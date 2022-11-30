ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
texasbreaking.com

Texas Man Stages Wife’s Death, Sentenced to 55 Years in Prison

Trang Vu, 52, who changed his name to Itani Milleni, is found guilty of murder and sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing his wife. To get away from the crime he committed, he staged the murder as a robbery, but he failed. Concealing the Truth. Trang Vu murdered...
fox26houston.com

Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
KHOU

Bond set at $2 million for suspect charged with murder in TakeOff's death

HOUSTON — Bond has been set at $2 million for the suspect accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper Takeoff outside a Houston bowling alley last month. The court agreed that Patrick Xavier Clark is a flight risk after court documents said he applied for an expedited passport shortly after the shooting and said he was going to Mexico. He had the passport and a large amount of cash when he was arrested.
Pitchfork

Suspected Killer of Migos’ Takeoff Arrested

A 33-year-old man named Patrick Xavier Clark has been arrested for the murder of Migos’ Takeoff, who was shot and killed early in the morning of Tuesday, November 1, in Houston, Texas. A second man, 22-year-old Cameron Joseph, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon. At...
fox26houston.com

'Big Shades Bandit' arrested by FBI for multiple bank robberies in Houston

HOUSTON - FBI Houston has made an arrest in a series of bank robberies done by a suspect they called ‘Big Shades Bandit.’. According to officials, Malik Johnson, 21, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery after committing a series of bank robberies around Houston. He was given the name ‘Big Shades Bandit', because he was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank robbery on June 29.
KHOU

Hitchcock couple arrested, accused of neglecting, typing up man with disabilities

HITCHCOCK, Texas — A couple has been arrested after they were accused of neglecting and tying up a 45-year-old man with disabilities to his room for about two weeks. The man happens to be the biological son of the woman, who has been identified as Billie Jean Barnes, 66. She and Timothy Ellis, 51, who was identified as the 45-year-old man's stepfather, have been charged with injury to a disabled individual.
@wearemitu

Man Who Shot Off-Duty Cop Found Not Guilty on All Charges

26-year-old Robert Soliz is now a free man after a jury ruled in his favor in a murder trial involving an off-duty police officer. Soliz and the officer, Sergeant Sean Rios, engaged in a shootout that left Rios dead in the lobby of a nearby Houston hotel. The jury sided with Soliz, who claimed self-defense, despite the lack of witnesses or video footage.
KHOU

KHOU

