Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
ABC13 Houston
Takeoff's alleged killer had plans to leave the country before his arrest, court documents say
Documents show that the man accused of murder purchased two tickets to Mexico days before being arrested and applied for an expedited passport.
Man shot to death outside southeast Houston bar while smoking cigarette, police say
A man in his early 20s stepped outside for a quick cigarette break before things turned deadly. Now, police are searching for his killer.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Man Stages Wife’s Death, Sentenced to 55 Years in Prison
Trang Vu, 52, who changed his name to Itani Milleni, is found guilty of murder and sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing his wife. To get away from the crime he committed, he staged the murder as a robbery, but he failed. Concealing the Truth. Trang Vu murdered...
fox26houston.com
Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
KHOU
Bond set at $2 million for suspect charged with murder in TakeOff's death
HOUSTON — Bond has been set at $2 million for the suspect accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper Takeoff outside a Houston bowling alley last month. The court agreed that Patrick Xavier Clark is a flight risk after court documents said he applied for an expedited passport shortly after the shooting and said he was going to Mexico. He had the passport and a large amount of cash when he was arrested.
Pitchfork
Suspected Killer of Migos’ Takeoff Arrested
A 33-year-old man named Patrick Xavier Clark has been arrested for the murder of Migos’ Takeoff, who was shot and killed early in the morning of Tuesday, November 1, in Houston, Texas. A second man, 22-year-old Cameron Joseph, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon. At...
'He was an innocent bystander': Houston police announce arrest in shooting death of TakeOff
HOUSTON — One month after the killing of Migos rapper TakeOff, the Houston Police Department announced they have arrested a suspect who is charged with killing him. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder, HPD Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference. According...
fox26houston.com
'Big Shades Bandit' arrested by FBI for multiple bank robberies in Houston
HOUSTON - FBI Houston has made an arrest in a series of bank robberies done by a suspect they called ‘Big Shades Bandit.’. According to officials, Malik Johnson, 21, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery after committing a series of bank robberies around Houston. He was given the name ‘Big Shades Bandit', because he was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank robbery on June 29.
ABC13 Houston
Man and woman shot during argument with suspect under Sims Bayou Bridge, HPD says
Police believe the two victims live under the bridge and were shot during an argument with another man. The suspect ran away after the shooting.
Insider
2 men have been arrested and charged in connection with Migos rapper Takeoff's death, police say
Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot in Houston outside of a bowling alley in the early hours of November 1.
WANTED: Robbery suspect punched and almost stabbed female store clerk before stealing cupcakes, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to track down a violent robbery suspect who attacked a female clerk before stealing a bag of cupcakes. The guy walked into the convenience store on Almeda Road near Highway 288 on Nov. 19 wearing a brightly-colored floral scarf. Surveillance video showed him...
KHOU
Hitchcock couple arrested, accused of neglecting, typing up man with disabilities
HITCHCOCK, Texas — A couple has been arrested after they were accused of neglecting and tying up a 45-year-old man with disabilities to his room for about two weeks. The man happens to be the biological son of the woman, who has been identified as Billie Jean Barnes, 66. She and Timothy Ellis, 51, who was identified as the 45-year-old man's stepfather, have been charged with injury to a disabled individual.
Bond set at $35,000 for woman arrested in shooting of Uber driver during attempted robbery, HPD says
Shots were fired when the victim refused to give the suspects his vehicle and cellphone. While one of the suspects has been arrested, the second suspect remains on the loose.
Click2Houston.com
Scorned wife intentionally crashes into husband’s vehicle after encountering him on date with new girlfriend, documents show
PASADENA, Texas – A woman is accused of intentionally crashing into her husband’s vehicle while he was sitting at a red light with another woman in Pasadena, according to court documents. Vernesha LaShay Gold-Hubbs, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault of a family member. The alleged incident...
ABC13 Houston
Investigation underway after boy gets hold of gun, shoots at 5-year-old in NE Houston, police say
Houston police said three people have been detained for questioning after an 8-year-old boy got access to a gun and fired at the 5-year-old, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
fox26houston.com
Stolen inflatable Christmas reindeer returned to owner for massive reward
HOUSTON - A giant inflatable reindeer was returned to a Houston family after being reported as stolen from their front yard earlier this week. "[We’re] excited to have it back," said Ernest Fuhrman. "I got him up immediately." The incident occurred near Loop 610 and T.C. Jester Boulevard early...
@wearemitu
Man Who Shot Off-Duty Cop Found Not Guilty on All Charges
26-year-old Robert Soliz is now a free man after a jury ruled in his favor in a murder trial involving an off-duty police officer. Soliz and the officer, Sergeant Sean Rios, engaged in a shootout that left Rios dead in the lobby of a nearby Houston hotel. The jury sided with Soliz, who claimed self-defense, despite the lack of witnesses or video footage.
KHOU
HPD: 5-year-old in critical condition after being shot by 8-year-old at NE Houston home
HOUSTON — An 8-year-old boy shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence in northeast Houston on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Denmark Street between 610 and East Crosstimbers Street, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the 5-year-old's father took him to a...
Woman injured in drive-by shooting inside northeast Houston home, police say
Detectives said they are interviewing witnesses and searching the neighborhood for any possible surveillance video that might help with the investigation.
Off-duty HPD officer reportedly discharges firearm to prevent robbery while working extra FedEx job
Stafford police said the HPD officer was working an extra job at FedEx when he witnessed the robbery and fired his gun. No one is believed to be injured as a result of the shooting.
