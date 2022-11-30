Read full article on original website
Trails Center reopens Thursday in Casper; heating system issue fixed
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center has been reopened on Thursday after it was closed for maintenance on Wednesday. “Yesterday’s issue with the heating system at the Trails Center has been fixed and we are back open today,” Tyson Finnicum, public affairs specialist with the Bureau of Land Management’s High Plains District, said on Thursday morning.
Roads reopen to all traffic between Mills and Evansville
MILLS, Wyo. — After being closed to light, high-profile vehicles this morning due to strong wind gusts, Highway 258 has been reopened to all traffic in both directions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. According to the National Weather Service, the winds have died down somewhat since the morning...
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
Strong winds in store for Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents can expect some sunny skies and strong winds today, the National Weather Service on Riverton reports. Southwestward winds are expected to come with gusts over 40 mph. However, the NWS in Riverton says gusts should diminish slightly in the evening to 25–30 mph.
High winds cause travel restrictions ahead of more snow in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds in central and south central Wyoming are creating some travel difficulties early Thursday as more snow prepares to move through the area by tomorrow. According to WYDOT, extreme blowover warnings are listed for Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie...
Casper Fire-EMS responding to Friday-morning fire on S. Jefferson
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a multi-family housing structure on the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street, according to the Casper Fire-EMS Department. As of 10:06 a.m. Friday, firefighters had “knocked down” the fire that was found in the walls of the structure, meaning...
Wind closure remains in effect on Outer Drive in Casper; 60 mph winds expected in Natrona County Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — With gusts exceeding 50 mph, a partial closure remains in effect on Wyoming Highway 258, also known as Outer Drive, as of 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Outer Drive is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Mills to Evansville, according to...
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/28/22 – 12/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Five runs open Friday as Hogadon ski season kicks off; Casper Mountain to get more snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Ski season kicked off Friday at Hogadon Basin Ski Area on Casper Mountain. Ahead of the opening, the ski area had said that only the Boomerang run would be open, but five trails are open on Friday morning, according to Hogadon’s website. The open trails are Morning Dew, Sulley’s, Boomerang, Dickies Delight and Holiday. A map shows the runs at Hogadon as follows:
Good boy: Casper-area Navy veteran trades car sales for dog training
CASPER, Wyo. — Navy veteran and Casper resident Vincent O’Connell can talk all day about the glories of dogs. “They bond much better than humans do,” he said in a recent phone interview. “They’re always honest, always dependable, always reliable, and their body language is amazing. It’s easy to communicate with them, and they communicate exactly what they want.”
(PHOTOS) Resident displaced after fire at Casper apartment; firefighters help pets get out safely
CASPER, Wyo. — On a snowy Friday morning, Casper firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street. People reporting the incident noted smoke filling the building and the smell of burning, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release. Firefighters were dispatched at around 9:45 a.m. Friday and arrived to find the wood-frame multi-family unit filled with smoke.
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
NWS: Up to 3 inches of snow possible Friday before noon in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is expected to fall in central Wyoming early Friday before tapering off, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Accumulation of 1–3 inches is possible in lower elevations during the morning before gradually clearing by noon. The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook...
Check out Pictures of Winter Fest at David Street Station
On Friday, David Street Station hosted Winter Fest, where the community could come enjoy hot cocoa, games, and sledding. Check out the pictures of Winter Fest below.
Mystery Snow Shovelers Revealed to be ‘The Lawn Rangers’
When Jeremy Toribio, Mike Duffy, and Arlanzo Deleon were driving through Casper and saw an elderly woman attempting to shovel her walk after Casper's latest snowstorm, they didn't even hesitate. They got out of their truck and got to work. "I'll tell you what," Toribio told K2 Radio News. "When...
Wyoming Food for Thought filling 1,000 boxes to help kids in December, seeking toy donations for ‘Stuff the Van’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Food for Thought Project is working to fill 1,000 boxes with 18 days of food for kids in the Casper area, the nonprofit said via Facebook on Friday. In addition to food for the holiday season, Wyoming Food for Thought is also adding things...
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
With over $34K in donations, ‘Shop with a Cop’ able to help 360 Casper-area kids buy holiday gifts
CASPER, Wyo. — 360 Casper-area children will be able to participate in the annual “Shop with a Cop,” the Casper Police Department said in a press release on Thursday. The program aims to help kids who wouldn’t otherwise be able to have a present for financial or medical reasons have presents and a holiday experience. “Shop with a Cop” saw applications from over 600 children this year, the Casper PD added. Donations to the program were enough to provide money for 360 kids to shop with members of the Casper PD, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the Mills PD, and the Evansville PD.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Murie Audubon Society seeking volunteers for 75th annual Casper Christmas Bird Count
CASPER, Wyo. — The Murie Audubon Society is seeking volunteers for its 75th annual Casper Christmas Bird County. People don’t need to be expert birders to participate in the Casper Christmas Bird Count, the Murie Audubon Society said in a call for volunteers Thursday. Volunteers will gather at...
