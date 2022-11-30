Read full article on original website
texasbreaking.com
Two Persons Found Dead in Car: Toddler, Newborn Unharmed at the Backseat
Two people were found dead in the front seat of a car outside Barnhill Contracting Co. in North Carolina. Employees discovered the bodies while on their way to work, and a newborn and a toddler are both safe in the backseat and suspected to have left in the cold for several hours.
Mt. Olive Pickle Company employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
richmondobserver
RCSO: Alleged motorcycle thief leads deputies on pursuit through East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — A young man is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly leading deputies on a chase with a stolen motorcycle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Impact Team were in East Rockingham Tuesday, Nov. 29 when they noticed a motorcycle that matched the description of one that was reported stolen.
Durham high school among 8 across NC receiving hoax active shooter calls in 1 day
Fayetteville, Burlington, Roanoke Rapids, Elizabethtown and now Durham have each been the targets of multiple high school active shooter hoax calls on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement and school officials.
Multiple NC schools received hoax active shooter calls in one day; 911 dispatch and cyber security experts weigh in
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A round of hoax calls across the state left parents, police and schools districts on edge Thursday. Now, 911 dispatch and a cyber security expert are weighing on these false active shooter calls that kept ringing their lines. Guilford Metro 911 and Alamance County 911...
Durham Hillside, Jack Britt on long list of NC with hoax threats, lockdowns disrupting classes
DURHAM, N.C. — Firefighters and police swarmed to Hillside High School in Durham on Thursday morning in response to the report of an active shooter. That threat was quickly determined to be a hoax. Hillside's campus, located at 3727 Fayetteville Road, was placed on a lockdown before 10 a.m....
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
wkml.com
Fayetteville Man Makes $5 Lottery Ticket Turn Into $250,000 Win
Another lucky winner right here in Fayetteville, as Robert McFall has landed a $250,000 North Carolina Education Lottery prize. McFall played the $5 20X The Cash scratch off ticket, which he bought from the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After all the required taxes, McFall brought home...
These New North Carolina Laws Take Effect December 1
Most of the laws involve more severe penalties for arson and theft.
NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
Applications open for NC heating bill assistance program
The North Carolina Low Income Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded program that provides a one-time payment to help with heating bills.
NC woman wins $591,449 jackpot on Thanksgiving
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WGHP) — Rosa Pittman, of Rocky Mount, bought a $10 Fast Play ticket on Thanksgiving Day and won a $591,449 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Pittman bought her winning Big Bucks Bingo ticket at the 301 Convenient Mart on North Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount. She arrived at […]
Greensboro man wins $150,000 on $3 Powerball ticket
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charlie Williams of Greensboro is $150,000 richer after trying his luck on a $3 Powerball ticket. NC Lottery officials said Williams bought his ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. He matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the November 5 drawing. Because he spent an extra dollar to make it a Power Play ticket, that meant his prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.
‘I was screaming’: NC woman wins $1 million lottery prize after buying scratch-off at gas station
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After shopping for Christmas gifts on Friday, Laura Keen, of Winston-Salem, and her boyfriend stopped for gas when their truck’s low fuel light lit up, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We would never have won that if that […]
Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
nsjonline.com
North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations
RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
