Orangeburg County, SC

WJBF

Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County

UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – One person is […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

8 year-old taken by mother safely back with legal guardian, says Sumter Sheriff

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a child that was taken by his mother is now safely back with the proper custodial parent. Rowan Luke Clemmons, 8, was returned after being taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Authorities say Jessica Peebles decided to cooperate with law enforcement and turned herself in earlier today. She was only charged with the original Custodial Interference charge after cooperating with law enforcement.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County Coroner identifies victim following fatal car chase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The Richland County Coroner Rutherford released the name of the individual who died after being hit by another driver. Shylek Pringle, 25, was involved in a high speed pursuit with deputies when the fatal collision occurred. The victim is identified as Ernest Kenner, 74, of Columbia, say...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

80-year-old found safe in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies say an 80-year-old man reported missing on Friday has been located and is receiving necessary medical attention. Deputies had been searching along Milford Plantation Road in Pinewood for 80-year-old Henry Dubose, who had not been seen since early Friday morning. During an...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Helicopter on the scene following serious accident near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. — Authorities say they are on the scene of a crash in Kershaw County with at least one injury. Fire Chief William Glover with Kershaw County Fire Service said that firefighters are responding to a wreck with a person trapped on U.S. Hwy. 1 in the Elgin area. Glover said the crash appears to have involved two vehicles.
ELGIN, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Police: Sumter suspect out on bond for vehicle break-ins arrested for more break-ins

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department says a man recently arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles was out on bond for previous break-ins when he was caught. The police department said that warrants were issued for 23-year-old Noah Hamilton Fenters for a series of break-ins that happened from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30 in which he allegedly stole several items including guns.
SUMTER, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 12/1/2022

11/19/2022 - WALTERBORO: A deputy responded to Sunshine Lane in Colleton County in reference to an assault. 11/19/2022 - RIDGEVILLE: A deputy spoke with the victim on the telephone who said that overnight someone took two large sofas from under the carport at her residence on Honor Lane. 11/19/2022 -...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

CCSO searching for alleged catalytic converter thieves

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a few people accused of stealing catalytic converters. Investigators say the man pictured was the driver of a silver Toyota, possibly a 2000 -2005 Avalon, that was involved in the theft of multiple catalytic converters. The crimes […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

Watch: Murdaugh hearing held ahead of murder trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pre-trial status hearing, but waived his right at the last minute. Instead, his defense team and state prosecutors appeared before Judge Clifton Newman. The meeting was to assess how both sides are progressing […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Irish Travelers from North Augusta arrested in Virginia

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WJBF) – Police in Hillsville, Virginia have arrested two Irish Travelers from North Augusta. According to their Facebook Post, concerned citizens helped Hillsville Police department (HPD) quickly locate, investigate, and arrest the “driveway sealers”on several charges, including; failing to purchase a town “door to door” sales license, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, […]
HILLSVILLE, VA

