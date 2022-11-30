SAN FRANCISCO, CA (November 28, 2022) – The Thacher Gallery at the University of San Francisco (USF) presents ‘Stitching Communities and the AIDS Memorial Quilt’, on view from December 1, 2022 through February 17, 2023 in the Thacher Gallery on the USF campus. The AIDS Memorial Quilt...

