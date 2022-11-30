ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?

FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Jaguars vs. Lions: 5 Questions and Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) and the Detroit Lions (4-7) will each be putting their 2022 seasons on the line this Sunday. So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below. 1) Can the Jaguars slow down Detroit's offense?. John Shipley:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change

Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench. Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet. “Right now, no," he told...
DENVER, CO
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Dolphins Game

This game feels like a toss up. The 49ers are four-point favorites over the Dolphins, and homefield advantage accounts for three of those points, which means these teams are fairly evenly matched. Plus it's supposed to rain in Santa Clara on Sunday, which could make the game a muddy mess.
Cincinnati Bengals Posting Top-10 Attendance Numbers This Season

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans are filling up Paycor Stadium this season in full force. According to NBC, the Bengals have the sixth-highest attendance in the NFL this season. The Bengal sold out of season tickets earlier this year and are over capacity in 2022. All while the get-in price for games at Paycor hovers over $100 throughout the first two-thirds of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland Browns Elevate Safety Ahead of Houston Texans Game

Ahead of the week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns made a roster move by bringing up safety Mike Brown from the practice squad. Brown has played in one game in his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH). In the Buffalo Bills game, Brown was out there for nearly half of the special team's snaps.
CLEVELAND, OH
Saints Injury Roundup: 4 Players Ruled Out vs. Bucs

OUT: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), P.J. Williams (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Kentavius Street (illness), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley Roby (concussion), Pete Werner (ankle), Kevin White (illness) Jarvis Landry (ankle), Rashid Shaheed (back), Josh Andrews (ankle), Mark Ingram (foot), and Ryan Ramczyk (rest) do not...
Former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner ‘Focused’ Against Old Team

Bobby Wagner spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after being drafted in the second round in the 2012 NFL Draft. Those 10 seasons saw Wagner collect six first-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl appearances, and a Super Bowl XLVIII championship. He also led the league in tackles twice. He...
SEATTLE, WA
Saints Run Defense Looks to Stifle Buccaneers Ground Game

The 4-8 New Orleans Saints travel to face the 5-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. A loss effectively ends the Saints season, while the Buccaneers look to strengthen their first place hold in the NFC South. For the Saints to make a desperate push for the division title, it'll...
TAMPA, FL
Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-Bengals game in Cincinnati

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started 85 games in the NFL between the regular season and playoffs combined, and he is yet to lose to the same team three times. In fact, there are only six teams he’s lost to twice, and among those six — the Titans, Bills, Chargers, Colts, Patriots and Bengals — he has also beaten every one of those teams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Patriots Must Ignore Brady Rumors in Midst of Playoff Push

You never truly get over your ex ... Super Bowl-winning franchise quarterback, that is. Living in the past has, frankly, defined this week in New England Patriots football: the team donned its famous red uniform, complete with the posing Pat Patriot helmet, popularized during its original Super Bowl run in 1985-86 during its Thursday night national showcase against Buffalo. That came in the wake of a rumor plucked from the turn of the century just over 24 hours before Thursday's kickoff: the thought that the Patriots were investigating the idea of adding some late-round quarterback named Tom Brady to their fold.
Justin Fields’ Return a Case of Risk with Rewards

Justin Fields has shown in the past how well he overcomes injuries. The national semifinals and finals for Ohio State come to mind, when he had hip and rib injuries. Fields will test this again Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and the Bears will count on this ability to heal quickly as he tries to be a binding force, as long as it's not ultimately a disaster for his health.
CHICAGO, IL
Broncos-Ravens Injury Report: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy Questionable

The Denver Broncos remain a very banged-up and injured team. It should be expected entering Week 13 of an NFL season, but for the Broncos, the sting and attention of the injury bug has been inordinate. While head coach Nathaniel Hackett might sound like he's complaining or making excuses when...
Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their second practice of the week and several players returned to action after not participating Wednesday. Chargers S Derwin James (hip), CB Bryce Callahan (groin) and OLB Khalil Mack (rest) each practiced Thursday after being listed as non-participants to start the week. WR...
Broncos GM George Paton’s Top-3 Offseason Roster Priorities in 2023

There will be a lot on Denver Broncos GM George Paton's plate this offseason. He will likely be looking for a new coaching staff once again and has some tough roster decisions to make after trading for and extending Russell Wilson. One of Paton's big roster priorities is fixing the...
DENVER, CO
Patriots Again Defenseless Against Josh Allen, Trail Bills at Halftime

Even a rare punt by Buffalo and another dazzling dose of Marcus Magic at Gillette Stadium can't help the New England Patriots against the Bills. The Bills lead the Pats, 17-7, at halftime of their AFC East showdown. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, the hero of New England's the win over...
BUFFALO, NY

