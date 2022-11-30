The real estate market is always fluctuating, but these past three years have brought new highs and lows. In 2020, the world was experiencing the pandemic, and many were wary how uncertain everything was. Then, due to low interest rates and high demand, Arizona homes were selling at a feverish rate with many buyers in tense bidding wars. Now, the market is cooling slightly and in fact, there was a 17.6% decrease in home sales this September compared to September 2021, according to the United States Census Bureau.

