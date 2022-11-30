ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Al Roker was rushed back to hospital 24 hours after being released

By Emily Smith
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital via ambulance the day after Thanksgiving amid his ongoing health scare due to blood clots .

The beloved “Today” anchor fell ill on Friday — just a day after he missed hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years due to having just been released from the hospital .

The popular weatherman, 68, was taken away by ambulance as his frantic wife, Deborah Roberts, attempted to break into their malfunctioned Tesla to retrieve her mobile phone to follow her husband to the uptown Manhattan hospital, sources say.

ABC News journalist Roberts, 62, tried to smash her way through a reinforced glass window on the front side of the car with the help of a neighbor outside their Upper East Side home, say witnesses.

One witness told Page Six, “Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved.

Al Roker left the hospital on Thanksgiving after battling blood clots, but was rushed back a day later.
AlRoker/Instagram

“His wife, Deborah, was understandably very upset. She had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn’t unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window.”

The onlooker said Roberts’ attempt to retrieve her belongings from inside the electric vehicle was “unsuccessful.”

“Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family.”

Roker will also miss Wednesday’s Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting , it was announced today.

Roker and Roberts — who have been married since 1995 — share daughter Leila, 24, and son Nicholas, 20. The meteorologist also has daughter Courtney, 35, with ex-wife Alice Bell.

Page Six reported earlier this month that Roker was hospitalized due to blood clots in his leg and lungs . The condition may be fatal if not discovered and treated early enough.

“Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” Roker wrote on Instagram on Nov. 18.

The meteorologist has three children.
AlRoker/Instagram

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon.”

On Thanksgiving, he posted a video of himself walking the hospital corridors and wrote how grateful he was to be going home.

“So much to be #thankful for on the #thanksgiving day. Leaving the hospital and home for #thanksgivingdinner,” he captioned the clip.

Roker watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from home.
AlRoker/Instagram

The ever-cheery anchor joked that his hospital departure was his “version of the Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

Later that day, the weathercaster uploaded a picture of himself watching the parade hosted by his “Today” colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, plus fellow meteorologist and anchor Dylan Dreyer.

He wrote, “Back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingparade. Missing being next to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb.”

It was his first time not hosting in 27 years.
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

He also posted a photo of himself and his family, including wife Deborah and kids Courtney, Leila and Nicholas, writing, “So very #thankful to be able to be home for #thanksgivingdinner #dinner with #family.”

A second source told us that Roker was staying “positive,” despite his health concerns.

“Al is the most positive, upbeat, energetic person. Everyone is rooting for him.”

Roker’s colleagues, fans, friends and more have been sending him their well wishes.
AlRoker/Instagram

A spokesperson for “Today” told Page Six, “Al is forging ahead on the road to recovery.  He has the unwavering love and support of Deborah, his children, and his entire TODAY family.

“He is beyond grateful for the outpouring of well-wishes, and we cannot wait for him to be back with us in studio and with our viewers at home.”

A spokesperson for Tesla didn’t immediately get back to us about Roberts’ lockout, an issue that reportedly happens after the car’s battery dies.

Comments / 121

Elizabeth Blossom
6d ago

Wouldn't it be wonderful if they could live patch AL in tonight for the tree lighting? Get well soon it's not the same with you not there.

Reply
25
Susan Comer
6d ago

Sending prayers for you and your family. I sure do miss seeing you on the Today show. So get well soon. So don’t over do it or you will be back in the hospital. So take your time getting better.

Reply(4)
21
Teresia Smith
6d ago

Get well Mr. Al🙏🙏🙏 Praying for your speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing your smiling face light up before that screen.❤️🌹❤️🙏

Reply(2)
20
 

