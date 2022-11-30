ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales faces critical hearing involving Walmart shooting gag order

By Adam Powell, El Paso Times
 3 days ago
Embattled El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales faces a critical hearing today on alleged violations of a July gag order issued in the Walmart mass shooting case.

The hearing marks the first time the District Attorney's Office and attorney Justin Underwood, who was assigned by the court to represent the family of Walmart shooting victim Alexander Gerhard Hoffmann, will present evidence and hear from witnesses related to Underwood's damning ad litem report.

The report, which was released last month, asserts that the District Attorney's Office was the root of the gag order violations.

Though Rosales, along with former Assistant El Paso District Attorney Curtis Cox, who resigned earlier this month, was ordered during a Nov. 17 hearing to appear this afternoon, it is unclear whether she will be present. Attorneys following the case have speculated that even if she does appear, she and her cohorts will likely invoke the Fifth Amendment, thereby shutting down any further testimony.

Judge Sam Medrano Jr. of the 409th District Court could find that Rosa Maria Valdez Garcia, the widow of Walmart shooting victim Alexander Gerhard Hoffmann, whose phone was used to contact members of the media, was not the source of the leaks. Additionally, he could issue a contempt of court order against those responsible for the violation.

It is also possible that the responsible parties could face criminal penalties in the future.

Though Rosales announced her plans to resign effective Dec. 14, a news release from El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego stated that "(e)ven after her resignation becomes effective, by law Ms. Rosales remains in office as a 'hold-over' office holder and will continue to be compensated as an office holder."

Rosales must submit her letter of resignation to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by 5 p.m. on Dec. 14. First Assistant El Paso District Attorney George Al-Hanna, who is likewise expected in court today, will then assume Rosales' role until Abbott appoints a replacement, which could be immediate or at a later date.

