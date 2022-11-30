Read full article on original website
Related
Jets vs. Vikings: What Gang Green needs to do to win
NEW YORK (PIX11) – What do the New York Jets need to do to win against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend? Jets insider Greg Buttle explains. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Wichita Eagle
NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?
FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change
Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench. Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet. “Right now, no," he told...
Browns' Watson has shown 'signs of progress' in treatment program
As part of the conditions that enabled Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to be able to play Sunday, he has made what NFL and NFLPA's experts have described as "signs of progress" during his mandatory treatment program, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Lions: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) and the Detroit Lions (4-7) will each be putting their 2022 seasons on the line this Sunday. So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below. 1) Can the Jaguars slow down Detroit's offense?. John Shipley:...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Run Defense Looks to Stifle Buccaneers Ground Game
The 4-8 New Orleans Saints travel to face the 5-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. A loss effectively ends the Saints season, while the Buccaneers look to strengthen their first place hold in the NFC South. For the Saints to make a desperate push for the division title, it'll...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Must Ignore Brady Rumors in Midst of Playoff Push
You never truly get over your ex ... Super Bowl-winning franchise quarterback, that is. Living in the past has, frankly, defined this week in New England Patriots football: the team donned its famous red uniform, complete with the posing Pat Patriot helmet, popularized during its original Super Bowl run in 1985-86 during its Thursday night national showcase against Buffalo. That came in the wake of a rumor plucked from the turn of the century just over 24 hours before Thursday's kickoff: the thought that the Patriots were investigating the idea of adding some late-round quarterback named Tom Brady to their fold.
Wichita Eagle
Former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner ‘Focused’ Against Old Team
Bobby Wagner spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after being drafted in the second round in the 2012 NFL Draft. Those 10 seasons saw Wagner collect six first-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl appearances, and a Super Bowl XLVIII championship. He also led the league in tackles twice. He...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Reveals Keys to Taylor Heinicke’s Success
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has done everything asked of him since being named the starter by Ron Rivera. Under Heinicke's watch, Washington has reeled off five wins in six games to improve to 7-5 after starting the year 1-4. Commanders' receiver Terry McLaurin has given an insight into the...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Lions: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
Week 12 has the potential to be a season-changing week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it won't mean anything if the Jaguars can't get past the 4-7 Detroit Lions this weekend. Beat the Lions, and the Jaguars improve to 5-7 with five games remaining, including two games vs. the first-place...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Injury Roundup: 4 Players Ruled Out vs. Bucs
OUT: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), P.J. Williams (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Kentavius Street (illness), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley Roby (concussion), Pete Werner (ankle), Kevin White (illness) Jarvis Landry (ankle), Rashid Shaheed (back), Josh Andrews (ankle), Mark Ingram (foot), and Ryan Ramczyk (rest) do not...
Wichita Eagle
Preseason Standout Gets Long-Awaited Chance
NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut made the Tennessee Titans’ roster at the start of this season. It is possible that he could make his NFL debut – finally – this Sunday when the Titans (7-4) play at Philadelphia. Chestnut, a running back out of Sacred Heart University,...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-Bengals game in Cincinnati
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started 85 games in the NFL between the regular season and playoffs combined, and he is yet to lose to the same team three times. In fact, there are only six teams he’s lost to twice, and among those six — the Titans, Bills, Chargers, Colts, Patriots and Bengals — he has also beaten every one of those teams.
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Thursday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their second practice of the week and several players returned to action after not participating Wednesday. Chargers S Derwin James (hip), CB Bryce Callahan (groin) and OLB Khalil Mack (rest) each practiced Thursday after being listed as non-participants to start the week. WR...
Wichita Eagle
Justin Fields’ Return a Case of Risk with Rewards
Justin Fields has shown in the past how well he overcomes injuries. The national semifinals and finals for Ohio State come to mind, when he had hip and rib injuries. Fields will test this again Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and the Bears will count on this ability to heal quickly as he tries to be a binding force, as long as it's not ultimately a disaster for his health.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos-Ravens Injury Report: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy Questionable
The Denver Broncos remain a very banged-up and injured team. It should be expected entering Week 13 of an NFL season, but for the Broncos, the sting and attention of the injury bug has been inordinate. While head coach Nathaniel Hackett might sound like he's complaining or making excuses when...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Richardson, Cornerback, Tiffin Dragons
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos GM George Paton’s Top-3 Offseason Roster Priorities in 2023
There will be a lot on Denver Broncos GM George Paton's plate this offseason. He will likely be looking for a new coaching staff once again and has some tough roster decisions to make after trading for and extending Russell Wilson. One of Paton's big roster priorities is fixing the...
Wichita Eagle
Odds Lions Defeat Jaguars
On Sunday, the Lions will square off with the Jacksonville Jaguars, in a battle of upstart, 4-7 teams. Detroit has won three of its last four games, while Jacksonville has won two of its last three contests and is coming off a come-from-behind victory against the Baltimore Ravens. Second-year quarterback...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Again Defenseless Against Josh Allen, Trail Bills at Halftime
Even a rare punt by Buffalo and another dazzling dose of Marcus Magic at Gillette Stadium can't help the New England Patriots against the Bills. The Bills lead the Pats, 17-7, at halftime of their AFC East showdown. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones, the hero of New England's the win over...
Comments / 0