ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorewood, WI

New home proposed for site of former county executive's demolished mansion in Shorewood

By Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWf2p_0jSg6fCY00

The new owners of former Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele's demolished historic Shorewood mansion have submitted plans to the village to build a new home on the vacant property.

After purchasing the property earlier this year, 3534 Acquisition LLC submitted plans to the village on Nov. 4 to build a new single-family residence at 3534 N. Lake Drive.

Under the proposal, the owner plans to build a new stucco 6,620-square-foot single-family residence with a four-car garage. The plan includes four bedrooms.

The plan also includes a new pool and 630-square-foot stucco pool house. There are no proposed changes to the existing bluff and existing retaining walls.

Illinois-based architectural firm Northworks said that there's no estimated timeline for construction or completion of the project, Northworks spokesperson Katie Min said. She said she could provide no other information.

The plan will be considered by Shorewood's Design Review Board on Dec. 1. If approved, the applicant would have up to one year to obtain permits for construction of the design, said Shorewood's Planning & Development Director Bart Griepentrog.

The property was sold for $2 million on Feb. 17, 2022, to 3534 Acquisition LCC, according to state real estate records.

Former owner Abele demolished the mansion in 2019.

The mansion was built in 1927 and known as the Charles and Laura Albright House, the original owners of the property. The home was demolished shortly after Abele received a demolition permit from the village.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WAUKESHA, WI
cwbradio.com

Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek pedestrian hit by vehicle near Howell and Groveland

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police said a woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday, Dec. 2. The woman, 41, was hit near Howell and Groveland just before 3 p.m. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said. According to...
OAK CREEK, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems linger across Washington County, WI

November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case

MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The Bridgewater Modern Grill; new riverfront restaurant

The Bridgewater Modern Grill is a new restaurant that offers up a great menu and view from the city’s longest riverfront patio. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Third Ward checking out the new space complete with an open-concept kitchen.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

DNR on scene of manure spill in Kiel

KIEL (WLUK) -- Cleanup is underway in Kiel after a manure spill. The spill runs east from west of the city on County Highway HH through downtown Kiel on Fremont Street, south on Highway 67 and east on County Line Road, then into Sheboygan County. The DNR was notified and...
KIEL, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy