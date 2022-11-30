ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ICYMI: City of Houston under boil water advisory for more than 36 hours, Deshaun Watson’s accusers plan to attend Houston game, Houston natives create diabetic-friendly cookies

By DeJonique Garrison
cw39.com
 3 days ago
cw39.com

Happening This Weekend: Things to do around Houston

Looking for something to do this weekend in Houston? Here’s a list of a few attractions that are sure to peek your interest around town!. Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns: Sunday, December 4th, 2022 at NRG Stadium. Ticket information online at HoustonTexans.com. NRG Park encourages fans to purchase verified...
HOUSTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Houston, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

KATY, TX
cw39.com

I-45 major weekend road closure

HOUSTON (CW39) – CW39 and Houston Transtar want to give you a heads up if you are traveling into town this Friday, Saturday or Sunday!. There will be a major closure this weekend on I -45 Gulf Freeway, northbound, from Lockwood to West Dallas. All main lanes will be closed for roadwork starting 9 p.m. Friday night until Monday 12/5 at 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston

HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Tree giveaway | Help build a healthy Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – Trees play a massive role in the health of our environment and ourselves! From housing local wildlife, capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, to decreasing the summer time urban heat island effect that is very prominent here in Houston, their benefits significantly outweigh the small amount of time it takes to plant them. If we all work together we can make this city lusher and healthier in no time! YOU can help the cause this Saturday, for FREE! That is right, the only thing that Trees for Houston is asking from you is your time and effort.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

2022 Hurricane Season recap

HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this brief look at how we did this hurricane season. Did we have more or less than expected? He has this brief look at that.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston-area high school football playoff scores and highlights

HOUSTON — Houston-area teams continue through the high school football playoffs. In the video window above, Daniel Gotera has highlights from Friday's games and below are scores from around the state. And don't miss a full wrap-up of all of the high school football action on Inside High School Sports, Saturday at 11 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Where to see Christmas lights in Houston?

HOUSTON - The holiday season is here, and the Christmas lights are already shining bright. If you're ready to be transported to a winter wonderland, or just want to take a drive with the family, our list has you covered. Here's a look at some of the places to see...
HOUSTON, TX

