public health lab as well as houses administrative offices, an emergency operations center, and other facilities. Planned to be located next to the future BeWell wellness center, the new Health Care Agency campus and labs will help us improve the quality of health and wellness care for Orange County residents.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 2, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 2, 2022:. A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
OC Registrar of Voters certifies November 8 election results

Registrar of Voters Bob Page has certified the official Orange County results of the November 8, 2022 California General Election. Total voter turnout for the election was 54.7 percent. Of the 994,227 ballots cast by Orange County voters and counted, 83.5 percent cast a vote-by-mail ballot and 16.5 percent cast an in-person ballot at one of 181 Vote Centers throughout the county.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Councilmember Ward Reflects on Political Career Before Stepping Down from Office

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Breakfast with Santa at the MainPlace Mall set for Dec. 3

From December 3rd through December 22nd, MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will offer its MyPerks loyalty program members a series of exclusive events and activities, including a Breakfast with Santa, Sip & Paint Night, Hot Chocolate Mason Jar Giveaway, and a Cookie Decorating event. Not a MyPerks member? No problem. Joining is easy and free of charge; to sign up, visit https://www.shopmainplacemall.com/profile.
SANTA ANA, CA
Certified results of the 2022 Cypress School District Governing Board election

The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters were certified on Friday, December 2. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 54.7% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 994,227 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 830,162. That left 164.065 ballots cast at vote centers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Suburbia Estates is holding their annual Hot Chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5 p.m., located at 11301 Kelly Lane, Los Alamitos. Photos with Santa will be available from 5-6 p.m. Please bring cookies to share and a chair. Neighborhood Kids Group Photo will take place at...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

