Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Dec. 2
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Stand-off suspect identified as deceased inmate at the Campbell County jail
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man who stood off against Gillette police last week and who had been facing felony drug charges has died while in custody at the Campbell County Detention Center, authorities said Friday. Kenneth R. Durrah, 36, was identified by Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem on Dec....
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 1
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Dec. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fight, Dec. 1, Camel Drive, CCSO. A 14-year-old boy at Campbell County High...
Two accused of drug distribution, possession bound over to district court
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two suspects charged with possession with intent to distribute meth following a high-speed pursuit last week have been bound over to District Court, Campbell County court records say. Zachary T. Stott and Dawn M. Merdink were reportedly caught with nearly 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine after...
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Nov. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Criminal entry, Nov. 29, N. Gurley Avenue, GPD. A 33-year-old woman called the...
Wolf dog identified on N. Gurley Avenue, owner warned
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man was warned for possessing an illegal animal after he was found to have a wolf hybrid yesterday afternoon, police said Thursday. City of Gillette Animal Control Officers received information that the animal was with a 34-year-old man on North Gurley Avenue around 4:10 p.m. and responded, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/30/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Nov. 30:. At 5:49 a.m. to mile marker 133 East I-90 for a one vehicle crash. At 7:02 a.m. to the 1200 block of Raymond Street for a single vehicle accident. At 7:16 a.m....
Obituary: Janis Deanna Rock
Janis Deanna Rock: March 10, 1948 — November 27, 2022. Janis D. Rock, 74, passed away from several cancers on November 27, 2022, at home with her family. Janis was born in Waynesboro, PA, to Ralph and Charlotte Rock. She joined an older brother, Doug. In 1948, the family moved to Wyoming.
19-Year-Old Wyoming Man Dead After Rolling Pickup Into Power Pole
A 19-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Wright, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. last Monday, Nov. 21, near mile marker 77.6 on Wyoming 59. The patrol says Xando Three Irons was headed north when he lost control of...
Obituary: Frank A. Hoffman
Frank A. Hoffman: September 7, 1927 — November 29, 2022. Funeral service for Frank Hoffman will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at New Life Church; with Pastor Paul Baughman officiating; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. to...
Johnson County Ranch Conserved by Wyoming Land Trust
According to a press release by the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, it has helped to place a 2,423-acre ranch in Johnson County under four separate conservation easements. All four easements were fully donated by the McPhee and Jacob families who each own sections of the Patchwork Ranch. Members of...
City of Gillette kicks off winter parks photo contest
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette Parks and Beautification Board announced today that its winter parks photo contest has begun. Contestants must take a photo or video within a City of Gillette park sometime between today and March 31 and submit the media by April 1. Youth and...
CCH accepting applications for Journey Program
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Applications are now being accepted for a Campbell County Health program to guide students through the process of becoming a registered nurse, medical laboratory technician, or respiratory therapist, the health organization said Thursday. The Journey Program is a professional development program for high school students graduating...
Up to 2 inches of snow possible on chilly Friday; warmth returns for the weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A warm weekend is on the way, but first Gillette will deal with chilly temperatures and blowing snow. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible today, and combined with a northwest wind 13 to 23 mph with gusts to 34 mph, there may be areas of blowing snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is already reporting slick spots on Highways 50, 51, 59, 14-16 and Interstate 90.
Mustang basketball wins two games in Gillette/Wrestlers in Las Vegas
December 2, 2022 — The Western Mustangs basketball teams opened play yesterday at the Region 9 Challenge Tournament in Gillette. Both the Mustang women and men posted wins over Miles City Community College. The Mustang women won 75-71 in overtime to raise their record to 5-8 on the year....
