kfgo.com
Autopsies ordered for man, woman found dead in Rochester apartment
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Investigators have ordered autopsies for a 58-year-old man and 54-year-old woman whose bodies were found by a social worker in a southeast Rochester apartment late Thursday morning. A man who lives there told police he let the two spend the night at his residence to get...
Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
Wabasha County Authorities Bust Lake City Drug Sale Operation
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man is facing a felony drug sale charge after the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office reported seizing large quantities of hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana wax and other drugs including fentanyl. Charges filed against 23-year-old Noah Gernes say deputies executed a search warrant...
KIMT
Missing trailer found in Dodge County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for. Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
KIMT
House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
KAAL-TV
Chatfield couple accused of stealing $98K from vulnerable senior to stand trial May 2023
(ABC 6 News) – Bruce and Debra Amundson of Chatfield will stand trial on six counts each of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in May 2023. The Amundsons were charged in May of this year, after the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center gave Olmsted County law enforcement evidence that Bruce Amundson, the victim’s power of attorney, transferred large sums of money from the elderly woman’s bank account into the Amundson’s account via check and electronic transfer.
KIMT
Warrant issued for suspect in shooting outside bar in NE Iowa
DECORAH, Iowa - One person was injured early Friday following a shooting outside a bar. The Decorah Police Department said a 911 call was received at 1:36 after a reported shooting outside the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah. A victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located and taken to the...
KCRG.com
KIMT
Rochester woman asking public for help with finding stolen package: "It felt like I was losing her all over again"
ROCHESTER, Minn.-A Rochester woman is asking the community for help with finding a stolen package that contained personal effects from her late Grandma. Zoe Cantu said the theft happened in her neighborhood in northeast Rochester, near 15 St. NE and 4 Ave. NE in late Nov. The package was sent...
KAAL-TV
Trial scheduled for Lyle teen accused of aiding in juvenile stabbing
(ABC 6 News) – A Lyle teenager accused of aiding and abetting the stabbing of two juveniles will stand trial in May. Carsen Brian Dolan, 18, was arrested Nov. 16 after a group of teenagers allegedly stabbed a pair of 16-year-olds on a porch Wednesday, Nov. 16. Mower County...
KAAL-TV
Austin man sentenced to 5 years after warrant arrest
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man arrested in June was sentenced to 60 months, or 5 years at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. Elgin Greene, 29, was taken into custody after Rochester police executed a search warrant...
KAAL-TV
KIMT
Home searched in Howard County in missing person investigation
ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s...
Head-on crash leaves two drivers dead in southeastern Minnesota
Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the 19600 block of Hwy. 26 in Jefferson Township, Houston County, just before 4 p.m., and involved an Infiniti G35 and Chevy Classic. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the southbound Infiniti collided...
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
kymnradio.net
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas talks about safe ice fishing, DUI enforcement, and. provides a Rice County Jail construction update.
Illegal Firearm Possession Sends Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to five years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 29-year-old Elgin Green entered a guilty plea to the charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge and a felony domestic assault charge. He was given credit for the 155 days he is already served in jail.
Rochester Man Gets Prison Sentence For Stealing Pickup Truck
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was arrested in late September after the victim of a vehicle theft spotted him in his stolen pickup stopped on the shoulder of Highway 14 has been sentenced to two years in prison. 41-year-old Merrick Jervis entered guilty pleas to felony...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man awakened by saw in catalytic converter theft
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man reported an early-morning catalytic converter theft after being awakened by the sound of a saw in his own driveway. According to Rochester police, the man woke up at about 5:42 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, to the sound of buzzing and sawing outside his home on the 600 block of 28th Street NW.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man’s Brazen Fleet Farm Theft Leads to Felony Charges
(KWNO)-Fleet Farm asset protection staff stopped a Winona man after he walked out of the local Fleet Farm with $1,400 worth of store merchandise on November 25th. The asset protection staff member who recognized the suspect from previous interactions was able to confiscate the stolen product at the time of the incident; however, the male suspect was able to flee the area before officers arrived.
