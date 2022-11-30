ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Cohen didn’t remember meeting Meghan Markle, had ‘awkward’ encounter

By Caroline Blair
 6 days ago

Andy Cohen understands why Meghan Markle appeared “gleeful” when reminding him they previously met twice, long before she became a royal and married Prince Harry.

“I understand why she would want to throw that in my face, basically,” Cohen, 54, said on Wednesday’s episode of his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live.”

“I understand, you know, you never forget how you were treated. You’re still the same person – she’s still Meghan Markle.”

The “Watch What Happens Live” host appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast.

When he told the Duchess of Sussex it was “nice to meet” her, Markle replied, “It’s good to see you. I’ve met you before, [but] you’ll never remember it.”

Andy Cohen elaborated on the “awkward” introduction Meghan Markle gave him when she reminded him they’d met twice prior to his appearance on her podcast “Archetypes” this week.
Cohen added that Markle, 41, even came to a taping of “WWHL” before, which made him feel “a little worse.”

“She was gleeful in telling me, I have to say,” he said. “She was so happy to tell me that.”

While working together for the podcast episode, Markle explained to Cohen that they first met at a joint USA-Bravo event when she was a “huge fan.”

Their second meeting was when Markle stopped by “WWHL” with her “Suits” co-star Gabriel Macht in 2015 – though she wasn’t an official guest on his talk show.

“I was so eager to be on your show, because I was such a ‘Housewives’ fan at the time, and I just couldn’t get booked Andy!” Markle said, jokingly thanking him for being on her podcast all these years later.

Cohen then responded that denying Markle a Clubhouse appearance was “the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show,” admitting that he’d now be “begging” her to make an appearance.

“I just have to say, I get why she left that in. I thought that was so interesting,” Cohen told his listeners. “First of all, you never know who you meet in a day, but listen, I didn’t become a duchess obviously, but I became an old queen talk show host.”

He continued, “And when I was a young queen I remember meeting people who were whatever, so I just think it’s interesting. It’s really interesting.”

The Bravolebrity didn’t think their introduction would make it to air.
The “Real Housewives” executive producer clarified that while he didn’t know that encounter would make it into the episode, he loved that she left it in, “because it’s compelling and awkward.”

Cohen made the cut as one of the three men to appear on Season 1 of Markle’s hit podcast. Throughout the episode, they discussed the different layers to women starring on the hit Bravo show.

The former actress made it clear, however, that she won’t be joining the franchise anytime soon.

