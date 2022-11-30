ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

oakpark.com

Infant Welfare Society Holiday Housewalk returns online

The Oak Park River Forest Infant Welfare Society is helping the community kick off the holidays with its annual Holiday Housewalk for Healthy Kids. As it has done since 2020, the IWS is staging a virtual housewalk, with videos of five local homes decorated inside and out for the holidays.
OAK PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef?

Kevin Pang is not shy about eating. He does it for a living. But even he had to apologize as he continually paused a conversation with chef Sean Hofherr on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to pluck a nibble of Italian beef from its au jus bath. “I’m sorry. This is so good,” Pang said before suggesting […] The post Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef? appeared first on The Record.
NORTHFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Parade massacre is the last straw

A state lawmaker from Chicago’s northern suburbs says the horror of July 4 in Highland Park is finally what it will take to pass an assault weapons ban in Illinois. “I stood ready to start marching with my wife and two children, when i heard gunshots, gunshots,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “After I got my family to safety, I ran to the scene to assist, where i saw a number of individuals – gunshot victims who were killed.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

What the Heck is Broasted Chicken? The Great Escape, Schiller Park

When we first moved to Oak Park in the final decades of the twentieth century, George’s Family Restaurant had painted on their awning the words “Broasted Food.” At that time, we weren’t sure what that meant. More recently, when I called George’s to ask if they still had Broasted food on the menu, the person who answered the phone seemed not to know what the heck I was asking about.
SCHILLER PARK, IL
midwestliving.com

60 Thoughtful Midwest Experiences to Gift This Holiday Season

Hone a new skill, overnight in an exciting place, support small businesses—and have memories to look forward to in 2023. We've rounded up five experiential gifts per state to give now and enjoy in the months to come. Illinois. Cocktail Tasting at The Aviary, Chicago. Treat the bon vivant...
INDIANA STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

Dolton 149 Board Appoints Mercedes Francisco to Fill Vacant Seat

Dolton 149 Board Appoints Mercedes Francisco to Fill Vacant Seat (Calumet City, IL) – South suburban Dolton School District 149’s Board of Education voted this week to appoint Calumet City resident Mercedes Francisco to a vacant seat on the seven-member panel. At a board meeting on Tuesday, November...
CALUMET CITY, IL
blockclubchicago.org

South Loop Neighbors Vow To Block Opening Of Black-Owned Dispensary

SOUTH LOOP — Some residents want to block a plan to open a Black-owned dispensary in the South Loop, saying the business would exacerbate crime and traffic. Family Roots is proposing a $650,000 project to convert an old Potbelly’s into a dispensary at 1147 S. Wabash Ave. The proposal received key zoning approval in September but requires signoff from the Zoning Board of Appeals before it’s a done deal.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

City Nerd calls DuSable LSD the worst waterfront highway in North America

Earlier this year Las Vegas-based planner and engineer (“plangineer”) and YouTuber Ray Delehanty, aka CityNerd, did a great job of identifying exactly what makes Chicago a wonderful place to live. In the video “Affordable Cities: 10 U.S. Metro Areas With Underrated Livability, Walkability, and Transit,” he looked at “what are the most affordable [cities over 250,000 people] to live in the U.S., but where good prices intersect with things city-lovers care about: public amenities, culture, sports, walkability, bike-ability, and transit service.” He ranked Chicago in first place.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Will Soon Stop in 3 Chicago Suburbs. Here's the Schedule

A beloved holiday tradition across North America is finally returning to the tracks after a two year hiatus -- and it's set to stop in three Chicago suburbs. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

The Latest Chicago Hotel Blends the Old with the New

Perched 21 stories up in the air, high enough to see the top of the glass atrium of the iconic Rookery, is one of Chicago’s newest hotels. It’s a hotel in the heart of Chicago’s financial district and fittingly, everything about The LaSalle Chicago, Autograph Collection, is very Chicago. It’s one of the city’s newest hotels and the latest selection for our hotel column, Room Key.The hotel can be found inside a Beaux-Arts edifice crouched in the shadow of the somewhat menacing Board of Trade tower that looms over La Salle Street. Inside the entrance floor and up to the...
CHICAGO, IL

