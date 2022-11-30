ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade returns to the Treasure Coast

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas has arrived on the Treasure Coast. On the evening of Dec. 2 the Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade lit up Southeast Ocean Blvd. CBS12's Frank Porter went to the parade to get a first-hand look at the festivities. The 2022 parade theme was Storybook Christmas...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Sunny and comfortable weekend ahead

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a comfortable start to our day and we have a very nice weekend ahead. This morning, our temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. It's a little breezy with winds out of the east around 15 mph. We will warm to near...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

City officials plan to close floating docks in Stuart for repairs from Hurricane Nicole

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Stuart announced it will close the floating docks for repairs though the majority of December. Officials said the docks will close starting Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Wednesday, Dec. 21, for necessary repairs for damage to the boardwalk resulting from Hurricane Nicole. Boaters and pedestrians will not be allowed on the docks during that time.
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Water break closes Palm Beach State College campus Thursday afternoon, all day Friday

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach State College announced its Lake Worth campus will be closed Thursday at 4 p.m. and all day Friday due to a water main break. College officials said that water main is between the gymnasium and the building housing the cafeteria, and that there are no water restrictions, but the closure is necessary to make the repairs.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Cooler end to the week

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Partly cloudy to clear skies tonight. Lows by morning ranging from the mid to upper 60s inland, lower 70s near the ocean. Friday looks mostly sunny, breezy and dry. Highs near 80. A small craft advisory on the ocean with a high rip...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Shooting in Stuart, police looking for person responsible

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the man they say shot someone in an apartment in Stuart. On Dec. 3, the Stuart Police Department received reports of a shooting at The Crossings at Indian Run Apartments. According to police, Ri'ahj Lee Thomas entered the apartment and shot...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Double homicide in Martin County, SWAT and deputies on scene

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — SWAT team members with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are investigating a double homicide. There is heavy law enforcement activity at Cedar Pointe Condos off East Ocean Blvd. The Martin County Sheriff announced via Twitter that a suspect is in custody and said there...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy