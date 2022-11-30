ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow's nonprofit pits Cincinnati vs Baton Rouge in challenge for charity

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJEo0_0jSg7Y0Y00

The Joe Burrow Foundation is stoking friendly competition between Cincinnati and Baton Rouge to raise money for worthy causes.

This week, the foundation, which the Bengals quarterback launched last month, partnered with the Ohio-based company Where I'm From Apparel to release a collection of shirts, hoodies and more inspired by Burrow's football career. The collection includes Bengals-themed merchandise for Cincinnati fans and yellow and purple clothing items, inspired by Burrow's Heisman Trophy and national championship-winning stint at LSU.

All proceeds from the merchandise will go toward the Joe Burrow Foundation, which helps Ohio and Louisiana families struggling with food insecurity and childhood mental health issues, a press release said.

'Everyone should do good':Joe Burrow's nonprofit is paying medical bills for families at Cincinnati Children's

Bass:How Joe Burrow brought Bengals to our ‘Thanksgiving table’

“Everyone has a responsibility to do good. This is a fun and easy way to join our foundation in doing some good in two communities that have meant a lot to me and my family,” Burrow said in a statement. “There will be plenty of bragging rights for the city that sells the most apparel, but the real winners will be the families served by our foundation."

Each purchase will count as a show of support for either Cincinnati or Baton Rouge. The campaign will run until Dec. 10.

