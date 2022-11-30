ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, WI

waupacanow.com

Hardel, Carol

Carol Jean Hardel, 86, of Scandinavia went to her heavenly home on November 28, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She resided at The Willows memory care unit, in Iola, WI. She was born on January 20, 1936 in Scandinavia to the late Emil and Faith (Lamb) Hansen. Carol married Ronald Hardel on June 16, 1956 at Scandinavia Lutheran Church, and they enjoyed 66 wonderful years together. Carol started her teaching career in Birnamwood WI and also taught as a substitute teacher in Milwaukee and Iola-Scandinavia. She went on to work in a career with the US Postal Service until she retired.
SCANDINAVIA, WI
waupacanow.com

Ziebell celebrates 100th birthday

Lillian Ziebell will celebrate a milestone birthday when she turns 100 years old. Ziebell is still active, living in her home of the last 33 years. Born on December 3, 1922 two miles west of Ogdensburg, Ziebell is the daughter of Nels and Olga Johnson, sibling to Harry and Rose.
WAUPACA, WI
waupacanow.com

Wozniak, Maurice D.

Maurice D. Wozniak, age 82, of Waupaca, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was born in Wakefield, MI on October 4, 1940 to the late Maurice and Pearl (Tregonning) Wozniak. On September 28, 1963, he was united in marriage to Suzanne McAleer and together they had five children.
WAUPACA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton tattoo shop becomes major donor to Toys for Tots

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As the season of giving continues, an Appleton business is going above and beyond this year. Silver Tuna Tattoo and Piercing, 3003 W. Prospect Ave., is gathering up a huge collection of toys to donate to the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots. Last year it...
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 30, 2022

Vernon J. Bahr, age 89, of Wausau passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Hospice. Vernon was born on July 11, 1933 to Arthur and Hilda (Zastrow) Bahr. He grew up in the Town of Stettin on his family’s dairy farm. Vernon graduated from Wausau Senior High School and went on to take farming courses from NTC. Vernon was united in marriage to Marlene M. Schuett on October 5, 1957, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine, where they remain active members.
WAUSAU, WI
seehafernews.com

Christmas In The Mansion Exhibit Now Open

An annual celebration of Christmas and the craftsmanship of local volunteers is currently on display daily at the Rahr West in Manitowoc. Christmas in the Mansion “highlights the unique architectural style of the Victorian era. The historic Vilas-Rahr mansion is “beautifully decorated for the holidays by a fantastic group...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Oconto's Cruisers Yachts owner K.C. Stock dies at 84

OCONTO (WLUK) -- An Oconto business man and longtime owner of Cruisers Yachts, has died. Kenneth Charles (K.C.) Stock passed away on Nov. 28 at the age of 84. Stock was born in Oconto in 1938. He bought his first company, a contractor yard, in 1971 and named it Stock Lumber, eventually expanding to 11 yards across Wisconsin and Minnesota.
OCONTO, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

12/2/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday

Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a 57-year-old Waupun man involved in several crashes and a high-speed chase in Fond du Lac last Friday night. Donald Perrote made his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on the four felony and four misdemeanor charges stemming from the chase that saw him hit four vehicles including a Sheriff’s squad car during the pursuit. Eventually he was arrested at gunpoint. He will be arraigned next Thursday. Charges include 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, battery to a law enforcement officer, fleeing an officer, hit and run, and three counts of criminal damage to property.
WAUPUN, WI
WSAW

Willow Springs Gardens host 14th Annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - December is here and that means the countdown to Christmas has commenced. With 22 days left until the big holiday, Willow Springs Gardens isn’t wasting any time spreading some holiday cheer. The event venue held its annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival on Saturday. For 14...
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One injured and displaced following fire at Green Bay apartment building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries. A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘A Very Neenah Christmas’ tonight starting at 6 pm

(WFRV) – Do a little window shopping with a twist. Local 5 Live spotlights just three small businesses that are a part of A Very Neenah Christmas happening tonight. My Soul Loves, 124 W Wisconsin Avenue, Neenah. Follow on Facebook for the latest. Red Door Mercantile, 130 W Wisconsin...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire in wood pile spreads to Stockbridge farmhouse

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire in a wood pile spread to a home in Stockbridge Thursday morning. It happened at a farmhouse off Highway 151. Residents escaped the home and are safe. “That was good news. It takes a lot off of us not having to worry about getting in...
STOCKBRIDGE, WI
Fox11online.com

Fire at manufacturing facility in Appleton

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Woman struck by vehicle in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department responded to a 911 call around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday evening for a woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The woman was walking at the intersection of Alderson Street and Sternberg Avenue when a vehicle traveling southbound on...
WESTON, WI

