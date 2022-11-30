Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Jack D. Davis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack D. Davis, 93, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren. He was born to the late Mary Gladys “Mae” Davis and John T. Davis on December 19, 1928, in Warren, Ohio.
27 First News
Aaron Michael Prezgay, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron Michael Prezgay, 35, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Masury, Ohio, died unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born on November 15, 1987, to Steven Prezgay and Michelle Phelps. Aaron graduated from Brookfield High School in 2006, where he excelled...
27 First News
Pauline D. Hall, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline D. Hall, 88, of Struthers, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Pauline was born on February 10, 1934, in Struthers, the youngest child of John and Anna Artim Korechko. She graduated from Struthers High School in...
27 First News
Mary C. Santangelo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Santangelo, 98, of Boardman, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Mary will always be remembered and loved for her generosity, caring nature and smile. She was born February 26, 1924, in Youngstown, the daughter of Claude...
27 First News
Albert J. “Al” Protopapa, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. “Al” Protopapa, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Austinwoods. Albert was born July 8, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Mary Sablyak Protopapa and lived in the area most of his life.
27 First News
Cynthia L. Papp, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia L. Papp, 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, at Greenbriar Health Care Center after a lengthy illness. Cynthia, who was affectionately known as Cindy, was born August 20, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Alex Papp, Jr. and...
27 First News
James P. O’Hara, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James P. O’Hara, 92, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. James was born October 2, 1929, in Youngstown, the ninth of 12 children born to William and Elizabeth Prendergast O’Hara. He proudly served with the United States Army and was...
27 First News
Thomas A. Rolland, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Rolland, Sr., 75, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Mercy Health at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Thomas, known by his family and friends as “Tom,” was born May 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of...
27 First News
Alfred Pete Nerone, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred Pete Nerone, 70, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Alfred, affectionately known as Freddie, was born June 30, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Alfred and Angeline M. Brunnetti Nerone. He was a graduate of Poland High School and was...
27 First News
Albert Torres, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Torres, Jr., 86, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Al (also known as Diamond) was born July 11, 1936, the middle son of Teresa and Albert Torres, Sr. and was a lifelong Youngstown resident.
27 First News
William Hart Spatholt, Jr., Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Hart Spatholt, Jr., 64, passed away Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022, of complications from a medical procedure he received three years ago. Bill was born December 20, 1957 in Rochefort, France, a son of Ruth Drake Bohn. He was preceded in death by his...
27 First News
Dolores F. Swierz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores F. Swierz, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022, at her home. Dolores was born July 9, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Frank A. Lewis and Elsie M. Gilbert Lewis and came to the Youngstown area in 1975 from Parma.
27 First News
Henry Yudt, Jr., Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Yudt, Jr. passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in UPMC Farrell following a brief illness. He was 90 years old. Henry was born October 10, 1932 to Mary (Spirk) and Henry Yudt, Sr. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in...
27 First News
Agnes M. Pierson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUGNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes M. Pierson, 86, who passed away November 26, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born October 16, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of John Schengeli and Rose (Flaker) Schengeli. Agnes graduated from East High School. She worked office/clerical positions at Isaly’s Dairy, Youngstown...
27 First News
Donna J. (Costello) McComb, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. (Costello) McComb, 86, of Austintown passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, November 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love of her family after a short illness. Donna was born January 7, 1936, in New Springfield, the daughter of Martin and Mary C....
27 First News
Louise West, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise West 73, Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Youngstown Ohio. Mrs. West was born November 29, 1948 in North Carolina a daughter of Leroy Parker and Lucille Scott. She loved to cook, decorate, dance, spend...
27 First News
Edward “Eddie” J. Edgerton, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Edward “Eddie” J. Edgerton, 79, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022. Eddie was born December 4, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of Chester J. and Edith K. Ellgas Edgerton, and was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area. He was the oldest individual with Down Syndrome in Mahoning County.
27 First News
Shirley A. Carl, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Carl, 84, passed away at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at in Salem, Ohio. Shirley was born on September 12, 1938 in Minerva, Ohio, the daughter of John and Nettie (Good) Hardy. She was a 1956 graduate of Minerva High School. Shirley...
27 First News
Denzil Lee Wright, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denzil Lee Wright, 72, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Salem North. Denzil was born on September 28, 1950 in Richwood, West Virginia the son of the late Samuel and Madaline (Parsons) Wright. He was a graduate of Richwood High School in West Virginia. Denzil...
27 First News
Kathleen Hennon, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hennon, 74, of Poland Avenue passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born February 28, 1948 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Grace (Godward) Harkins. She graduated from Poland Seminary...
Comments / 0