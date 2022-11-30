Read full article on original website
Nebraska man sentenced for leaving noose for Black coworker
66-year-old Bruce Quinn was sentenced to four months in prison after he admitted to leaving a noose-shaped string on a floor scrubber where he knew his coworker Keith Kirksey would see it. WOWT’s John Chapman reports.Dec. 4, 2022.
Mississippi man who burned cross to intimidate Black neighbors pleads guilty to hate crime
A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime after he burned a cross in his front yard to intimidate his Black neighbors. Axel Cox, 24, of Gulfport, admitted that on Dec. 3, 2020, he gathered supplies from his home, made them into a wooden cross and propped it up in his yard so his neighbors could see it, the Justice Department said in a news release Friday.
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
Deputy accused of California ‘catfish’ murders ‘kept to himself’, neighbors say
Neighbors of Austin Lee Edwards, suspected in the murder of three members of a California family had moved into a home in Saltville, Virginia, a short time before the incident. His new neighbors said he “set off alarms” in his short time as a resident. WCYB’s Ashley Hoak reports.Dec. 3, 2022.
Indiana Judge Finds Attorney General Violated State Law, Caused ‘Irreparable Harm’ to Doctor Who Cared for Pregnant 10-Year-Old Ohio Rape Victim
An Indiana judge has found that state Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) caused “irreparable harm” to the reputation of a doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim, but both sides are claiming victory after the judge denied the doctor’s motion for an injunction. The...
Idaho authorities release contradictory statements in murder investigation
Nearly three weeks after the horrific murders of four Idaho college students, there is still no suspect in custody, no police sketch, and no murder weapon found. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on how recent contradictory statements from local authorities are causing more confusion and frustration for the grieving community. Dec. 2, 2022.
FedEx driver charged with kidnapping and killing 7-year-old girl
Texas sheriff Lane Akin confirmed missing 7-year-old Athena Strand has been found dead. Her body was discovered less than ten miles from her driveway, where investigators say 31-year-old FedEx driver Tanner Lynn Horner was making a delivery to her home when he kidnapped the girl.Dec. 3, 2022.
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
LA VISTA, Neb. — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation.
Man allegedly confessed to slayings of 4 Oklahoma bicyclists, court records show
A man arrested in connection with the slayings of four Oklahoma bicyclists’ allegedly told a friend that he killed and dismembered them because "they were stealing from him," court documents show. Disturbing details about the Oct. 9 killings were included in unsealed documents after Okmulgee County prosecutors requested that...
The Case of Hayden Jennings Berkebile
On September 29, 2019, Hayden Jennings Berkebile age 29 from Indiana, was communicating with Grace Anne Sparks age 19 from Tennessee, via video chat. Berkebile is stated to have coerced Sparks into loading one bullet into a .357 revolver, then putting the gun up to her head, and then pulling the trigger which ultimately caused Sparks her life.
newsnationnow.com
Indiana cop, wife adopt infant surrendered in baby box
(NewsNation) — An Indiana police officer and his wife went above the call of duty and are now celebrating after they adopted a baby who was surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box. Bruce Faltyski and his wife Shelly finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia eight months...
State police investigated more than 2,500 hit and run crashes this year
Indiana State Police says the average number of hit and run crashes the department has investigated has nearly doubled in the last 12 years statewide.
AG seeks to punish doc for 'exploiting' 10-year-old's 'traumatic medical story'
Todd Rokita wants the licensing board to punish Dr. Caitlin Bernard for telling a reporter about a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who traveled to Indiana for an abortion last summer.
Four Navy sailors die by apparent suicide at same Virginia facility within weeks
Four Navy sailors assigned to the same Virginia facility have died by apparent suicide within weeks amid a growing concern over mental health. NBC's Melissa Chan has details.Dec. 2, 2022.
Indiana shooting involves police officers from 2 different departments
ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) -- Two police departments are at odds over a shooting that included an officer and an off-duty officer from a different town.It all started when an officer from St. John, Indiana opened fire at a vehicle he said was trying to run him down. But behind the wheel of that car was another officer from nearby Hammond. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos tried to sort out what happened.What's adding to the confusion to this already disturbing incident: two different narratives told by the two different police departments.Investigators with he Lake County Sheriff's Department was on the scene...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Trooper vehicle in Northwest Indiana struck for 8th time this year
For the 8th time, this year, an Indiana State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights were activated. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when Trooper Riley Hieb was inside his vehicle along eastbound I-80/94 at the scene of an earlier crash just involving a semi and a car. That’s when an SUV, driven by Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, rear ended his police car.
WISH-TV
Feds: 2 from Fishers indicted in Texas for laundering stolen money through crypto
TYLER, Texas (WISH) — According to court documents, 21 people including two people from Fishers were indicted in Texas for their involvement in a scheme to launder stolen money using crypto currencies. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas, all 21 people are...
WANE-TV
Disciplinary charges filed against Indiana judge
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade. A news release says the Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases. Judge Meade is permitted (but not required) to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.
Dr. Bernard calls Rokita’s discipline push 'unlawful,' asks court to intervene
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor is asking a judge to stop the Indiana attorney general from seeking sanctions against her medical license. On Thursday, Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s attorneys asked a Marion County judge to make Attorney General Todd Rokita rescind an administrative complaint he filed Wednesday with the medical licensing board.
WLKY.com
LOOK: Indiana's tallest outdoor Christmas tree is now lit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The tallest outdoor Christmas tree in the state of Indiana is on display and now lit. It sits on the campus of St. Mary's in South Bend. This year's tree is 75 feet tall. That's as big as the one in Rockefeller Center in New York City and ranks in the top five nationwide.
NBC News
