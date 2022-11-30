Reynolds, Polk County win sports realignment appeals, starting with 2023-24 school year

Three WNC high schools had realignment requests heard by the NCHSAA board of directors this week, and two will be dropping a classification starting next year for high school sports.

Reynolds (currently 4A) and Polk County (currently 2A) will both drop one classification for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, after which the NCHSAA will conduct its next realignment for all schools. Asheville High's proposal to drop from 4A to 3A was denied.

Both schools will remain in their current conferences, meaning Polk County will be the Mountain Foothills 7's only 1A team, but it will not be considered a split conference for playoff qualification purposes. Reynolds joins the 3A teams in the 3A/4A MAC.

The Rockets had appealed being in the state's highest classification immediately when the 2021-25 realignment was released but were denied, forcing them to wait until this year's mid-alignment appeal period.

Reynolds athletic director Steve McCurry said, according to the latest participation numbers, Reynolds was the smallest 4A West public school, and there were 36 bigger schools in the state that were in the 3A classification, although most of those are in the East.

"Our individual sports, swimming, track, cross country, you compare the 3A times to the 4A times, our athletes just couldn't compete. We have 10 members on our cross country team, we go down to Charlotte, some of those top teams have 30-50 athletes," McCurry said. "We were 144th-biggest out of 432 schools across the state."

This year, Reynolds has an average daily membership (ADM) of 1,224 students, as much as three times smaller than some of the biggest Charlotte-area schools.

When creating its 2021-25 classifications, the NCHSAA used a formula that included recent state playoff success and percentage of students that receive government assistance (free or reduced lunch, migrant education, etc.) in addition to total school size, meaning the smallest schools in a classification were sometimes smaller than the biggest schools in the classification below them.

Polk County's 2019 ADM of 614 students was the second-lowest among 2A West public schools, smaller than the top handful of 1A West schools, and its student population has dropped in the years since, athletic director DeShane Briscoe said.

"Our football team played a team in the first round that had 25 seniors, and we dressed out 25 [players]," said Briscoe, who confirmed there was little desire for the Wolverines to change conferences. "We enjoy being in this conference for multiple reasons, including location. Moving conferences wasn't high on our list."

The 1A/2A Western Highlands also will have a new member. NC School of Science and Math-Morganton, which opened this fall, will join the conference in the fall of 2023. How many sports the school will support remains to be seen.

Asheville High's 2019 ADM of 1,319 students made it the third-smallest 4A West public school. Reynolds moving to 3A leaves WNC and the MAC with three 4A teams: Asheville, McDowell and Roberson.

"We're obviously excited," McCurry said. "It's the fairest thing for our athletes, our school and our community."