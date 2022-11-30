STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Stuart announced it will close the floating docks for repairs though the majority of December. Officials said the docks will close starting Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Wednesday, Dec. 21, for necessary repairs for damage to the boardwalk resulting from Hurricane Nicole. Boaters and pedestrians will not be allowed on the docks during that time.

