Austin, TX

universitystar.com

Siblings follow each other to Texas State athletics

Sports were always present in the Ortega-Jones household. On any given day, Isaiah and Julian could more than likely be found playing outside with their friends or on one of the teams they were part of. Inseparable since day one, they have always followed closely in one another's footsteps. Their...
SAN MARCOS, TX
High School Football PRO

Pflugerville, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The College Station High School football team will have a game with Smithson Valley High School on December 03, 2022, 12:00:00.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
101.5 KNUE

New Study Claims the No. 1 College City in the U.S. is Here in Texas

A new study has come out claiming that Austin, Texas is the number 1 college city in the United States. During my high school days in Tyler, Texas, I remember listening to friends discuss where they were considering going to college. Sure, there were quite a few considering Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, SMU, and others. However, the top two I heard discussed most often were Texas A&M annnnd...?
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Burton advances to State Semifinals after 27-7 win over Granger

CEDAR CREEK, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers have punched their ticket to the Class 2A Division II State Semifinals after a 27-7 win over Granger Friday night at Bastrop ISD Stadium. Burton’s first points of the game were set up by a fumble recovery by the Panthers’ defense that...
BURTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Georgetown, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Duncanville High School football team will have a game with Westfield High School on December 03, 2022, 13:00:00.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Mix 93.1

Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend

Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
AUSTIN, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

Matthew McConaughey is teaching a new course at University of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is reprising a previous role in the spring: professor. The actor is returning to University of Texas—Austin to teach a course on commercials, where students will study his latest commercial work, according to the description of the class, which is called Script to Screen: Commercials.McConaughey will co-teach the class with lecturer and director Scott Rice and associate professor Laura Bright. Rice and McConaughey instructed another Script to Screen class together in years past, which taught students about film producing and directing from "guidance on pitching to the ins and outs of founding a production company."The Script to Screen: Commercials...
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

21 Best Bars, Restaurants & Food Trucks On Rainey Street In Austin

Once a quiet residential neighborhood, Rainey Street Historic District has become Austin’s most popular nightlife destination and giving way to high-rise buildings. Situated near downtown Austin Rainy Street is lined with bars, restaurants, and clubs, making it the perfect place to grab a drink over happy hour or bite to eat. Events are common here, including the popular SXSW.
AUSTIN, TX

