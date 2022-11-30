ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Blanchard receives new two-year contract at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Friday that Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard has signed a two-year extension through the 2024 football season. “After one full year in Lubbock, we couldn’t be more excited about the future of our football program,” McGuire said. “Our...
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock names new Chief Building Official

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock recently announced Gilbert Quant as the new Chief Building Official. According to a press release, Quant will oversee the Building Safety Department. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has worked with Building Safety Department since September 2002. “The position...
fox34.com

New LBK branding project unveiled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Market Lubbock and city leaders gathered at Buddy Holly Hall on December 2nd to unveil a new Community branding project, including a new official logo for the city of Lubbock. Mayor Tray Payne says...
KCBD

Covenant Health to host community job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, December 6 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to fill...
247Sports

2024 WR Ivan Carreon talks Texas Tech commitment

Texas Tech picked up its second commitment this week with the pledge of 2024 Odessa (TX) receiver Ivan Carreon, who announced his decision via Twitter on Thursday. Carreon also holds reported offers from Southeast Missouri State and Texas State. 2024 Lubbock (TX) Cooper offensive lineman Holton Hendrix announced his commitment on Sunday.
FMX 94.5

Stunning Videos and Photos of the Double T Scoreboard Coming Down

On June 30, 1978, the Double T scoreboard was erected. On December 1, 2022, it said its final goodbye. After 44 years, we finally saw the iconic Double T scoreboard come down as a part of Texas Tech’s $200 million project to construct a new south end zone in the Jones AT&T Stadium and connect to the Dustin R. Womble Football Center.
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Tech Lady Raiders 2022-23 Basketball Schedule, Results

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament as they enter the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 —...
KCBD

Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
seminolesentinel.com

Indians Beat Lubbock, New Deal

The Seminole Indian varsity basketball team won both of their tournament games Thursday in Lamesa. First up for the Tribe was the Lubbock High Westerners and the Indians defeated them Thursday morning 46-31. Seminole senior big man John Stoglin/Cottrell scored most of his team high 16 points from the inside only stepping outside, beyond the arc to hit one three-pointer. Backing him up was…
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Tech’s OT Win Over Oklahoma Was ‘Most Improbable’ of 2022

The Texas Tech Red Raiders delivered one of the best performances in Big 12 play this season on Saturday against Oklahoma in a game with 99 total points scored. If you missed the fourth quarter of this game then I highly suggest you check out the highlights because this game was one of the most improbable wins of the 2022 season.
Talk 1340

Look At This New Addition To The Lubbock Airport

I flew through the Lubbock International Airport to go see my family in Austin for Thanksgiving. I knew a lot of changes happened but I was shocked by a lot of them. When the $42 million dollar project is done it will finish three goals: upgrade and replace the essential building systems, second: improve the circulation and the flow of people and last update the interior finishes and overall aesthetics.
102.5 KISS FM

Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock

Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
