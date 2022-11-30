ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

NBC News

Mississippi man who burned cross to intimidate Black neighbors pleads guilty to hate crime

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime after he burned a cross in his front yard to intimidate his Black neighbors. Axel Cox, 24, of Gulfport, admitted that on Dec. 3, 2020, he gathered supplies from his home, made them into a wooden cross and propped it up in his yard so his neighbors could see it, the Justice Department said in a news release Friday.
GULFPORT, MS
FOX59

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
WESTVILLE, IN
NBC News

Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker

LA VISTA, Neb. — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation.
NEBRASKA STATE
Tawana K Watson

The Case of Hayden Jennings Berkebile

On September 29, 2019, Hayden Jennings Berkebile age 29 from Indiana, was communicating with Grace Anne Sparks age 19 from Tennessee, via video chat. Berkebile is stated to have coerced Sparks into loading one bullet into a .357 revolver, then putting the gun up to her head, and then pulling the trigger which ultimately caused Sparks her life.
TENNESSEE STATE
newsnationnow.com

Indiana cop, wife adopt infant surrendered in baby box

(NewsNation) — An Indiana police officer and his wife went above the call of duty and are now celebrating after they adopted a baby who was surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box. Bruce Faltyski and his wife Shelly finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia eight months...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Indiana shooting involves police officers from 2 different departments

ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Two police departments are at odds over a shooting that included an officer and an off-duty officer from a different town.It all started when an officer from St. John, Indiana opened fire at a vehicle he said was trying to run him down. But behind the wheel of that car was another officer from nearby Hammond. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos tried to sort out what happened.What's adding to the confusion to this already disturbing incident: two different narratives told by the two different police departments.Investigators with he Lake County Sheriff's Department was on the scene...
SAINT JOHN, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Trooper vehicle in Northwest Indiana struck for 8th time this year

For the 8th time, this year, an Indiana State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights were activated. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when Trooper Riley Hieb was inside his vehicle along eastbound I-80/94 at the scene of an earlier crash just involving a semi and a car. That’s when an SUV, driven by Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, rear ended his police car.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Disciplinary charges filed against Indiana judge

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade. A news release says the Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases. Judge Meade is permitted (but not required) to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

LOOK: Indiana's tallest outdoor Christmas tree is now lit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The tallest outdoor Christmas tree in the state of Indiana is on display and now lit. It sits on the campus of St. Mary's in South Bend. This year's tree is 75 feet tall. That's as big as the one in Rockefeller Center in New York City and ranks in the top five nationwide.
SOUTH BEND, IN
