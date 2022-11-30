ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

How Ohio State could make College Football Playoff: a timeline

By Orri Benatar
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dde2h_0jSg8fqS00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s one of the biggest weekends in college football with conference championship games Friday and Saturday. But for the second year in a row, Ohio State will be on the sideline.

With the Buckeyes ranked No. 5 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings , they are within reach of qualifying for the program’s fifth playoff in nine seasons. Despite the final rankings not arriving until Sunday afternoon, Ohio State could essentially know its fate as soon as Friday.

Here is a timeline on what Ohio State needs to happen to make the playoff, and when it will learn its postseason spot officially.

Fans hit hard by Buckeyes loss to Michigan

Friday, 8 p.m.: No. 11 Utah vs. No. 4 USC

A loss by the fourth-ranked Trojans is the Buckeyes’ easiest path to the playoff. Although USC made the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas, its opponent is No. 11 Utah (9-3), the only team to beat USC this season. Two losses to the same team should easily boost the Buckeyes in.

In the first Pac-12 title game decided without division winners, the Trojans have an opportunity to make their first playoff if they can get revenge on the Utes, whom they lost to 43-42 on Oct. 15 on the road.

A Trojans win, however, would lower the Buckeyes’ playoff chances significantly and leave them waiting, hoping for results Saturday to go their way.

WATCH: Ohio State band plays classical music favorites

Saturday, noon: No. 10 Kansas State vs. No. 3 TCU

If USC does beat Utah, Ohio State fans will trade their temporary Utes hats for Wildcats hats in the Big 12 championship game in Arlington, Texas.

The Wildcats (9-3) have a chance to end TCU’s (12-0) undefeated season. Whether they can end its playoff hopes and give Ohio State a place is not as certain.

The Horned Frogs beat the Wildcats 38-28 in the regular season, one of seven games TCU won by double digits. A win could certainly cement a playoff spot for them, but a loss could mean the committee makes way for the Buckeyes.

Still, this scenario means Ohio State would feel the nerves until Sunday afternoon.

WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band

Saturday, 4 p.m.: No. 14 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia

Although the Southeastern Conference championship in Atlanta won’t impact Ohio State’s playoff place, it could impact who it might play if it makes a semifinal.

Oddsmakers have undefeated Georgia as an 18-point favorite over LSU, the most lopsided odds in any of the Power 5 title games this weekend.

If Georgia wins the SEC for the first time since 2017, expect the Bulldogs to be the top seed. Should USC lose and Ohio State get into the top four, the Buckeyes would be the No. 4 seed most likely and would play Georgia for the first time since 1992, probably back in Atlanta at the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

But if LSU comes away with an impressive upset, that could open the door for a playoff semifinal rematch for Ohio State.

Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’

Saturday, 8 p.m.: Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan

Michigan, which beat Ohio State 45-23 last week to knock the Buckeyes out of the top four , has a chance not only to finish 13-0 and win the Big Ten but even take the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines will meet Purdue (8-4) in Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship. With a Michigan win and Georgia loss, the Wolverines could hop the Bulldogs for the No. 1 spot. That would make them the first Big Ten team to enter the playoff ranked No. 1. And it could mean a rematch against Ohio State in a semifinal.

With upsets by Purdue and LSU, Michigan would have no chance at the top spot, which could be opened to TCU if it is the only unbeaten team, creating a chaotic shuffle for the announcement on Sunday.

Ohio State, Iowa bands play combined Elton John halftime show

Sunday, noon: College Football Playoff selection show

At noon, the announcement will be made for the playoff semifinals. The bowl games serving as the semifinals will be the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, both on Jan. 31. Also announced will be matchups for the other New Years Six bowls (Rose, Sugar, Orange, and Cotton).

If the top four teams entering this weekend all win, the Buckeyes can shift their focus to the Rose Bowl as the traditional home for the top available Big Ten team. The game is on Jan. 2 with a likely opponent of Utah or Washington from the Pac-12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Marion Local ends perfect season with 13th state title

CANTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In its 16th state finals appearance, Marion Local defeated Kirtland 14-6 in the Div. 6 championship on Saturday to secure the Flyers’ a back-to-back state title and an OHSAA record 13th title for the program. It was the fourth meeting in eight years in the state championship game between the Flyers […]
MARION, OH
WDTN

Springfield cheers on Wildcats in championship game

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield brewery hosted a watch party for Wildcats fans who couldn’t make it to Canton to watch the football team play in the state championship game Friday night. It was all-eyes on the screen at Mother Stewart’s Brewing in Springfield Friday. The fans 2 NEWS spoke with said whether the […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Springfield seeks revenge vs. St. Ed in state final

(WDTN) – The Springfield football team has unfinished business in Canton on Friday night as the Wildcats gear up for their second-straight state finals appearance in Div. 1 to face Lakewood St. Edward in a rematch of last year’s championship game, which belonged to the Eagles. The Wildcats (13-1) make their second-ever state finals appearance […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Pregnant Ohio woman suffers ruptured uterus during assault

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a woman they said is connected with a violent assault on a pregnant woman in front of a liquor store in Northeast Columbus. Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, police responded to reports of an assault in front of an ABC Liquor Store on East Dublin-Granville […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Measles grows to 50 cases in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The total number of measles cases in Columbus and central Ohio has hit 50, health officials reported. As of Friday morning, Columbus Public Health confirmed 50 measles cases in the area. Over half of the confirmed cases, 26, have infected children ages 1-2. Children ages 3-5 have contracted 10 cases, while […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Measles case confirmed at Westerville City Schools

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Ohio man shot while at nightclubs didn’t notice until he got a ride home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who was out at some Northland area clubs was shot early Friday morning but didn’t realize it until he was on his way home. Columbus police arrived at Grant Medical Center after a report of a man with a gunshot wound arrived. Officers discovered a 36-year-old man had been shot in his left hip overnight while out at Northland area night clubs on Karl Road.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man accused of assaulting woman for 28 hours found 6 months later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jermaine Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man beaten, shot with semi-automatic gun during robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was beaten with a semi-automatic weapon and shot in the hand in Franklinton while trying to fend off two individuals Wednesday night. Columbus police responded to reports of a robbery and shooting in the 1500 block of West Broad Street, where a man was allegedly robbed and beaten with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Ohio Sheetz

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old outside a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, was arrested on three outstanding warrants in east Columbus Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. He faces three counts of felonious assault for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

3 charged after baby dies of fentanyl overdose in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a one-year-old baby. On Nov. 18, Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant, Dekari Johnson, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medical staff attempted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday shared photos of two suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft. A security camera recorded the pair of men on Oct. 23 as they left down an alley off East Beck Street in Columbus’ German Village neighborhood. A first photo shared by CPD showed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Lane closures expected in Greene County on SR-235

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers that commute in one part of Greene County should expect lane closures starting on Monday. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is implementing daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a portion of S.R. 235. from Monday, Dec. 5 to the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7, according […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

‘Operation Happy Holidays’: Grinch arrested in Bellefontaine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One Ohio city made a special arrest this holiday season. According to the Bellefontaine Police Department, officers arrested the Grinch during ‘Operation Happy Holidays.’ On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the police department announced on Facebook that they had caught the suspect as he allegedly was heading out to cause mischief in the […]
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy