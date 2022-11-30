ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

azbex.com

7 Arizona Cities Among Most Expensive for Renters

Even though the current economic situation is cooling the trend toward sky-high rent increases – particularly in Arizona – a recent report from Zumper shows the state is home to seven of the 100 most expensive cities for renters. The national median rent for a one-bedroom apartment was...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
SAHUARITA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale-based Tricor launches national backpack giving program

Tricor is committed to building thriving communities and that commitment begins with helping people in need in every market the company serves. This holiday season, Tricor has launched a national Backpack Giving Program aimed at easing the burden of homelessness in Phoenix and across the U.S. one person at a time.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona rail workers react to labor agreement, no paid sick days

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Biden signed the labor agreement between rail companies and their workers on Friday. Congress acted Thursday, passing a bill to avert the rail strike. The House passed a second bill that would have given rail workers seven paid sick days, but that measure didn’t pass the Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
InMaricopa

Arizona MVD year-end reminder

As the holiday season is now officially here, the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division wants to remind you about a few items that you might want to address soon. The holiday season is typically a great time to visit your local MVD office and take advantage of lighter customer traffic.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Should you wait to sell home during the next real estate boom?

The real estate market is always fluctuating, but these past three years have brought new highs and lows. In 2020, the world was experiencing the pandemic, and many were wary how uncertain everything was. Then, due to low interest rates and high demand, Arizona homes were selling at a feverish rate with many buyers in tense bidding wars. Now, the market is cooling slightly and in fact, there was a 17.6% decrease in home sales this September compared to September 2021, according to the United States Census Bureau.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s the salary needed to buy a home in Phoenix

According to a study by Visual Capitalist, a salary of more than $86,300 annually is needed for Phoenix residents to buy a home. Out of the 50 U.S. Metro areas selected in this report, Phoenix ranked 17th in highest salary needed to buy a home in 2022. This statistic can be worrisome to potential home buyers looking to settle in Arizona’s capital.
PHOENIX, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Phoenix

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona

As mortgage rates reached 20-year highs and the economy began to falter, the overall U.S. housing market saw sales drop and price growth slow. Yet, among the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. and the 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona, prices were on the upswing in even more locations this year than last, with 86% of zips experiencing increases.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather

ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix rent prices drop, but costs for leasing still high

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There is better news when it comes to rent prices across the Valley. Rent.com says the prices of rents have been dropping over the past few months. The recent report from Rent.com shows the Phoenix Metro is up 2.77% yearly, but the month-to-month is down .72%.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Country French Inspired Home with Professionally Designed Landscaping Hits The Market for $4.3 Million in Queen Creek, Arizona

20509 E Cloud Road Home in Queen Creek, Arizona for Sale. 20509 E Cloud Road, Queen Creek, Arizona is a extraordinary property with the outdoor space has bluestone pavers, a large pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, outdoor fireplace, outdoor pizza oven, mature pecan trees and an assortment of professionally designed landscaping. This Home in Queen Creek offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20509 E Cloud Road, please contact Blake Clark (Phone: 480-902-4700) & Anna Domyan (Phone: 480-307-4388) at Limitless Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

