GILLETTE, Wyo. — A warm weekend is on the way, but first Gillette will deal with chilly temperatures and blowing snow. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible today, and combined with a northwest wind 13 to 23 mph with gusts to 34 mph, there may be areas of blowing snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is already reporting slick spots on Highways 50, 51, 59, 14-16 and Interstate 90.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO