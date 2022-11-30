ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bliss, TX

Army football to wear uniforms honoring Fort Bliss division

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
 3 days ago
When the Army football team takes the field to battle Navy Saturday, their eye-catching special brown uniforms will honor the 1st Armored Division, "Old Ironsides," currently based out of Fort Bliss.

The division rose to prominence in World War II when it became the first American armored division to see action. It was the spearhead of Operation Torch in November 1942 and this jersey commemorates the 80th anniversary of the successful operation.

The brown uniforms feature a shoulder patch with the 1st Armored Division's gold star. There is a "1" in black inside it, over the nickname "Old Ironsides."

During World War II the division was based out of Fort Knox in Kentucky. It moved to Fort Bliss in 2011.

Operation Torch was the allied invasion of North Africa and marked one of the United State's first big victories of the war. To that point, it was the largest amphibious invasion in the history of the world. The unit was given its iconic nickname, "Old Ironsides," by its first commander, Bruce Magruder.

The game kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday Mountain time at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

