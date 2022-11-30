Read full article on original website
Police: Bellwood teen charged following assault of nurse at Windber Hospital
Windber, PA (WJAC) — Windber Borough police say a Bellwood man is facing charges following an incident at Windber's Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center earlier this week. Investigators say on Wednesday night, officers were dispatched to the hospital for a report of a disorderly patient. Police say when officers arrived...
Police: Brookville woman accused of stealing over $10K from local band boosters club
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Brookville Borough Police Department say a local woman is facing charges, accused of stealing over $10,000 from the Brookville Band Boosters Club. Police say an investigation into 43-year-old Carolyn Bailey began in October, when the club's president reported several discrepancies with...
Police: Clearfield woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Police say a Clearfield woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device. Officers...
APD: Altoona teen accused of setting fire to vacant apartment over Thanksgiving weekend
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a local teen is facing arson-related charges, accused of setting fire to a vacant apartment over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Police say on Saturday, Nov. 26, officers were dispatched to a duplex along North 5th Ave. for a...
DA: Man arrested in 'large' Blair Co. meth bust receives lengthy prison sentence
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say one of the individuals who was charged last year in one of the county's "largest" drug busts was sentenced earlier this week. According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, 43-year-old Jayme Walter was sentenced to serve 32.5 to...
'Still considering it:' Idea of county-operated health dept. in Centre Co. still possible
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — "We're still considering it." That’s what Centre County administrators are saying about the long-discussed idea of the county, along with State College Borough, developing a county-wide health department.”. Earlier this year, in a report on the feasibility of a new health department in...
Benefit concert to be held for former Huntingdon area teacher, promote organ donation
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — On Friday, starting at 7 p.m., a special concert will be held to benefit former Huntingdon-area music teacher Mark Morningstar’s ongoing organ transplant recovery expenses, and to promote organ donor awareness. The concert will be held at the Saint James Evangelical Lutheran Church,...
The holidays kick off in Ebensburg with Dickens of a Christmas weekend
The 17th annual Dickens of a Christmas kicked off this weekend in Ebensburg. The weekend is organized by the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership and is inspired by the borough's Victorian architecture, like the jail and the courthouse. This Christmas celebration features many events such as a parade, a light up...
PennDOT: Route 150 in Bellefonte reopens after weeks-long detour due to wall collapse
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — PennDOT officials announced Thursday that Route 150 in Bellefonte would be reopened, by 3 p.m. following the weeks-long detour caused by the partial wall collapse last month. The road had been restricted to one lane following the partial collapse along Spring Creek. PennDOT says...
Longtime Punxsutawney glass business closing after nearly 100 years
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — In Jefferson County, a longtime Punxsutawney company is preparing to be sold at auction. Punxsutawney Tile and Glass closed in 2020 during the pandemic related business shutdowns, the owners say only five people worked there at the time. The current owners decided not to...
'A growing community:' State College workshop provides haven for DIYers, artists alike
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — It's the time of year when many of us are looking for unique holiday presents, but did you ever consider making your own gifts?. The Rivet at the Discovery Space in State College gets busy this time of year, a Santa’s workshop of sorts.
PennDOT halts work on Atherton Street Project for winter
State College, PA (WJAC) — PennDOT announced a winter hiatus for continuing work on its Atherton Street Project. Completion of the 3-year project is scheduled for the fall of 2024. Officials say sewer line work has completed for the year, however, some line painting may continue through the end...
Connector Project to examine traffic numbers on sections of U.S. 322, SR 45
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — The State College Connector Project has proved to be controversial with a number of locals, especially farmers. However, the project's entering a new phase of its study. PennDOT will soon examine traffic counts along the proposed routes and at certain intersections. This is all...
Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund hosts first ever Vendor Fair and Basket Raffle
The Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund helps low income people get their animals or strays spayed and neutered in Cambria, Somerset, and Blair county. They service between 1500 and 2000 animals every year for several years now. Fundraising is a crucial part of their ability to continue to provide services...
CATA partners with Enterprise to boost vanpool services
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — One public transportation agency in our region is looking to step up its coverage and service. The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced this week it's teaming up with "Commute with Enterprise," from the car rental company of the same name. They aim to expand and upgrade CATA's vanpool fleet.
