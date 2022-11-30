Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Assault
2022-12-04@12:26pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic– Report of an assault in the 100 block of Arctic Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash!
2022-12-03@11:29am–#Bridgeport CT– A viewer sent in this aerial view of a crash on Iranistan and Benham Avenue this morning. No word on injuries.
Two pedestrians killed after hit-and-run crash in Stamford
Two pedestrians were killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the road Saturday morning.
westportjournal.com
Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East
WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
Man hospitalized after car drives into Vernon reservoir
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after a car accidentally drove into a reservoir in Vernon Saturday morning. According to Vernon police, a car accidentally drove off the road at 415 Lake St. into Risley Reservoir just before 12 p.m. The driver, an adult man, was transported to a hospital for injuries. Police […]
Woman critical after struck by school bus in Connecticut
A woman is in critical condition after they were struck by a school bus in Connecticut Friday morning, according to authorities.
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Car Window Smashed
2022-12-02@8:57pm–#Fairfield CT– A car parked at the Sportsplex at 85 Mill Plain Road had its window smashed in and a purse taken. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NBC Connecticut
Two People Have Died After Being Hit By Vehicle in Stamford: Police
Two people have died after a vehicle hit them in Stamford early Saturday morning, according to police. They have not filed charges but police said the driver suspected of hitting the pedestrians tried to leave the scene and officers detained him. Police said the two people were hit around 2:05...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2022-12-03@6:40 pm #Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Stratford Avenue & Wilmot Avenue. This area is located within the City’s East End. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. During this time EOC received multiple calls from citizens in the East End reporting they heard gunshots in the same area (10-11 rounds).
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
darientimes.com
‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company
Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
darientimes.com
Norwalk home where 7-year-old Summer Fawcett died in fire demolished
NORWALK — A two-car detached garage is all that remains in the far back of the Nelson Avenue property where a 7-year-old girl died this year in a massive house fire. Summer Fawcett, 7, died in the devastating blaze during the early-morning hours on a Saturday in May at her family's home at 7 Nelson Ave.
CAPTURED: Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter arrested in Waterbury
After two weeks on the run, police captured the Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Waterbury Friday afternoon.
NBC Connecticut
Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Residence in Stamford
Fire caused extensive damage to a single-family residence in Stamford early Saturday morning and one firefighter suffered a minor injury while working to put that fire out. The Stamford Fire Department said the 911 center started receiving calls around 12:37 a.m. about a fire on Hamilton Avenue. Crews found heavy...
West Haven man found guilty of stealing from city’s COVID relief fund
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal jury in Hartford announced on Thursday afternoon that a West Haven had been found guilty of a conspiracy to steal COVID relief funds from the city of West Haven. According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, John Trassacco, 50, was found guilty of conspiracy and […]
News 12
Police: Suspected killer of 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Officials say Christopher Francisquini, the man accused of killing his 11-month-old baby in Naugatuck, has been found. Police say he was located at a bus stop in Waterbury after receiving a tip around 3 p.m. Friday from a resident who spotted Francisquini. Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call to apprehend the suspect.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Multiple Charges
#Milford CT–On November 29, 2022, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. The victim was following behind the offending vehicle, who had not stopped after the accident. The vehicle eventually stopped in the lot of 1061 Boston Post Road. When officers approached the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were passed out sleeping. After a significant effort to wake the males, they finally regained consciousness. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver, Didier Salas, was intoxicated. He struggled with officers when they were attempting to detain him. After a significant struggle, he was handcuffed and placed under the arrest.
Comments / 0