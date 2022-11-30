Read full article on original website
Paso Robles residents move to replace ‘extremist candidate’ appointed to school board
“The board could have handled this much differently,” said one person who helped gather signatures.
Should SLO County acquire the Phillips 66 property? One supervisor says it’s worth exploring
A feasibility study would cost $632,487, according to SLO County staff. | OPINION
kprl.com
Urgency Water Ordinance 12.01.2022
Next Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo county supervisors will discuss the Urgency Water Ordinance and how to make it more equitable to small farm in the north county. Water is becoming a valuable commodity. That’s the motivation of the so-called water pirates. It’s not agriculture, it’s selling water.
Brett Butterfield Named Roblan of the Year
PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center and Templeton Chamber of Commerce are proud to announce Brett Butterfield as the 2022 Roblan of the Year. Additional awards distributed by the chambers were Courtney Morrow as Citizen of the Year, A1 Glass with the Beautification...
Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’
Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
New Times
Lynn Compton is taking out her revenge on the Oceano Advisory Council
On Dec. 6, in her last meeting as a SLO County Supervisor, lame duck Lynn Compton is proposing to finally kill the Oceano Advisory Council (OAC). Why? Because we had the temerity to take positions on important land use issues in our community that she doesn't agree with. Never mind that that is our job, according to the county legislation that created advisory councils—not to necessarily agree or disagree with supervisors, but to advise on what we believe is in the best interest of the community.
kprl.com
Holiday Events 12.02.2022
The holiday events pick up this weekend in the north county. Tonight, Atascadero Lights up Downtown at the sunken gardens, that begins at 5:30. Tomorrow night, there will be a Walk Around the Lake at Atascadero lake park. You can get more information at visitatascadero.com. The 61st Christmas Light Parade...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County clerk finds extra ballots, violates election code
The San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder’s Office discovered an additional 332 provisional ballots last week, after ordering election observers to leave the viewing area in an apparent violation of state law. On election night, the Clerk Recorder’s office reported that there were approximately 800 provisional ballots to be...
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 21-27
On Nov. 21, Dylan James Askew, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on the corner of Rambouillet and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Nov. 21, William Scott Lawrence, transient, was taken into custody on the 2000...
SLO County wedding venues: County too harsh with enforcement, hurting business
Some San Luis Obispo County venues are saying the county is being too harsh with their enforcement, forcing some spaces to no longer host weddings and special events because of recent change.
calcoastnews.com
SLO agency awarded grant to buy Anderson Hotel, house homeless
Following a deal with the state of California, the Housing Authority of the City of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) will purchase the Anderson Hotel in downtown SLO and convert it into an apartment building intended to house homeless people. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday he is awarding HASLO...
slohsexpressions.com
RE: “A Christian Perspective on LGBTQ+ and Homosexuality” on page 1 of the December 2022 Print issue of Expressions
The second issue of the 2023 school year is out now. Check it out by scrolling down the right side of this website. Photo courtesy of Adviser Scott Nairne. I am a student at San Luis Obispo High School. You can call me a SLOHS sophomore. I take issue with both the content of the most recent issue of the school newspaper that you run (hence why I am writing to you), as well as how it was presented and handled. Specifically the front page and the article, “A Christian Perspective on LGBTQ+ and Homosexuality” by Expressions Reporter Josiah McCarley.
Death notices for Nov. 8-27
Mark Douglas Cosgrove, age 68, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Marian Evelyn Gill, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Iconic motel property in Paso Robles getting makeover
Nomada Hotel Group is overhauling the property to fully renovate the rooms and suites and add a central pool, outdoor gardens, a lobby market, an indoor/outdoor bar and full service restaurant.
Red Light Roundup 11/21 – 11/27/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 21, 2022. 13:45— Kyle Thomas...
Holiday cheer parades through downtown San Luis Obispo
Here’s a look at Friday night’s festivities.
Disaster levels: Central CA ambulances told to not transport patients if possible as ER's overflow
A major surge in patients suffering from COVID, Influenza, and RSV is overwhelming Central California hospitals, forcing them to limit emergency medical services.
Two Paso Robles alcohol manufacturers introduce a collaborative new gin
Calwise Spirits and Firestone Walker Brewing Company announces a collaboration to create a brewery-inspired tweak to the distillery's signature Big Sur Gin named the Old Tom Big Sur Gin. The post Two Paso Robles alcohol manufacturers introduce a collaborative new gin appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed off on the final Homekey awards for 2022. Five California counties will receive a total of $36 million in funding for projects aimed at helping with homelessness. San Benito and Santa Cruz County each received upwards of $2 million for building new structures to aid The post Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose appeared first on KION546.
Paul Flores sentencing for Kristin Smart murder delayed by months. When will it take place?
Paul Flores’ lawyer asked the judge for more time to file a motion for a new trial.
