Nashport, OH

Mason Buck pleads guilty in student's overdose death

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago
ZANESVILLE − A man who sold a fatal dose of drugs to a high school student plead guilty to a prosecutor's bill of information on Wednesday. Pleading to a bill of information means he will skip indictment by a grand jury and a trial. He faces between two and eight years in prison for one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.

The girl's friends had begged Mason Buck, 22, of Nashport to stop selling drugs to the victim, a West Muskingum High School senior just weeks away from graduating, but he refused, according to Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor John Litle. Instead he kept selling to her, and, on April 30, 2021, he gave her a ride to the bank to get money to purchase what they thought was Percocet, but turned out to be pressed fentanyl.

Two days later she was dead.

On the morning of May 2, 2021, the girl's mother was awoken by the girl's dog. The mother checked on the girl and found her unresponsive. At age 18, she was declared dead at Genesis Hospital within the hour, Litle said, a victim of a fentanyl overdose.

Detectives with the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office conducted an 18-month investigation, working with the victim's friends and using the her and Buck's cell phones to piece together the case.

Citing the mandatory jail time required for the charge, Muskingum County Common Pleas judge Mark Fleegle ordered Buck's bond revoked, remanding him into the custody of the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office until his sentencing. A sentencing date has not been set.

Times Recorder

Times Recorder

