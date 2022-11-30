Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Four in a Row! Jimmies Headed to NAIA Semifinals After Sweeping CC
SIOUX CITY, IA. (NewsDakota.com) – For the fourth consecutive season, the University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team will play in the NAIA National Semifinals as the #2 Jimmies dominated #16 Columbia College in straight sets (25-10, 25-18, 25-17) on Saturday night. The Jimmies were firing on all cylinders...
newsdakota.com
Vikings Sweep Bluehawks to Open NSAA Play
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Defending the home floor with a sweep is always sweet to open play in the conference, especially when you won’t continue conference play for a month. The Vikings did just that, taking a hard-fought 66-60 win in womens play, and an athletic 82-70 win in...
newsdakota.com
Blue Jay Gymnastics Opens Season with Win at Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, SD. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School gymnastics team opened up the 2022-23 season with a 140.800 to 128.750 victory over Aberdeen Central. The Blue Jays won every individual event and Julia Skari was the all-around champion. Skari scored a 36.75 and won three of the four events. Blair Arbuckle’s 8.80 on the uneven bars was good enough for first place in the final event for Jamestown.
newsdakota.com
Josh Johnson Take On Three-Class Basketball Proposal
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The focus group presented the three-class basketball proposal to the NDHSAA Board of Directors at a meeting in Valley City on December 1st. Following a comment period with school administrators from our member schools, the board held discussion regarding the three-class proposal and ultimately agreed upon the next steps that will likely lead into a board decision on February 8th, 2023.
Sioux City Journal
Jamestown volleyball players' mom heart stops at Dordt game, has outpouring of support from GPAC teams
Karyn Holen, the mother of University of Jamestown volleyball players Anna and Ellie Holen, talks about the outpouring of support she received after her heart stopped during a volleyball game at Dordt University in September. Holen said she was overwhelmed by the support shown to her by Dordt University and the entire Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball community.
Times-Online
High school sports move towards major change
Following a lengthy discussion over the issue of whether or not to move North Dakota’s schools towards adopting a three-class system for school sports, the North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to “accept” a proposal to move high school basketball towards a three-class system, with a caveat that more work will need to be done and reviews on specifics will be made in the near-future.
newsdakota.com
Cinco de Cunningham–Probably Time to Panic
The following is an opinion piece from Ryan Cunningham. The views expressed do not represent the views of i3G Media or it’s sponsors. That board meeting didn’t go well. If you’re a three-division proponent, you will be told the meeting did go well. The board, verbally, not in the printed record, but verbally, committed to three divisions.
agupdate.com
Hardings beginning to build registered Red Angus herd
MCHENRY, N.D. – Logan and Chelsey Harding are building a future on their ranch in Eddy County where they raise commercial SimAngus and are beginning a registered Red Angus herd. “We have a predominantly Red Angus-based herd and we’ll use some Simmental bulls to get SimAngus cross calves –...
newsdakota.com
Douglas “Doug” Engle
Douglas “Doug” Engle, 69, Rogers, ND passed away December 1, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Valley City, ND. The memorial service for Doug will be at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rogers on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be the hour prior to the service and a time of fellowship will follow. Burial will be in the Dazey Cemetery in the spring. The service will be live streamed, then archived, on a link provided along with his obituary on his tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com An online guestbook is available there as well.
newsdakota.com
Lawrence “Larry” Reidman
Lawrence “Larry” Reidman, 84, Dazey, died peacefully on November 30, 2022 at Mercy Hospital, Valley City, ND. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church east of Dazey. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and one hour before services in the church Tuesday morning. A prayer service held at St. Mary’s Parish will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
newsdakota.com
James River Valley Library System Presents 9th Annual “Mitten Tree”
JAMESTOWN,N.D.(NewsDakota.com/JRVLS) – It’s that time of year again when the weather turns cold and we need to dig out our hats, mittens, scarves, and other warm clothes out of storage. To help those who may not have the necessary items during the cold weather season, James River Valley...
Times-Online
VC native attributes major success to inspiring teachers, supportive community
Heather Kukla will soon be taking over as the new CEO and president of Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies (MAPC), a milestone achievement for a local Valley City girl who was inspired to work hard and seek new horizons by the teachers and community who shaped her. “If I think back...
newsdakota.com
Cenex Propane Tanks Flared Off Before The Move
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Officials with Cenex Harvest States had to flare off their large propane tanks located south of the Pinnacle Condominiums in Valley City on Thursday, December 1st. Officials with Cenex Harvest States conducted the flaring process, once completed, the tanks will be moved to a...
newsdakota.com
Laura Suhr
Laura Suhr, 87, Page, North Dakota died Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at SMP Health-Maryhill, Enderlin, North Dakota. Laura Theona Suhr was born March 30, 1935, to parents Fred and Mary (Henricks) Suhr on their family farm at Page. She attended school from first to eighth grade at rural Beaver School. She and her sisters Irene and Carol helped their father work in the fields for many years. As Fred and Mary aged and were frail they became home bound and their daughters devoted their time to taking care of them until their passing. The sisters continued farming until the late 1980’s.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Road Closure To Take Effect Monday, December 5th
JAMESTOWN,N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Starting on Monday, December 5th; the Jamestown City Engineers office has announced a road closure. The area affected will be 3rd St. NW, between 1st Ave N and 2nd Ave NW. The closure will take effect at 7:00 am on Monday and continue until finished on Tuesday,...
newsdakota.com
Cholesterol & Blood Glucose Screening For VCHS Seniors
Feature photo: Amanda Nielsen, Registered Nurse at City County Health District with Valley City High School seniors Kai Kringlie (seated) and Carly Goven (standing.) VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City-County Health District and Valley City Public Schools are partnering together to provide a health education opportunity to the Valley City High School seniors. High school students take their only health class in grade 9. The Personal Wellness Profile provides an opportunity for the seniors to receive a complete health risk assessment now that they are young adults. This program is offered for free to students. In addition, a presentation is provided to students to review healthy lifestyle choices including healthy eating, exercising regularly, wearing seat belts, etc. as well as reviewing the routine screenings that they should continue throughout their adult lives.
valleynewslive.com
Valley City Police investigating controversial flyer
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The book “Let’s Talk About It” (A Teenage Guide To Sex, Relationships and How to be a Human Being) has raised a few eyebrows in Valley City since the first story about it’s existence ran in the Times Record back in September of 2022.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Green Dot Invites You To Join Them
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Green Dot is inviting you to join them in December for their campaign to “Give a Green Dot,” this holiday season. Giving a Green Dot means making small decisions every day that help keep our community safe. Green Dots are the little choices we each make to watch out for one another in our community and to make clear that we in Valley City don’t tolerate violence.
newsdakota.com
Fasting Cholesterol Test Available December 13
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) – “Having high blood cholesterol can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, putting you at risk for heart disease and stroke. High blood cholesterol doesn’t have symptoms, which is why getting your cholesterol levels checked is so important,” states Theresa Will, City-County Health District Administrator.
