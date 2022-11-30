Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi woman, former animal control officer charged with impersonating police officer
A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer has been charged with impersonating a police officer. Wesson Police received a complaint that an individual had contacted a person by electronic means, making various claims under the guise of being a police officer. After further investigation, WPD arrested Rebecca Ann Brock of 1029...
Man arrested, pedestrian fatally hit by car in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle in Petal on Tuesday, November 29. Pine Belt News reported William Thurman, 59, of Petal, was charged with aggravated DUI after he allegedly hit and killed Stanley Bowman, 44, on Morriston Road. He remained at the […]
WLBT
Man found dead in his living room with gunshot wound
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead in his living room at 10 p.m. Friday. Captain Crystal Houston says the incident happened on Oakley Palestine Road in Terry. According to the captain, Joseph Horn was found dead in his living room with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Man shot, another arrested after shooting in Bolton
BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is in critical condition, and another is behind bars after a shooting in Bolton on Friday, December 2. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened in the afternoon in the 6100 block of Northside Drive. They said Lecorius Hodge, 40, was shot in the […]
Mom, son accused of selling drugs near Laurel church
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her son were arrested for allegedly selling drugs at a home near a church in Laurel. The Laurel Leader Call reported Rose Barnett, 69, and Danny Darby, 39, were arrested at a home on East 10th Street on Wednesday, November 30. Police reportedly found Oxycodone, an M&P Uzi […]
Mississippi man arrested after stuffing pants with laundry detergent pods, running out of store
A Mississippi man was arrested on Tuesday after he reportedly entered a dollar store on Monday and started stuffing his pants with laundry detergent pods and then ran out of the store after being confronted by store employees. Donovan Sandifer, 23, of Summit was arrested in Walthall County by the...
WLBT
Suspect arrested, charged with murder of McComb man
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect faces murder and weapon possession charges in McComb. On November 10, the McComb Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Christopher Donnell Wilkinson, a convicted felon, for the shooting death of Cedric O’Neil Carter. Wilkinson is being held in the Pike County Jail with...
Deputies investigating after man shot in Moselle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Moselle on Saturday, December 3. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the shooting happened in the morning, but additional details are limited. They said the victim drove himself to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg and has […]
WLBT
Two men wanted for shooting death of teen at Crystal Springs gas station
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson men are wanted for the death of a teen at a Crystal Springs gas station. The Crystal Springs Police Department says arrest warrants have been issued for Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd, 27, and Nhekhil Quajaylon Lamar Scott, 23, in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed.
WAPT
Man sentenced in shooting that injured 2, including off-duty police officer
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of shooting two men, including an off-duty police officer, has pleaded guilty. Jaqwone Allen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a December 2020 shooting that injured Eric Williams and Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert, who was working security outside a downtown Jackson business. An argument between the men preceded the shooting, according to investigators.
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Hattiesburg police seeking commercial burglary suspect caught on video
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. In the video, provided by HPD, the suspect is accused of breaking into a storage shed on Walnut Street on Monday, Nov, 21. If you can identify the suspect or have any...
WDAM-TV
Laurel police's 4 November drug busts land 6 in jail
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers up his weekend forecast for the Pine Belt. Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. The individual in the video is accused of breaking into a storage shed, in the 500 block of Walnut Street on Nov. 21.
Former employees at Mississippi prison indictment in inmate assault
A former corrections officer and case manager at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility have been indicted on a charge of using excessive force against a prisoner. A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi charged officer Jessica Hill and case manager Nicole Moore with deprivation of rights of an inmate under color of law, which are acts and duties performed as part of official duty.
Two accused of helping 19-year-old escape Pike County custody
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – While Pike County deputies continue to search for a 19-year-old who escaped custody, investigators arrested two people in connection to the case. On November 29, deputies arrested 19-year-old Xavier Ramos on Avenue E in McComb. He was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony with intent to aid […]
Four charged with child endangerment after Forrest County drug bust
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Four women were arrested on felony child endangerment charges in Forrest County after a drug bust. Investigators said the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team completed an investigation on Wednesday, November 30 after receiving information about illegal drug activity at a home in the Dixie community. During the investigation, authorities […]
WLBT
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
WLBT
Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a Jackson woman, murdered in her home last year, believes her killer is a predator. They live in fear because of his lengthy violent arrest record. Regina Bell’s children remain traumatized and fear for their lives and possibly that of his next victim.
WLBT
Adult in custody after allegedly sending kids inside Byram Walmart to shoplift
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Three juveniles were charged with shoplifting, and an adult faces multiple charges after a series of events Tuesday evening that began in the Byram Walmart and continued with a police chase into Jackson. James Jackson was apprehended by police off West Woodrow Wilson Ave in North...
philadelphiaobserver.com
What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi
Recently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day. According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.
WDAM-TV
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life...
Comments / 1