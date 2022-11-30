Read full article on original website
Alabama's Nick Saban states CFP case, touts Tide's 3-0 finish
Alabama coach Nick Saban asked the College Football Playoff selection committee to ask how teams are playing at present and pointed to the Crimson Tide's 3-0 finish as a reason why they should be in.
TCU's loss gets Tide one last look, but Frogs should be in
Alabama is going to get one last look from the College Football Playoff selection committee
College Football Playoff picks after Championship Week
Find out who our reporters pick after Championship Week for the College Football Playoff.
Colorado Buffaloes name Deion Sanders as head coach
Colorado named Deion Sanders as its next head coach after the Hall of Famer led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC titles.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
What Brian Kelly said after SEC Championship: Tigers plan to be back, and they plan to win
There was no hiding the disappointment: The Tigers had much higher expectations than what occurred in a 50-30 defeat at the hands of top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship. Here’s what head coach Brian Kelly had to say.
No. 1 Houston outlasts persistent Saint Mary’s
J’Wan Roberts registered 15 points and eight rebounds and top-ranked Houston remained unbeaten with a 53-48 victory over Saint Mary’s
Chicago's Julianne Sitch becomes first female coach to win men's soccer NCAA championship
The University of Chicago won a men's soccer NCAA championship unlike any other on Saturday. With a 2-0 win over Williams College in the NCAA Division III final, Maroons head coach Julianne Sitch became the first woman in college sports history to win a national men's soccer championship. Gatorade shower...
