Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
NME
What is the song in Wednesday’s dance scene?
Netflix’s reboot and spinoff of The Addams Family puts the spotlight on Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), who has become a TikTok sensation through a particular dance sequence. Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, the series follows Wednesday’s life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.
NME
Harry Styles pays tribute to Christine McVie with ‘Songbird’ cover
Harry Styles paid tribute to late Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie in Chile last night (December 1) with a moving cover of ‘Songbird’. The former One Direction star performed the McVie-penned 1977 ballad towards the end of his concert at the Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago. You can view footage of the performance below.
NME
David Byrne shares new Christmas song ‘Fat Man’s Comin”
David Byrne has shared a new festive song, ‘Fat Man’s Comin”. The track, which you can listen to below, was written while he was working on his collaborative album with St. Vincent, ‘Love This Giant’. It was produced by Jherek Bischoff. “I always wanted to...
NME
100 gecs drop surprise EP ‘Snake Eyes’ and announce new album ‘10,000 gecs’
100 gecs have shared a surprise EP called ‘Snake Eyes’ and announced their new album ‘10,000 gecs’ will be released next year. The new three-track EP from the hyper-pop duo – comprising Dylan Brady and Laura Les – includes ‘Torture Me’ featuring Skrillex, along with tracks ‘Hey Big Man’, ‘Runaway’.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
NME
Guns N’ Roses to headline BST Hyde Park 2023 for concert series’ 10th anniversary
Guns N’ Roses are to headline British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park for first time next year. The US rock legends will top the bill on Friday, June 30, 2023. Fans will get the chance to see the line-up of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese at the 10th anniversary of the concert series.
NME
Christine McVie, 1943-2022: an eternal songbird
The songbird keeps singing. In the immortal grooves of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’, one of the best-selling and best-respected albums of all time, the immaculate songwriting and crystalline voice of Christine McVie, who died yesterday (November 30) aged 79, is a thread of purity and stability cutting through the album’s emotional maelstrom and set to endure for generations. And woven deep into the fabric of modern pop and electronica are the sublime textures of her 1980s masterpieces ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Little Lies’, effectively the bedrocks of the ‘80s revivalism which has set the tone for so much 21st century music.
NME
Axl Rose says he’ll stop tossing mic into crowd after woman claims injury at Guns N’ Roses show
Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has said he will no longer throw his microphone into the crowd at the end of the band’s concerts, after a woman claimed she was injured by the stunt at their recent show in Adelaide. The band performed in the South Australian...
NME
Most-streamed UK Christmas Number Ones of all time revealed including songs by Ed Sheeran and Queen
Ed Sheeran, Queen and Clean Bandit are among the acts with songs that make up the UK’s most-streamed Christmas Number Ones of all time. The Official Charts Company has compiled a Top 40 list for BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds that shows the most-streamed top festive hits since the company began its records in 1952.
Jennifer Aniston and Her Dogs Get Into the Christmas Spirit
The actress posted a series of festive holiday photos on Instagram on Dec. 1.
NME
Offset pays tribute to Takeoff in first concert since Migos bandmate’s death
Offset played his first gig since the death of his Migos bandmate Takeoff in Miami in the early hours of this morning (December 2). The rapper performed a 30 minute set at the E11even club, which saw him throw dollar bills into the audience, as he performed a host of Migos hits including ‘Fight Night’ and ‘Bad And Boujee’, reports Rolling Stone.
NME
The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers to headline Shaky Knees 2023
The full line-up for next year’s Shaky Knees festival has arrived, with The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers each headlining one of its three full-day rosters. Next year’s festival will mark the 10th anniversary of Shaky Knees, and will run over the first weekend in May (Friday 5 through to Sunday 7) at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
NME
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank’s cause of death revealed
The cause of death of Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank has been revealed by his wife, Tammie. The actor’s representatives confirmed last week that the actor had died at the age of 49, on November 19. “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible...
NME
‘Emancipation’ review: Will Smith’s first post-slap role is an Oscar-worthy thriller
A year since he served up an Oscar-winning ace, starring in Williams sisters tennis drama King Richard, Will Smith is back. Normally, an actor’s next role following an Academy triumph would be greeted like a homecoming. But after Smith’s on-camera assault on Chris Rock at the Oscars, feelings might be different towards his new movie Emancipation. Smith has even admitted as much, saying he “completely understands” if audiences give it a miss.
NME
Elton John for Glastonbury? Fans speculate after he teases “one final date”
Elton John has added fuel to rumours that he will headline Glastonbury Festival 2023 after saying that he has “one final date to announce”. The pop legend is currently on his final ever ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road‘ tour, which he has vowed will be his last ever live shows before he retires from performing. He’s due to complete the run of UK dates next spring.
NME
Skillibeng teases new music: “The journey keeps going”
Skillibeng has teased new music on the way, while also giving a shout-out to his fans. Watch our video interview with the rapper above. The Jamaican rapper was speaking to NME on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 MOBO Awards, where he won Best Caribbean Music Act. When asked...
NME
Ticket to ride? National Rail responds to viral Paul McCartney ‘complaint’
National Rail has responded to a viral ‘complaint’ about Paul McCartney taking a customer’s reserved seat on a train. On Wednesday (November 30), the No Context Brits Twitter account – a satirical celebration of “all things great about Britain” – posted an image of the former Beatles musician sitting in a First Class carriage.
NME
BTS, IVE and more take home the biggest awards on Day 2 of the 2022 MAMA Awards
The second and final day of the 2022 MAMA Awards saw BTS, IVE and more bag monumental awards as well as special performances. Held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, the 2022 MAMA Awards wrapped up its second and final day of the ceremony last night (November 30). The second ceremony featured special performances from some of K-pop’s top performers, including BTS’ J-hope, NewJeans, ENHYPEN and more. The November 30 ceremony was hosted by South Korean actor Park Bo-gum.
NME
Olivia Rodrigo teases new music in Spotify Wrapped message
Olivia Rodrigo has continued teasing her hotly awaited second album, casually mentioning in her Spotify Wrapped message that “new music” is on the cards for 2023. The short video message was sent to Rodrigo’s top listeners on Spotify, coinciding with the launch of this year’s Spotify Wrapped effort.
Comments / 0