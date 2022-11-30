Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Early voting starts today in Austin City Council runoffs
Austin City Council Districts 3, 5, and 9 are holding runoff elections because no candidate got more than 50% of the vote. Early voting runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 9 and Election Day is Dec. 13.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council postpones vote on Austin Energy rate hike
The base rate review process has been going on for eight months. Austin Energy has to do a review at least every five years to make sure the money they're bringing in is enough to cover the cost of service.
fox7austin.com
Austin police labor contract negotiations come to halt over oversight disagreement
AUSTIN, Texas - Labor contract negotiations between the Austin Police Association and City of Austin came to an impasse due to a disagreement over police oversight Thursday. In a statement, a City of Austin spokesperson wrote, "The APA abruptly declared during a negotiation session that it would oppose removing and separating police oversight from the contract process, despite the City having made clear that such a measure was important to achieving a fair labor agreement that had community support, and despite the Association’s prior willingness to jointly work on such a goal."
fox7austin.com
TxDOT to repair big bump on SH 45 in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - What started out as a small bump in the road is now a road hazard. Warning signs about the big bump on SH-45 are now up with vehicles heading east and west bouncing off the tollway between MoPac and I-35. "You know how you ride a...
fox7austin.com
Signing Santa returns to Barton Creek Square Dec. 7
AUSTIN, Texas - Santa Claus knows all languages, including American Sign Language. Santa will be arriving at Barton Creek Square this week, ready to check the lists of area children who are deaf or hard of hearing, says the Texas School for the Deaf. Families can come meet Santa at...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Trail of Lights, Buda Fest, Light up the Lake, and more
Looking for a fun way to ring in the holiday season? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has your look at events happening across Central Texas, including the 42nd annual Buda Fest, the Community First Village of Lights and Holiday Market in East Austin, Light Up the Lake at Old Settlers Park, the Downtown Austin Alliance's annual tree lighting, holiday stroll and sing along, and the 11th annual Trail of Lights Fun Run.
fox7austin.com
Portion of Bastrop County under boil water notice
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Bastrop County, east of downtown Elgin. The affected area includes Blisard Rd. in Zone 7. The Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of a water main break, which may have allowed harmful microbes to get into the water system.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville to host Pfestival of Lights, Christmas parade Dec. 3
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The city of Pflugerville is kicking off the holidays with its Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade this Saturday. The festivities begin Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. with Market Days featuring arts and crafts and holiday merchandise vendors set up downtown. The Knights of Columbus Christmas Parade...
fox7austin.com
Christmas tree vendors prepare for upcoming demand
AUSTIN, Texas - It is that time of year when many people will be on the hunt for their perfect Christmas tree to celebrate the upcoming holiday. One local business is ready to supply those families with just that. "It's a family run business," said Beau Cohen, owner of Papa...
fox7austin.com
Cooler weekend, but big warm-up on the way
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin woke up to a gray day, but we can still make it great!. Thanks to a cold front, temperatures will be right around 60 today. Winds will be breezy with gusts of about 20 mph. The further west you live, the better chance you have of seeing some sunshine.
fox7austin.com
Body found in WilCo is missing Austin man Justin Haden: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed the identity of the body found in Williamson County on Dec. 1 as missing Austin man Justin Haden. APD confirmed the identity from fingerprints obtained from the autopsy. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
fox7austin.com
$31 adoptions at Austin Animal Center, Austin Pets Alive! all December long
AUSTIN, Texas - Looking to bring a furry friend home for the holidays? Now may be your opportunity. All December long, Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! are lowering adoption fees to $31 with a "Home for the Holidays" promotion. Surgery deposits do still apply. "The holidays are a...
fox7austin.com
Peppermint Parkway opens at COTA bringing holiday spirit to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The third annual Peppermint Parkway is open now through December 30 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). This winter wonderland features a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food, and magic. "We are bringing back beloved favorites including the...
fox7austin.com
Foggy, drizzly Friday morning with warmer afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Friday Friends! Get ready for a cloudy, dreary, foggy, drizzly and chilly start to the day. The roads will be wet and visibility will be low through the morning. By the afternoon it will dry out and warm up with a little bit of sun possible late in the day.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Lindsey at Austin Pets Alive!
2-year-old Lindsey is ready for her home for the holidays. This black Labrador-retriever mix came to APA! with two puppies and a bullet wound, but she hasn't let any of that hold her back. Lindsey is also being treated for heartworms and severe hip dysplasia, according to her adoption bio. She is an absolute sweetheart to both people and dogs and may have some anxiety initially, but still has some of that playful puppy energy.
fox7austin.com
Williamson County now including Narcan with AEDs in county buildings
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - In an effort to save lives, Williamson County will now include Narcan with its automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in county buildings. Narcan is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. It's not harmful if it turns out the person wasn't taking opioids. The...
fox7austin.com
Texas State set to hire new head football coach
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State is set to hire GJ Kinne as their next head football coach, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football. Kinne, who played a little QB at UT Austin, has Incarnate Word 10-1 and in the FCS Playoffs in his first season. The Bobcats ended their...
fox7austin.com
Man shot, killed in SE Austin parking lot identified by police
AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed earlier this week has been identified by police. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center at 1819 S. Pleasant Valley Road around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 29. When officers arrived, they...
fox7austin.com
Dress for Success Austin helps female veterans find careers after military service
AUSTIN, Texas - Female veterans are getting a big head start to finding careers after their service. The Dress for Success Austin organization recently brought in 18 veteran women to help put them on the road to post-military success. "I love when we serve veterans, it's so lively, the energy...
fox7austin.com
Local doctors see uptick in Cedar Fever symptoms
AUSTIN, Texas - It is the most wonderful time of the year for many, but for those who experience allergies, not so much. "The worst is yet to come," said Dr. Doug Barstow with Allergy Partners. Dr. Barstow says this is just the unfortunate beginning for all respiratory illnesses including...
Comments / 0