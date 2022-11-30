Read full article on original website
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
oakpark.com
Infant Welfare Society Holiday Housewalk returns online
The Oak Park River Forest Infant Welfare Society is helping the community kick off the holidays with its annual Holiday Housewalk for Healthy Kids. As it has done since 2020, the IWS is staging a virtual housewalk, with videos of five local homes decorated inside and out for the holidays.
A Town in Illinois named One of the Places to Buy a Home in 2023
We know that people are moving out of the Land of Lincoln in droves, but that is not stopping one housing website from putting a town in Illinois on its list of 7 Places to Explore Buying a Home Next Year... Which town makes the list?. Naperville, Illinois is a...
rejournals.com
Baird & Warner breaks ground on custom-built office to house 400-500 real estate agents in Naperville
Baird & Warner, Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company, broke ground on a new office at 1528 Aurora Ave., in Naperville, Illinois. The 15,000-square-foot, built-to-suit office is designed to house up to 500 Baird & Warner agents when it opens in 2023. The groundbreaking event was attended...
Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef?
Kevin Pang is not shy about eating. He does it for a living. But even he had to apologize as he continually paused a conversation with chef Sean Hofherr on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to pluck a nibble of Italian beef from its au jus bath. “I’m sorry. This is so good,” Pang said before suggesting […] The post Did North Shore food experts just create the world’s best Italian beef? appeared first on The Record.
wdbr.com
Parade massacre is the last straw
A state lawmaker from Chicago’s northern suburbs says the horror of July 4 in Highland Park is finally what it will take to pass an assault weapons ban in Illinois. “I stood ready to start marching with my wife and two children, when i heard gunshots, gunshots,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “After I got my family to safety, I ran to the scene to assist, where i saw a number of individuals – gunshot victims who were killed.
Uncle Jack’s Meat House Coming to Chicago
The restaurant is also coming to Las Vegas, Florida, and North Carolina
oakpark.com
What the Heck is Broasted Chicken? The Great Escape, Schiller Park
When we first moved to Oak Park in the final decades of the twentieth century, George’s Family Restaurant had painted on their awning the words “Broasted Food.” At that time, we weren’t sure what that meant. More recently, when I called George’s to ask if they still had Broasted food on the menu, the person who answered the phone seemed not to know what the heck I was asking about.
midwestliving.com
60 Thoughtful Midwest Experiences to Gift This Holiday Season
Hone a new skill, overnight in an exciting place, support small businesses—and have memories to look forward to in 2023. We've rounded up five experiential gifts per state to give now and enjoy in the months to come. Illinois. Cocktail Tasting at The Aviary, Chicago. Treat the bon vivant...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Dolton 149 Board Appoints Mercedes Francisco to Fill Vacant Seat
Dolton 149 Board Appoints Mercedes Francisco to Fill Vacant Seat (Calumet City, IL) – South suburban Dolton School District 149’s Board of Education voted this week to appoint Calumet City resident Mercedes Francisco to a vacant seat on the seven-member panel. At a board meeting on Tuesday, November...
Pipeline project bringing Lake Michigan water to SW suburbs to begin construction in 2024
A project to pipe Lake Michigan water to six southwest suburban communities, including Joliet, Romeoville, Minooka, Channahon, Crest Hill, and Shorewood took another step forward Wednesday. Construction is expected to start in 2024.
Black-owned restaurant Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles coming to Nashville
Owned by Darnell and Tonya Johnson, the restaurant will be located in East Nashville.
blockclubchicago.org
South Loop Neighbors Vow To Block Opening Of Black-Owned Dispensary
SOUTH LOOP — Some residents want to block a plan to open a Black-owned dispensary in the South Loop, saying the business would exacerbate crime and traffic. Family Roots is proposing a $650,000 project to convert an old Potbelly’s into a dispensary at 1147 S. Wabash Ave. The proposal received key zoning approval in September but requires signoff from the Zoning Board of Appeals before it’s a done deal.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
City Nerd calls DuSable LSD the worst waterfront highway in North America
Earlier this year Las Vegas-based planner and engineer (“plangineer”) and YouTuber Ray Delehanty, aka CityNerd, did a great job of identifying exactly what makes Chicago a wonderful place to live. In the video “Affordable Cities: 10 U.S. Metro Areas With Underrated Livability, Walkability, and Transit,” he looked at “what are the most affordable [cities over 250,000 people] to live in the U.S., but where good prices intersect with things city-lovers care about: public amenities, culture, sports, walkability, bike-ability, and transit service.” He ranked Chicago in first place.
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up
Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Will Soon Stop in 3 Chicago Suburbs. Here's the Schedule
A beloved holiday tradition across North America is finally returning to the tracks after a two year hiatus -- and it's set to stop in three Chicago suburbs. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
The Latest Chicago Hotel Blends the Old with the New
Perched 21 stories up in the air, high enough to see the top of the glass atrium of the iconic Rookery, is one of Chicago’s newest hotels. It’s a hotel in the heart of Chicago’s financial district and fittingly, everything about The LaSalle Chicago, Autograph Collection, is very Chicago. It’s one of the city’s newest hotels and the latest selection for our hotel column, Room Key.The hotel can be found inside a Beaux-Arts edifice crouched in the shadow of the somewhat menacing Board of Trade tower that looms over La Salle Street. Inside the entrance floor and up to the...
At Over $500 Per Ticket, Some Are Questioning This Chicago ‘Foodie' Tour — Which Includes a Donut and Hot Dog
With 23 Michelin-rated restaurants, it's no surprise that Chicago recently ranked high on a Wallethub's list of Best 'Foodie' Cities in the U.S. However, one event dubbed the "Chicago Foodie Lovers Tour" -- at $532.50 per ticket -- has created some food-centered controversy. The four-hour walking tour, listed as a...
