cbs12.com
Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade returns to the Treasure Coast
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas has arrived on the Treasure Coast. On the evening of Dec. 2 the Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade lit up Southeast Ocean Blvd. CBS12's Frank Porter went to the parade to get a first-hand look at the festivities. The 2022 parade theme was Storybook Christmas...
cbs12.com
Vanilla Ice talks new brewery in Lake Worth Beach, Winterfest in Wellington
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice is working on a new project in Lake Worth Beach. Once complete, people will be able to enjoy an "Ice Cold" beer at his new brewery. It'll feature family dining, a speakeasy with a secret code...
cbs12.com
Sunny and comfortable weekend ahead
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a comfortable start to our day and we have a very nice weekend ahead. This morning, our temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. It's a little breezy with winds out of the east around 15 mph. We will warm to near...
cbs12.com
Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
cbs12.com
City officials plan to close floating docks in Stuart for repairs from Hurricane Nicole
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Stuart announced it will close the floating docks for repairs though the majority of December. Officials said the docks will close starting Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Wednesday, Dec. 21, for necessary repairs for damage to the boardwalk resulting from Hurricane Nicole. Boaters and pedestrians will not be allowed on the docks during that time.
cbs12.com
Hatchet, face-eater, and cheer coach: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Florida woman found with hatchet sticking out of her head, suspect now in custody. A man is in jail today after deputies say they found a woman with a hatchet in her head.
cbs12.com
'Didn't know anything whatsoever:' Victim of Wellington distraction theft recalls ordeal
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Distraction thefts are on the rise across our area. The most recent incident in Wellington – where a woman’s wallet was snatched from her purse at a supermarket. The woman was shopping at Trader Joe’s on November 20th when two women grabbed her...
cbs12.com
Help catch Grinch seen on camera stealing decorations, driving away in multicolored car
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A real-life Grinch was caught in the act stealing holiday decorations from somebody's home. Now, the owner and Palm Springs police are asking for help putting her in handcuffs and behind bars. They sent video of the woman in front of the victims’ home...
cbs12.com
Water break closes Palm Beach State College campus Thursday afternoon, all day Friday
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach State College announced its Lake Worth campus will be closed Thursday at 4 p.m. and all day Friday due to a water main break. College officials said that water main is between the gymnasium and the building housing the cafeteria, and that there are no water restrictions, but the closure is necessary to make the repairs.
cbs12.com
Man dead after walking away from hospital near Palm Beach Central High School
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after walking away from a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. about an unresponsive man on the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road in the Village of Wellington.
cbs12.com
Deputies: Man gets out of car at red light and collapses with car still in drive
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An unusual incident happened at a red light in Boca Raton. Early this afternoon, PBSO received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the driver stepped out of his vehicle and collapsed in the roadway...
cbs12.com
Scratch-off Florida Lottery ticket makes 21 year old a millionaire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 year old in Broward County scratched his way to a million dollars from the Florida Lottery. The lottery announced that Ricco Ferguson, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He showed up at the lottery’s Miami...
cbs12.com
Cooler end to the week
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Partly cloudy to clear skies tonight. Lows by morning ranging from the mid to upper 60s inland, lower 70s near the ocean. Friday looks mostly sunny, breezy and dry. Highs near 80. A small craft advisory on the ocean with a high rip...
cbs12.com
Shooting in Stuart, police looking for person responsible
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the man they say shot someone in an apartment in Stuart. On Dec. 3, the Stuart Police Department received reports of a shooting at The Crossings at Indian Run Apartments. According to police, Ri'ahj Lee Thomas entered the apartment and shot...
cbs12.com
Arrest in deadly Hobe Sound stabbing made in Jacksonville, by K-9 officer
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect in Saturday's deadly stabbing in Hobe Sound was arrested about 300 miles from the crime scene, thanks to several agencies and a police dog. Jared Alexander Diaz, 30, had been wanted for the death of Robert Tyler Meadows, who was stabbed in...
cbs12.com
Dark web drug dealer from Boca Raton sentenced to 16 years in prison
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — He used the internet to commit crime. A man from Boca Raton has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he distributed narcotics from dark web markets, according to court records. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida say Anton...
cbs12.com
Deputies: Man arrested after hitting wall and leaving scene in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A section of a wall is missing following a hit-and-run crash in Martin County. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 2, Daniel L.B. Cole, 23, crashed through a section of a wall on Green River Parkway. Cole told police he...
cbs12.com
Deputy found pregnant girlfriend outside, bleeding, 'with no clothes, crying'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Violence erupted in the car when a couple was heading home after Thanksgiving. It continued outside their apartment near Lake Worth Beach since somebody called to report “a female was bleeding and a male was hurting her and hit the female in the face,” according to the arrest report.
cbs12.com
Double homicide in Martin County, SWAT and deputies on scene
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — SWAT team members with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are investigating a double homicide. There is heavy law enforcement activity at Cedar Pointe Condos off East Ocean Blvd. The Martin County Sheriff announced via Twitter that a suspect is in custody and said there...
cbs12.com
Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
