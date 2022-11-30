Read full article on original website
KWTX
Central Texan who fought for his life after freak gymnastics accident is graduating from college with honors
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas 23-year-old who fought to live following a freak gymnastics accident as a teenager which left him with a traumatic brain injury is overcoming the odds, again, this time graduating college with honors. Blake Hyland is graduating Magna Cum Laude with a degree in...
‘A bigger deal’: Travelers come hundreds of miles for Texas Tech’s Carol of Lights
Texas Tech brought the holiday spirit with its 64th Annual Carol of Lights on Friday night. Many said they traveled hundreds of miles to be part of one of Texas Tech University's oldest and biggest celebrations.
Texas Tech Holds Strong in 2023 Recruiting Class Rankings
The Red Raiders are in good shape for 2023 and are projected to have one of the top 25 recruiting classes for the cycle.
KCBD
Blanchard receives new two-year contract at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Friday that Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard has signed a two-year extension through the 2024 football season. “After one full year in Lubbock, we couldn’t be more excited about the future of our football program,” McGuire said. “Our...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock names new Chief Building Official
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock recently announced Gilbert Quant as the new Chief Building Official. According to a press release, Quant will oversee the Building Safety Department. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has worked with Building Safety Department since September 2002. “The position...
fox34.com
New LBK branding project unveiled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Market Lubbock and city leaders gathered at Buddy Holly Hall on December 2nd to unveil a new Community branding project, including a new official logo for the city of Lubbock. Mayor Tray Payne says...
KCBD
Covenant Health to host community job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, December 6 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to fill...
2024 WR Ivan Carreon talks Texas Tech commitment
Texas Tech picked up its second commitment this week with the pledge of 2024 Odessa (TX) receiver Ivan Carreon, who announced his decision via Twitter on Thursday. Carreon also holds reported offers from Southeast Missouri State and Texas State. 2024 Lubbock (TX) Cooper offensive lineman Holton Hendrix announced his commitment on Sunday.
KCBD
Lubbock County receives $15,000 grant to help develop parenting skills, strong families
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Office of Dispute Resolution (ODR) for Lubbock County now has more money to help develop strong parents and families in our area. The Texas Bar Foundation granted it $15,000 to support families through a new research project and a familiar partnership with Texas Tech University.
Stunning Videos and Photos of the Double T Scoreboard Coming Down
On June 30, 1978, the Double T scoreboard was erected. On December 1, 2022, it said its final goodbye. After 44 years, we finally saw the iconic Double T scoreboard come down as a part of Texas Tech’s $200 million project to construct a new south end zone in the Jones AT&T Stadium and connect to the Dustin R. Womble Football Center.
KCBD
UMC and Shallowater ISD to host grand opening for Health Science Learning Center
SHALLOWATER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Health System and Shallowater Independent School District (SISD) are excited to announce the grand opening of the SISD Health Science Learning Clinic! The SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic will house Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) and Occupational Therapy (OT) programs for Shallowater ISD students. The...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Tech Lady Raiders 2022-23 Basketball Schedule, Results
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament as they enter the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 —...
KCBD
Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
seminolesentinel.com
Indians Beat Lubbock, New Deal
The Seminole Indian varsity basketball team won both of their tournament games Thursday in Lamesa. First up for the Tribe was the Lubbock High Westerners and the Indians defeated them Thursday morning 46-31. Seminole senior big man John Stoglin/Cottrell scored most of his team high 16 points from the inside only stepping outside, beyond the arc to hit one three-pointer. Backing him up was…
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Tech’s OT Win Over Oklahoma Was ‘Most Improbable’ of 2022
The Texas Tech Red Raiders delivered one of the best performances in Big 12 play this season on Saturday against Oklahoma in a game with 99 total points scored. If you missed the fourth quarter of this game then I highly suggest you check out the highlights because this game was one of the most improbable wins of the 2022 season.
University Daily
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tech parent reminisces on memories from university
It’s not over yet…and I’m already feeling the finality. I’m driving south from Lubbock, Texas. It is a drive I will likely not be making many more times. Amidst a dust storm…I dropped my eldest daughter off here at the university many years ago. I...
Red Raiders Need To Count to 10 By NYE
Recent history tells us that Big 12 teams that win 10 games before Big 12 play begins are near-locks to reach the postseason.
Look At This New Addition To The Lubbock Airport
I flew through the Lubbock International Airport to go see my family in Austin for Thanksgiving. I knew a lot of changes happened but I was shocked by a lot of them. When the $42 million dollar project is done it will finish three goals: upgrade and replace the essential building systems, second: improve the circulation and the flow of people and last update the interior finishes and overall aesthetics.
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock
Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
