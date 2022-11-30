ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

The holidays kick off in Ebensburg with Dickens of a Christmas weekend

The 17th annual Dickens of a Christmas kicked off this weekend in Ebensburg. The weekend is organized by the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership and is inspired by the borough's Victorian architecture, like the jail and the courthouse. This Christmas celebration features many events such as a parade, a light up...
EBENSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

PennDOT halts work on Atherton Street Project for winter

State College, PA (WJAC) — PennDOT announced a winter hiatus for continuing work on its Atherton Street Project. Completion of the 3-year project is scheduled for the fall of 2024. Officials say sewer line work has completed for the year, however, some line painting may continue through the end...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

CATA partners with Enterprise to boost vanpool services

CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — One public transportation agency in our region is looking to step up its coverage and service. The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced this week it's teaming up with "Commute with Enterprise," from the car rental company of the same name. They aim to expand and upgrade CATA's vanpool fleet.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy