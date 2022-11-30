Douglas “Doug” Engle, 69, Rogers, ND passed away December 1, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Valley City, ND. The memorial service for Doug will be at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rogers on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be the hour prior to the service and a time of fellowship will follow. Burial will be in the Dazey Cemetery in the spring. The service will be live streamed, then archived, on a link provided along with his obituary on his tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com An online guestbook is available there as well.

ROGERS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO