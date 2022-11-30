Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Firefighters extinguish car fire Friday night
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says they were called out to an apartment complex in the town of Bedford for a vehicle fire. Firefighters say they responded at 9:38 p.m. on Friday night to find the fire in the small engine compartment. They say the fire was extinguished quickly and there were no injuries.
WSET
Fire destroys Campbell Co. home
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of crews from Campbell County, Concord and Rustburg fire departments worked to get a blaze under control at a house in Campbell County early Friday morning. According to authorities, the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Clover Lane. No...
wfxrtv.com
Three cats rescued in Franklin Co. house fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a Facebook post from, Franklin County Public Safety several crews responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. They say everyone in the home was able to evacuate without any injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue three cats from the fire.
wfxrtv.com
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
wfxrtv.com
One injured and two dogs dead after fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to a structure fire early Wednesday morning on Nov. 30th. According to a Facebook post from Roanoke Fire-EMS, Firefighters were dispatched to 1100 block of Overbrook street northwest at 6 a.m. They say they arrived finding heavy black smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters say they were able to get the blaze under control after an hour.
wfxrtv.com
Two buildings catch fire in Campbell Co.
RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were dispatched to a wooden building fire that ended up catching a second building on fire. Firefighters say the call came out on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:04 a.m. While responding to the scene firefighters were made aware that the fire had begun to spread to the nearby brush. They also discovered that a mobile home was near the fire with fuel tanks.
WDBJ7.com
Five local U.S Army soldiers reunited with five puppies they rescued during deployment in Kenya
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sarabi, Recce, Marco, Avery, and Modi – Five puppies who were rescued from Kenya by five local U.S Army National Guard soldiers who were in the same unit. Six months later, they were reunited with their rescuers, and now owners, thanks to Paws of War.
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WDBJ7.com
Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire along I-81N cleared
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The vehicle fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire at mile marker 175 along I-81N is causing delays Friday night, according to VDOT. The right lane, shoulder and exit ramp are closed.
wfirnews.com
$150,000 in damage after fire last night in Roanoke County
Roanoke County Fire EMS says a fire last night was deemed accidental in nature due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Officials say it was in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court. The damage is estimated at $150,000 by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
WSLS
VSP: 57-year-old man dead after officer-involved shooting in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:05 p.m.:. A 57-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Henry County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Sheriff Layne Perry with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office told BTW 21 that they received reports of a man with a gun driving around “somewhat erratically” around 2:50 p.m.
WSET
Tractor trailer hits and kills one man in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police say one person is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Campbell County. It happened on Friday around 1:30 a.m. on the Brookneal Highway (US-501N) near Marshall Mill Road. "The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the male pedestrian, who...
wvtf.org
This seasonal homeless shelter offers warmth and food amidst an increasing need in the New River Valley
Increasing rental prices and high eviction rates are pushing more people out of their homes, a trend that’s happening in many communities across the Commonwealth, including in the New River Valley, putting pressure on some shelters who offer a warm bed for the night. People who become homeless in...
WDBJ7.com
“Eyes and ears” help out on Roanoke River Greenway
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A friendly face to have on the greenway. That’s how Roanoke City leaders describe their ambassador program. Volunteers are out on the Roanoke River Greenway daily to help out in any way they can. “That’s the tradition that we have carried. We want there to...
WSLS
Encouragement cards for UVA shooting survivors in Salem
SALEM, Va. – WSLS 10 chats with Lindsay Gill a lady collecting cards for UVA shooting survivors Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan. Gill has strong ties to the university, and the players. Saturday at the Old Salem Brewing from 12 p.m. to 2p.m. Gill is asking for positivity cards.
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested in 2019 homicide case in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police have announced they have made an arrest in the murder case of 24-year-old Salonya Evans. Police say throughout the course of the investigation 32-year-old Kai Lansana was a suspect. Lansana was arrested in Frankfort Kentucky on Nov. 9 by the U.S. Marshals Service he was then held in jail there until he was extradited back to Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit with tractor-trailer in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A male pedestrian died after being hit with a tractor-trailer in Campbell County early Friday morning. Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. to Brookneal Highway near Volunteer Rd. Crews say the driver of a tractor-trailer was driving on Brookneal Highway when the driver saw...
WDBJ7.com
Festival of Trees taking over Old Christiansburg Mall
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Festival of Trees is back in Christiansburg this holiday season. Around 15 area businesses decorated Christmas trees that are currently displayed in the Old Town Mall in downtown Christiansburg. You can vote for your favorite tree for $1 per vote. All of the money goes...
Comments / 0