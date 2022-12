In their latest report, La Salle County Health Department counted the deaths of 3 males from COVID -related illness. This since their last update November 23. The men were in their 50's, 70's and 80's. The latest update shows the county has 208 new COVID cases – eighty-five of which are age 39 or younger. Among that number, twenty were age 13 or younger.

LA SALLE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO