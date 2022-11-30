Carol Jean Hardel, 86, of Scandinavia went to her heavenly home on November 28, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She resided at The Willows memory care unit, in Iola, WI. She was born on January 20, 1936 in Scandinavia to the late Emil and Faith (Lamb) Hansen. Carol married Ronald Hardel on June 16, 1956 at Scandinavia Lutheran Church, and they enjoyed 66 wonderful years together. Carol started her teaching career in Birnamwood WI and also taught as a substitute teacher in Milwaukee and Iola-Scandinavia. She went on to work in a career with the US Postal Service until she retired.

