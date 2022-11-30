ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

kprl.com

Urgency Water Ordinance 12.01.2022

Next Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo county supervisors will discuss the Urgency Water Ordinance and how to make it more equitable to small farm in the north county. Water is becoming a valuable commodity. That’s the motivation of the so-called water pirates. It’s not agriculture, it’s selling water.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Brett Butterfield Named Roblan of the Year

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center and Templeton Chamber of Commerce are proud to announce Brett Butterfield as the 2022 Roblan of the Year. Additional awards distributed by the chambers were Courtney Morrow as Citizen of the Year, A1 Glass with the Beautification...
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’

Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
TEMPLETON, CA
New Times

Lynn Compton is taking out her revenge on the Oceano Advisory Council

On Dec. 6, in her last meeting as a SLO County Supervisor, lame duck Lynn Compton is proposing to finally kill the Oceano Advisory Council (OAC). Why? Because we had the temerity to take positions on important land use issues in our community that she doesn't agree with. Never mind that that is our job, according to the county legislation that created advisory councils—not to necessarily agree or disagree with supervisors, but to advise on what we believe is in the best interest of the community.
OCEANO, CA
kprl.com

Holiday Events 12.02.2022

The holiday events pick up this weekend in the north county. Tonight, Atascadero Lights up Downtown at the sunken gardens, that begins at 5:30. Tomorrow night, there will be a Walk Around the Lake at Atascadero lake park. You can get more information at visitatascadero.com. The 61st Christmas Light Parade...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County clerk finds extra ballots, violates election code

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder’s Office discovered an additional 332 provisional ballots last week, after ordering election observers to leave the viewing area in an apparent violation of state law. On election night, the Clerk Recorder’s office reported that there were approximately 800 provisional ballots to be...
calcoastnews.com

SLO agency awarded grant to buy Anderson Hotel, house homeless

Following a deal with the state of California, the Housing Authority of the City of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) will purchase the Anderson Hotel in downtown SLO and convert it into an apartment building intended to house homeless people. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday he is awarding HASLO...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
slohsexpressions.com

RE: “A Christian Perspective on LGBTQ+ and Homosexuality” on page 1 of the December 2022 Print issue of Expressions

The second issue of the 2023 school year is out now. Check it out by scrolling down the right side of this website. Photo courtesy of Adviser Scott Nairne. I am a student at San Luis Obispo High School. You can call me a SLOHS sophomore. I take issue with both the content of the most recent issue of the school newspaper that you run (hence why I am writing to you), as well as how it was presented and handled. Specifically the front page and the article, “A Christian Perspective on LGBTQ+ and Homosexuality” by Expressions Reporter Josiah McCarley.
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 8-27

Mark Douglas Cosgrove, age 68, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Marian Evelyn Gill, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/21 – 11/27/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 21, 2022. 13:45— Kyle Thomas...
ATASCADERO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed off on the final Homekey awards for 2022. Five California counties will receive a total of $36 million in funding for projects aimed at helping with homelessness. San Benito and Santa Cruz County each received upwards of $2 million for building new structures to aid The post Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA

