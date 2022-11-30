Read full article on original website
Non-Fatal Officer Involved Shooting
ANAHEIM, Calif. (December, 2022) – An Anaheim police officer responding to a nearby call of shots fired at a house party, has shot an 18-year-old man. A gun was recovered at the shooting scene. On Friday, December 2, 2022, at about 10:25 p.m., Anaheim PD received a call of...
The Fountain Valley Police recovered stolen items from a thief and are trying to find the victims
In the early morning hours of 11/26/22, Fountain Valley police officers arrested a subject who was committing thefts from motor vehicles in the area of Bushard and Slater. Officers located additional property in the suspect’s possession and believe it may be stolen, however, we have been unable to identify the owners of the property.
Plan ahead this holiday season: be safe and drive sober
Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Seal Beach Police Department encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season Nov. 28-Dec. 13, the Seal Beach...
Santa Ana third striker charged with murder in Costa Mesa Thanksgiving road rage shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third striker has been charged with murder and five felony counts of attempted murder after he shot repeatedly into a truck during a road rage incident on Thanksgiving evening with his three-year-old son and his girlfriend in his truck. Lucas Rivera-Velasco, 30, of Costa...
Westminster gang member arrested after a probation check reveals guns, ammo and body armor
A few weeks ago, the Westminster Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Gang Enforcement (C.A.G.E.) Team, conducted a probation check on the residence of a documented gang member. Upon arrival, three individuals fled the location, but with the assistance of Garden Grove Police and Fountain Valley Police, all three suspects were...
Fake bandleader arrested by the SAPD for defrauding an event
Santa Ana PD 10/16/2019 Wanted Wednesday suspect Alex Ramirez Jr, 42-years-old, was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. In 2015, wanted suspect Alex Ramirez Jr. misrepresented himself as the manager of a band and entered into an agreement for the band to perform at an event. Ramirez received a large monetary deposit for this agreement. Ramirez never provided the services and did not return the deposit. A warrant was issued for Ramirez’ arrest for grand theft. Ramirez has connections to the cities of Downey, Hacienda Heights, and Chino, CA.
Newport Beach Police Department Offers Home Security Tips for the Holiday Season
The Newport Beach Police Department wishes you and your family a safe and happy holiday season!. As you go about your holiday preparations and celebrations, please keep the following crime prevention tips in mind. At home for the holidays:. Always lock all doors and windows whenever you leave your home....
NBPD Chief Jon Lewis Retires After Three Decades in Newport Beach: Time for Family & Surfing
It will be a minimum of 31 years before anyone can match the unique record set by soon-to-be retiring Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis. In the 116 years since Newport Beach was founded, there have been 10 police chiefs. Only Lewis, 50, has ascended to the top job after having begun his law enforcement career as an 18-year-old police cadet—in Newport Beach.
County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills
FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
Orange County Registrar Considers Certifying Election Results Before OC Supervisor Meeting
Certified results of Los Alamitos City Council election
The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters were certified on Friday, December 2. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 54.7% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 994,227 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 830,162. That left 164.065 ballots cast at vote centers.
COVID-19 Update: Orange County moves from “Low” to “Medium” Community Level based on CDC metrics
Orange County has moved to the Medium COVID-19 Community Level according to the latest Community Level metrics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) announced. Due to a surge in respiratory viruses and the onset of the flu season, the HCA reminds all residents that it is critical to get the updated COVID-19 booster as well as a seasonal flu shot as soon as possible.
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases statement on vote by Board of Supervisors for new OC Health Care Agency headquarters
Supervisor Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board unanimously approved a $78.2 million project to build new headquarters for the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) in Irvine. The campus expands HCA’s public health lab as well as houses administrative offices, an emergency operations center, and other facilities. Planned to be located next to the future BeWell wellness center, the new Health Care Agency campus and labs will help us improve the quality of health and wellness care for Orange County residents.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 2, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 2, 2022:. A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
OC Registrar of Voters certifies November 8 election results
Registrar of Voters Bob Page has certified the official Orange County results of the November 8, 2022 California General Election. Total voter turnout for the election was 54.7 percent. Of the 994,227 ballots cast by Orange County voters and counted, 83.5 percent cast a vote-by-mail ballot and 16.5 percent cast an in-person ballot at one of 181 Vote Centers throughout the county.
Councilmember Ward Reflects on Political Career Before Stepping Down from Office
Breakfast with Santa at the MainPlace Mall set for Dec. 3
From December 3rd through December 22nd, MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will offer its MyPerks loyalty program members a series of exclusive events and activities, including a Breakfast with Santa, Sip & Paint Night, Hot Chocolate Mason Jar Giveaway, and a Cookie Decorating event. Not a MyPerks member? No problem. Joining is easy and free of charge; to sign up, visit https://www.shopmainplacemall.com/profile.
Certified results of the 2022 Cypress School District Governing Board election
The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters were certified on Friday, December 2. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 54.7% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 994,227 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 830,162. That left 164.065 ballots cast at vote centers.
Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022
Suburbia Estates is holding their annual Hot Chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5 p.m., located at 11301 Kelly Lane, Los Alamitos. Photos with Santa will be available from 5-6 p.m. Please bring cookies to share and a chair. Neighborhood Kids Group Photo will take place at...
Tesoro, Foothill, Trabuco Hills, Loara, Yorba Linda, Villa Park and Los Al notch Friday wins
TESORO 84, PORTOLA 70: The Titans (7-1) captured a win over Portola (6-2) Friday night at the Mariko Memorial Classic. Tesoro was led by by Carson Brown, who had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists; Nathan Draper, who had 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists and Jake Bennett, who had 16 points and nine rebounds.
