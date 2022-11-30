Read full article on original website
Related
Mother of missing child was shot, autopsy results show; person of interest spotted in North Carolina
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Autopsy results revealed a woman found dead in her Orangeburg County home suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day to conduct a welfare check. That is when they found the 46-year-old woman […]
Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County
UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – One person is […]
Biological mother in Sumter accused of kidnapping her child turns herself in
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A mother who was at one point facing kidnapping charges in Sumter County over her alleged refusal to return a child to his legal guardian has turned herself in. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that 29-year-old Jessica Marie Peebles contacted authorities on Friday to...
abcnews4.com
Father saves infant, both suffer severe burns in Colleton County mobile home fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An infant and her father suffered severe burn injuries after a mobile home fire Thursday evening, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 8900 block of Lodge Highway in the Town of Lodge around 10:51 p.m. Before crews arrived, the...
abccolumbia.com
8 year-old taken by mother safely back with legal guardian, says Sumter Sheriff
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a child that was taken by his mother is now safely back with the proper custodial parent. Rowan Luke Clemmons, 8, was returned after being taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Authorities say Jessica Peebles decided to cooperate with law enforcement and turned herself in earlier today. She was only charged with the original Custodial Interference charge after cooperating with law enforcement.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Coroner identifies victim following fatal car chase
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The Richland County Coroner Rutherford released the name of the individual who died after being hit by another driver. Shylek Pringle, 25, was involved in a high speed pursuit with deputies when the fatal collision occurred. The victim is identified as Ernest Kenner, 74, of Columbia, say...
80-year-old found safe in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies say an 80-year-old man reported missing on Friday has been located and is receiving necessary medical attention. Deputies had been searching along Milford Plantation Road in Pinewood for 80-year-old Henry Dubose, who had not been seen since early Friday morning. During an...
WJCL
Deputies in Georgia arrest 5 people on multiple charges after woman found kept in cage
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Deputies in Georgia saved a woman who was beaten and locked in a cage inside a home. She was discovered when a former resident went there to pick up something he had left behind. Authorities say a man claimed he was keeping her locked up as...
Helicopter on the scene following serious accident near Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. — Authorities say they are on the scene of a crash in Kershaw County with at least one injury. Fire Chief William Glover with Kershaw County Fire Service said that firefighters are responding to a wreck with a person trapped on U.S. Hwy. 1 in the Elgin area. Glover said the crash appears to have involved two vehicles.
WIS-TV
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the home of the father of a missing five-year-old child was visited by investigators. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said the mother of Aspen Jeter was shot. Thursday a tip from a...
Coroner identifies woman killed while crossing Platt Springs Road in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Friday evening crash involving a pedestrian in Lexington County has left a 70-year-old woman dead. The Lexington County Coroner's Office said that Debra Marlene Bilbo of Lexington was attempting to cross Platt Springs Road near Highland Drive when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle around 6 p.m.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
Vehicle pursuit along Broad River Road ends in Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say four people have been apprehended with one already facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in the St. Andrews community on Saturday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the chase began on Zimalcrest Drive when deputies identified and tried to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of another jurisdiction.
Police: Sumter suspect out on bond for vehicle break-ins arrested for more break-ins
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department says a man recently arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles was out on bond for previous break-ins when he was caught. The police department said that warrants were issued for 23-year-old Noah Hamilton Fenters for a series of break-ins that happened from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30 in which he allegedly stole several items including guns.
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 12/1/2022
11/19/2022 - WALTERBORO: A deputy responded to Sunshine Lane in Colleton County in reference to an assault. 11/19/2022 - RIDGEVILLE: A deputy spoke with the victim on the telephone who said that overnight someone took two large sofas from under the carport at her residence on Honor Lane. 11/19/2022 -...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished overnight
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16, left her home in Newberry County around 3 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Highlander, with SC tag...
CCSO searching for alleged catalytic converter thieves
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a few people accused of stealing catalytic converters. Investigators say the man pictured was the driver of a silver Toyota, possibly a 2000 -2005 Avalon, that was involved in the theft of multiple catalytic converters. The crimes […]
Watch: Murdaugh hearing held ahead of murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pre-trial status hearing, but waived his right at the last minute. Instead, his defense team and state prosecutors appeared before Judge Clifton Newman. The meeting was to assess how both sides are progressing […]
Irish Travelers from North Augusta arrested in Virginia
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WJBF) – Police in Hillsville, Virginia have arrested two Irish Travelers from North Augusta. According to their Facebook Post, concerned citizens helped Hillsville Police department (HPD) quickly locate, investigate, and arrest the “driveway sealers”on several charges, including; failing to purchase a town “door to door” sales license, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, […]
WYFF4.com
Mother found dead in South Carolina has been dead for some time, daughter still missing, report says
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A police report from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is revealing new detailsin the case of a woman found dead in her home and her 5-year-old daughter missing. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that at about noon on Thanksgiving, deputies were called...
Comments / 0