Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Condo of the Week: 2-Bedroom in Ashland
ASHLAND – This week’s condo of the week is a 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo in Ashland. It is located at Pine Lake Condominiums at 50 Voyagers Lane, Unit 50. Built in 1986, it is priced at $475,000. The condo has 1,814 square feet of living space. There is an...
Watertown News
Watertown Holding Household Sharps Disposal & Collection Day
The Watertown Health Department will be collecting needles, syringes and other household sharps on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at City Hall. The Health Department provided the following information. Syringes may be discarded by bringing them to the Household Sharps Collection days. Follow these tips (PDF) while...
architectmagazine.com
Electric-to-Propane Conversion Breathes Life Into Vacant Building
What will become of all the office space sitting vacant since the pandemic? With many remote workers showing no signs of returning to their cubicles, developers are exploring new ways to revitalize these once-bustling commercial properties. One potential solution: light manufacturing. “As you might imagine, suburban office space is not...
Local business owner relies on quality and community to reopen his doors
DEDHAM, Mass — The past few years have been challenging to say the least for small business owners. Most had to close their doors and then hiring back staff was another hurdle. But a Dedham business owner said his dedication to the community and quality products helped keep his business running.
nshoremag.com
Darby Scott Opens New Concept Store in North Andover Dec. 3
In an old mill building on High Street, the local designer brings her flair and craftsmanship to a new store full of unique clothing, gifts, and home goods. When North Andover-based designer Darby Scott was living and working in Manhattan during the ‘90s and early 2000s, she traveled frequently to Italy for business. It was there, in countryside towns on the outskirts of Milan, that she discovered the lifestyle she wanted.
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
msonewsports.com
Friday, Dec. 2 – Waterfront Restaurant in Beverly Making Progress – Will Lynn Ferry Come Back? – Holiday Notes – Much More
City of Salem – Directs ARPA Funds to Winter Heating Assistance: $500,000 will supplement existing LIHEAP funds to assist more Salem residents this winter. https://salemma.gov/home/news/city-salem-directs-arpa-funds-winter-heating-assistance. City of Newburyport – Applications for Community Preservation Act Funding close 12/16! You can apply for eligible projects in the areas of open space,...
4 North End rentals around or below the typical price
The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
huntnewsnu.com
N.U.in students to be housed in hotels upon return to Boston in spring
Over 50% of current N.U.in students will be housed in hotels upon their return to Boston for the spring 2023 semester, according to an October 26th webinar hosted by Northeastern University Housing, which current N.U.in students attended. Due to Northeastern’s housing shortage, N.U.in students were first housed in hotels in...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
iheart.com
All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
nbcboston.com
The Good Life in Downtown Boston Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A dining, drinking, and entertainment spot in downtown Boston is getting ready to shut down. According to a tweet from @FortPointer, The Good Life on Kingston Street is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:. …this...
hot969boston.com
Legendary North End Restaurant Closing Their Doors
Sad news for lovers of Italian cuisine, a longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, a long time staple of Hanover Street an Italian restaurant with a traditional dining room and roof deck, made the announcement by posting on social media on Wednesday.
The Swellesley Report
Karma restaurant sneak peek: We visit Burlington version of eatery coming to Wellesley
With Asian fusion restaurant Karma on its way to Wellesley’s Linden Square, we got a jump on things by visiting Karma at the Burlington Mall. The local chain has four locations. Wellesley will be the fifth jewel in restauranteur Iverson Guo’s crown of upscale, sophisticated eateries. We were...
2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
Watertown News
Perkins School’s Holiday Concert Available Live & Remotely
The following announcement was provided by Perkins School for the Blind:. As the holiday season approaches, we are excited to invite you and your families to attend one or both of our upcoming holiday concerts this December in person and virtually. Sunday, December 11 at 4:30 p.m. (In person) Tuesday,...
Luxury Home of the Week: A restored Beacon Hill town house for $9 million
The features of the circa-1890 property include an elevator and a roof deck. This renovated town house is packed with pluses, including its prime location on a private street on the “Flat of the Hill” in Beacon Hill. With 13 rooms and six levels of living, 4 Otis...
manchesterinklink.com
Londonderry to Manchester Transformer Supermove on Sunday
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) has approved the route for a heavy transformer to be transported from Eversource’s Scobie Pond Substation in Londonderry to Gay Street in Manchester on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Moving the transformer requires a 21-axle trailer and roads and...
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000 square foot indoor facility.
thelocalne.ws
Tales from the scanner: OUI that wasn’t
At 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a fender-bender was reported at Lord’s Square. Around the same time, a child was reported missing at Bialek Park. However, an officer radioed around 15 minutes later that the child was back home. On Thursday at around 1:25 p.m., a call came...
