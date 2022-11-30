ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job opportunities on the rise in Wichita

Several new Wichita companies are hiring and filling hundreds of jobs right now, including Top Golf in northeast Wichita. But what does this big boost in business mean for the city's job market?. FOX Kansas News reporter Maeve Ashbrook has more on the story in the video posted above.explains.
Topgolf, Scheels bringing hundreds of jobs to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Companies new to Wichita are hiring and filling hundreds of jobs right now. Topgolf, near K-96 and Greenwich, is celebrating its grand opening Friday, Dec. 2. The company has already hired close to 300 people to work at its Wichita location. “I called my mom and...
A new ramen restaurant is in the works for northeast Wichita

Rumor has it a new ramen option is headed to northeast Wichita. Multiple sources have told me that an Asian restaurant is headed to the 37th and Woodlawn area. No word yet on what the restaurant name will be or if it’s a current place opening another location. After...
Wichita property tax rate: Up, just a little

The City of Wichita property tax mill levy rose very slightly for 2022. In 1994 the City of Wichita mill levy rate — the rate at which real and personal property is taxed — was 31.290. In 2021 it was 32.758, based on the Sedgwick County Clerk. For 2022, the rate is 32.762, an increase of 0.004 mills, or 0.01 percent over 2021.
Comparing Prices of Wichita’s Family Entertainment Options

Any time an entertainment option opens in Wichita, the first thing people will complain about is price. I get it, times can be tough and not everybody has the money to take their family out. The issue I have is when people start to beat down on something that’s comparable in price to another option they will support. People will also fluctuate prices based on additional costs that don’t necessarily have to be a part of the excursion, such as food and drink.
What to expect at Topgolf

For as long as I can remember, people in Wichita have been wanting Topgolf to come and now it’s here. One of the most anticipated entertainment facilities celebrates their grand opening on Friday, December 2, but we had the opportunity to check it out before to give readers an idea of what to expect.
Let’s Review the northwest Wichita Five Guys Burgers & Fries!

It’s time to visit the northwest Wichita location of the American fast casual chain focused on burgers, hot dogs and fries. Founded in Arlington, VA over 35 years ago, Five Guys has grown to over 1,500 locations with three locations in Wichita: one downtown on east Douglas, out west on north Maize and in northeast Wichita at 29th & Rock.
Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
Pho Le’s expected to move to northeast Wichita

It appears the Vietnamese restaurant, Pho Le’s Noodles and Sandwiches, will soon be on the move. Multiple sources have told me that Pho Le’s, who is currently located at 6540 E. Central inside Normandie Shopping Center, will soon be making a move to the Comotara Center at 29th and Rock Road.
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | December 2022

Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for November. This month’s guide has been sponsored by The Popcorner. Big thanks to The Popcorner for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
