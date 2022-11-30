ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

David Pastrnak’s Agent Reveals Where Bruins Contract Talks Stand

David Pastrnak’s six-year deal will expire after the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins hope to re-sign the 26-year-old before that happens, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed on Oct. 27 talks between both sides continue. “The communication has been good, just haven?t found the end point yet,” Sweeney...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Avalanche No Match For Boston On Home Ice

BOSTON — Not even the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche could take down the Bruins on their home ice with Boston earning a 5-1 victory Saturday night at TD Garden. With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 20-3-0, including a perfect 14-0-0 mark at home....
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins’ Sweeney Will Have to Get Creative to Trade Smith or Reilly

Entering the 2022 offseason, the Boston Bruins were a cap team, which limited general manager (GM) Don Sweeney’s ability to make additions to the roster. He made one outside addition when he acquired Pavel Zacha from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Erik Haula in July. The other moves were getting David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron to return on very team-friendly deals, while signing some depth for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments

BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dodgers lose key reliever to Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin reportedly will be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
The Hockey Writers

Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever

Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Goalie Report: Red Wings, Capitals, Stars, Blues, Kings, More

As the NHL schedule flips to a new page of its 2022-23 calendar, all of that which made up a narrative-rich November left fans with a lot to digest heading into December. In many cases, supporters must be satisfied with what they were able to consume. Whereas, what other respective onlookers witnessed from their favourite team could have justifiably left them a little queasy.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ 5 Most Valuable Players Early On in 2022-23

While the Vancouver Canucks remain under .500 after their most recent 5-1 setback against the Washington Capitals, they righted the ship a bit in November compiling a 7-6-1 record after going 2-7 in October. It’s a step in the right direction, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows as they still have issues with holding multi-goal leads, playing consistently for a full 60 minutes, and of course, killing penalties.
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space

Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
The Hockey Writers

10 Significant Oilers’ Stats From November 2022

The Edmonton Oilers played 14 games in the month of November, which included a heartbreaking loss to the New Jersey Devils, two big come-from-behind wins against the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers, and numerous highlight reel plays. With that in mind, let’s recap ten significant Oilers’ stats from the month of November.
MINNESOTA STATE
markerzone.com

EX-NHL FORWARD PATRIK BERGLUND REPORTEDLY ATTEMPTING COMEBACK AFTER MISSING 2021-22 DUE TO SERIOUS CHARGES

Former NHL forward Patrik Berglund is reportedly gearing up for a potential comeback in Sweden, according to Aftonbladet. The 34-year-old had his contract mutually terminated with Brynas IF, a team in the Swedish Hockey League, after he was arrested and detained on charges of assault and rape in May of 2021 following allegations that were brought forward from his ex-girlfriend. In a statement through his lawyer, he denied the allegations. Prior to being arrested, he missed several games late in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy