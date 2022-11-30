ICYMI: City of Houston under boil water advisory for more than 36 hours, Deshaun Watson’s accusers plan to attend Houston game, Houston natives create diabetic-friendly cookies

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Your Tamale on at Tamale Festival Houston
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The East End’s 11th annual Tamale Festival Houston takes over Navigation Esplanade, and its bringing good food, live music, refreshing drinks, and all kinds of tamales with it. Tickets start at $9.99.
cw39.com
Happening This Weekend: Things to do around Houston
Looking for something to do this weekend in Houston? Here’s a list of a few attractions that are sure to peek your interest around town!. Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns: Sunday, December 4th, 2022 at NRG Stadium. Ticket information online at HoustonTexans.com. NRG Park encourages fans to purchase verified...
Try This Special Pizza Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky
They often sell out before the night is over!
Houston, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
cw39.com
I-45 major weekend road closure
HOUSTON (CW39) – CW39 and Houston Transtar want to give you a heads up if you are traveling into town this Friday, Saturday or Sunday!. There will be a major closure this weekend on I -45 Gulf Freeway, northbound, from Lockwood to West Dallas. All main lanes will be closed for roadwork starting 9 p.m. Friday night until Monday 12/5 at 5 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston
HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
cw39.com
Tree giveaway | Help build a healthy Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) – Trees play a massive role in the health of our environment and ourselves! From housing local wildlife, capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, to decreasing the summer time urban heat island effect that is very prominent here in Houston, their benefits significantly outweigh the small amount of time it takes to plant them. If we all work together we can make this city lusher and healthier in no time! YOU can help the cause this Saturday, for FREE! That is right, the only thing that Trees for Houston is asking from you is your time and effort.
'Lowballed' documentary features racial inequities in Harris Co. home appraisals
A new analysis by ABC OTV's data team found that Black and Hispanic homeowners in Harris County are about twice as likely to be "lowballed" in their appraisals as their white neighbors. Here's what experts believe is the cause, impact, and possible solutions.
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
cw39.com
2022 Hurricane Season recap
HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this brief look at how we did this hurricane season. Did we have more or less than expected? He has this brief look at that.
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
Man shot to death outside southeast Houston bar while smoking cigarette, police say
A man in his early 20s stepped outside for a quick cigarette break before things turned deadly. Now, police are searching for his killer.
Houston Police: 2 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting of rapper Takeoff
The Houston Police Department is expected to release an update Friday on the deadly shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff.
Click2Houston.com
🔒Welcome to KPRC 2: These are anchors, reporters who joined Houston’s home for news in 2022
HOUSTON – These are the anchors and reporters who joined Houston’s home for news in 2022. KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda returned to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti. Read more. Anchor Daniella Guzman. Houston’s own Daniella Guzman returned to the Bayou City in...
Houston Next Stop for Detroit-Style Pizzeria, Via 313
This Austin-based pizzeria could open in the summer of 2023.
KHOU
Houston-area high school football playoff scores and highlights
HOUSTON — Houston-area teams continue through the high school football playoffs. In the video window above, Daniel Gotera has highlights from Friday's games and below are scores from around the state. And don't miss a full wrap-up of all of the high school football action on Inside High School Sports, Saturday at 11 p.m.
Resident near Houston $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
When it comes to winning, would you rather the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, the Texas Longhorns win a national championship, or have your bank account increase by $1 million?
fox26houston.com
Where to see Christmas lights in Houston?
HOUSTON - The holiday season is here, and the Christmas lights are already shining bright. If you're ready to be transported to a winter wonderland, or just want to take a drive with the family, our list has you covered. Here's a look at some of the places to see...
cw39.com
FREE: Houston residents can get their pets Spayed & Neutered courtesy Pet Set & the City
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have a pet, you know they are truly part of your family. And if you plan on adopting one, you will get that feeling too! You also learn, you’ll do anything for them. But having a pet can also be expensive. That’s why one local...
Houston water tester: We were told to skip, falsify water samples
You're told that the water that you drink has been tested and is safe. But an ABC13 investigation uncovered allegations of a plan to get around state testing for chlorine in certain parts of Houston -- chlorine that is needed to kill bacteria in water pipes.
