5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
The end of the year roundups have begun. Welcome to the 461st edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the headlines from the last week:. Google Messages received an update this week. It brought end-to-end encryption for group chats. This is a pretty big deal since end-to-end encryption is a big feature these days. The feature is currently in the app’s beta version, so we expect the full rollout to happen sooner rather than later.
Daily Authority: 📺 YouTube's 2022 top ten
Plus new Android features, fecal milkshakes, and Japan's new Christmas cola. 🦠 Happy Friday! My whole family seems to have come down with the Flu this week. ‘Tis the season!. YouTube announces its top videos of 2022. The year is coming to a close, and with it will...
Google Pixel 7a: Everything we know so far and what we want to see
The next affordable Pixel looks set to offer the same great value but with even better features. Google made the wise decision to return to its beloved Nexus roots and launch a cheaper Pixel phone back in 2019. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL boasted the same great camera performance as their more expensive siblings for a fraction of the price — they started at just $400. Since then, each Pixel A series phone has delivered a similarly impressive bang for buck, so we’re already eagerly awaiting the Pixel 7a. Let’s dive in and see what we can expect from Google’s next affordable phone.
Google announces new Android features just in time for the holidays
There are new features for both your phone and Wear OS device. Google is bringing a host of new features to Android. These new features are for photos, messages, Google TV, Wear OS, and more. There are even some holiday-themed features to try. The holiday season is the time for...
Google says Apple's texting is stuck in the 1990s
Google really really wants Apple to "get the message." Calling out the lack of RCS messaging support on iPhones yet again, Google has published a blog post saying that Apple’s texting is stuck in the 1990s. Google wrote that after 30 years of SMS texting, it’s truly time for...
Google Messages app starts offering end-to-end encryption for group chats
The feature is now available in beta, with a broader rollout expected not long from now. Google’s Messages app now offers end-to-end encryption for group chats. The feature is available in beta right now. Google is equipping its Messages app with end-to-end encryption for group chats. This means that...
How to save a video from Messenger
From birthday parties to maniacal memes, start saving videos on Messenger. In Messenger, you’re allowed to send videos back and forth between your contacts. These videos can be up to 25MB in size and can are downloadable on any device. Now, there are a few different ways to do so, so let’s review how to save videos from Messenger.
Modder gives iPhone 14 Pro Max the worst feature of Android phones
Everything is the same as the original iPhone 14 Pro Max except for the screen and the metal frame. A hardware technician has modded an iPhone 14 Pro Max. The modder gave the iPhone 14 Pro Max a curved display similar to the ones found on Samsung Galaxy devices. The...
Spotify Wrapped is awesome, and I want more apps to copy it
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Sure, it’s the holiday season, but more importantly, it’s the time of year when Spotify Wrapped lands in my inbox. I get to revisit the songs, artists, and genres that got me through another trip around the sun, and it’s good to see whether I’m getting my money’s worth from my Spotify Premium subscription.
New app trying to bring iMessage to Android may have found secret formula
There are still a lot of questions, but it sounds promising. A new app called Sunbird is working to bring iMessage to Android. In a demonstration, the company showed off how the app works. We could not get the app to fully work ourselves, but several aspects of the setup...
How to unlock a Boost Mobile phone
You can unlock some devices on Boost Mobile; here's how. If you have Boost Mobile, you may be able to unlock your device. Here’s how to unlock a Boost Mobile phone and what you need to know about the company’s unlocking policy. QUICK ANSWER. To unlock a Boost...
Daily Authority: 🧠 Neuralink's latest show and tell
Also, the EU's embarrassing and expensive metaverse party. ☕ Hey there! We had to take a drive out to the sticks after work, and can I just say farmland plus golden hour makes for an absolutely beautiful combo? It’s definitely Wallpaper Wednesday fodder out there. Pity I didn’t pull over for a few shots. In any event, we’ve got more Neuralink news, the EU’s metaverse platform disaster, and more.
I am using Sunbird with iMessage for Android. It works.
The Sunbird app is still rough around the edges, but I have seen first-hand that it does work. Sort of. The just-announced Sunbird app claims to bring iMessage to Android for free with no need for hardware aside from an Android phone. I have tested out an early version of...
How to change or reset your router password
Whether you forgot your login details or it's just time to update them, here's how to secure your Wi-Fi router. Whether you have forgotten it or it’s just come time to change it, here’s how to change or reset your Wi-Fi router’s password. While the specific steps to do this may vary depending on your router, we’ll cover the basic steps you should follow.
Here's how to cancel Peacock Premium and switch to the free plan
When it's time to say "Goodbye' to Peacock Premium, we will show you how to do it. Peacock is the recently launched streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. It’s pretty unique in that, among the major streaming services, it offers a way to watch some of its content completely for free (with ads).
YouTube Music Recap 2022 is out: Everything you need to know
YouTube Music has officially launched YouTube Music Recap for 2022 on November 29th. This comes after a successful 2021, and there are more features this year than there were last year. It’s not quite as in-depth as something like Spotify’s Wrapped. Still, something is much better than nothing. Here’s YouTube Music Recap 2022 and how to access it.
How to cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription
Subtract your Sony game subscription in a few simple steps. Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service has a lot to offer with three different tiers, but perhaps you aren’t using it enough to justify the monthly cost. Here’s everything you need to know about canceling your PlayStation Plus subscription.
How to convert a JPG to PDF on any device
Turn your image into a PDF document. Image file types are versatile. However, in certain situations, you’ll need imagery in a PDF document rather than a JPG. Appending an image to a scholarly paper, for example, is best done in a different file type. Let’s review how to convert a JPG to a PDF on any device.
How to keep an iPhone screen on longer
Change how long your iPhone stays on before going to sleep. When you get a new phone, it’s always a good idea to start learning the settings. On an iPhone, like on Android, you can adjust how long your device’s screen stays on before going to sleep. Let’s go over how to keep an iPhone screen on longer.
How to convert a PDF to Word on Windows or Mac
Correct your file type in a few easy steps. There are many situations where you need a Word document rather than a PDF. Word documents are easier to manage and edit, especially on a platform like Google Docs. Let’s review how to convert PDFs to Word documents on both Windows and Mac.
