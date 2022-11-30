New home proposed for site of former county executive's demolished mansion in Shorewood

The new owners of former Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele's demolished historic Shorewood mansion have submitted plans to the village to build a new home on the vacant property.

After purchasing the property earlier this year, 3534 Acquisition LLC submitted plans to the village on Nov. 4 to build a new single-family residence at 3534 N. Lake Drive.

Under the proposal, the owner plans to build a new stucco 6,620-square-foot single-family residence with a four-car garage. The plan includes four bedrooms.

The plan also includes a new pool and 630-square-foot stucco pool house. There are no proposed changes to the existing bluff and existing retaining walls.

Illinois-based architectural firm Northworks said that there's no estimated timeline for construction or completion of the project, Northworks spokesperson Katie Min said. She said she could provide no other information.

The plan will be considered by Shorewood's Design Review Board on Dec. 1. If approved, the applicant would have up to one year to obtain permits for construction of the design, said Shorewood's Planning & Development Director Bart Griepentrog.

The property was sold for $2 million on Feb. 17, 2022, to 3534 Acquisition LCC, according to state real estate records.

Former owner Abele demolished the mansion in 2019.

The mansion was built in 1927 and known as the Charles and Laura Albright House, the original owners of the property. The home was demolished shortly after Abele received a demolition permit from the village.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.