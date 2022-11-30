ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Early voting starts today in Austin City Council runoffs

Austin City Council Districts 3, 5, and 9 are holding runoff elections because no candidate got more than 50% of the vote. Early voting runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 9 and Election Day is Dec. 13.
fox7austin.com

Austin police labor contract negotiations come to halt over oversight disagreement

AUSTIN, Texas - Labor contract negotiations between the Austin Police Association and City of Austin came to an impasse due to a disagreement over police oversight Thursday. In a statement, a City of Austin spokesperson wrote, "The APA abruptly declared during a negotiation session that it would oppose removing and separating police oversight from the contract process, despite the City having made clear that such a measure was important to achieving a fair labor agreement that had community support, and despite the Association’s prior willingness to jointly work on such a goal."
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

TxDOT to repair big bump on SH 45 in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - What started out as a small bump in the road is now a road hazard. Warning signs about the big bump on SH-45 are now up with vehicles heading east and west bouncing off the tollway between MoPac and I-35. "You know how you ride a...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Signing Santa returns to Barton Creek Square Dec. 7

AUSTIN, Texas - Santa Claus knows all languages, including American Sign Language. Santa will be arriving at Barton Creek Square this week, ready to check the lists of area children who are deaf or hard of hearing, says the Texas School for the Deaf. Families can come meet Santa at...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Trail of Lights, Buda Fest, Light up the Lake, and more

Looking for a fun way to ring in the holiday season? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has your look at events happening across Central Texas, including the 42nd annual Buda Fest, the Community First Village of Lights and Holiday Market in East Austin, Light Up the Lake at Old Settlers Park, the Downtown Austin Alliance's annual tree lighting, holiday stroll and sing along, and the 11th annual Trail of Lights Fun Run.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Portion of Bastrop County under boil water notice

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Bastrop County, east of downtown Elgin. The affected area includes Blisard Rd. in Zone 7. The Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of a water main break, which may have allowed harmful microbes to get into the water system.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville to host Pfestival of Lights, Christmas parade Dec. 3

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The city of Pflugerville is kicking off the holidays with its Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade this Saturday. The festivities begin Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. with Market Days featuring arts and crafts and holiday merchandise vendors set up downtown. The Knights of Columbus Christmas Parade...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Christmas tree vendors prepare for upcoming demand

AUSTIN, Texas - It is that time of year when many people will be on the hunt for their perfect Christmas tree to celebrate the upcoming holiday. One local business is ready to supply those families with just that. "It's a family run business," said Beau Cohen, owner of Papa...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cooler weekend, but big warm-up on the way

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin woke up to a gray day, but we can still make it great!. Thanks to a cold front, temperatures will be right around 60 today. Winds will be breezy with gusts of about 20 mph. The further west you live, the better chance you have of seeing some sunshine.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found in WilCo is missing Austin man Justin Haden: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed the identity of the body found in Williamson County on Dec. 1 as missing Austin man Justin Haden. APD confirmed the identity from fingerprints obtained from the autopsy. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Peppermint Parkway opens at COTA bringing holiday spirit to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The third annual Peppermint Parkway is open now through December 30 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). This winter wonderland features a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food, and magic. "We are bringing back beloved favorites including the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Foggy, drizzly Friday morning with warmer afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Friday Friends! Get ready for a cloudy, dreary, foggy, drizzly and chilly start to the day. The roads will be wet and visibility will be low through the morning. By the afternoon it will dry out and warm up with a little bit of sun possible late in the day.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Lindsey at Austin Pets Alive!

2-year-old Lindsey is ready for her home for the holidays. This black Labrador-retriever mix came to APA! with two puppies and a bullet wound, but she hasn't let any of that hold her back. Lindsey is also being treated for heartworms and severe hip dysplasia, according to her adoption bio. She is an absolute sweetheart to both people and dogs and may have some anxiety initially, but still has some of that playful puppy energy.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas State set to hire new head football coach

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State is set to hire GJ Kinne as their next head football coach, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football. Kinne, who played a little QB at UT Austin, has Incarnate Word 10-1 and in the FCS Playoffs in his first season. The Bobcats ended their...
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot, killed in SE Austin parking lot identified by police

AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed earlier this week has been identified by police. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center at 1819 S. Pleasant Valley Road around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 29. When officers arrived, they...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Local doctors see uptick in Cedar Fever symptoms

AUSTIN, Texas - It is the most wonderful time of the year for many, but for those who experience allergies, not so much. "The worst is yet to come," said Dr. Doug Barstow with Allergy Partners. Dr. Barstow says this is just the unfortunate beginning for all respiratory illnesses including...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy