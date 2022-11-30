Read full article on original website
Related
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Dec. 1
MVP– (Garners points at 2x the normal rate) STAR– (Garners points at 1.5x the normal rate) PRO– (Garners points at 1.2x the normal rate) Two Utility spots– (Garner points at normal rate) With salaries also being different than in conventional FanDuel contests on multi-game slates and...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature sky-hook notably absent in NBA's copycat world
Around the NBA, players and coaches have historically embraced stealing, or to characterize it a bit more respectfully, copycatting. Many years ago, when gravity-bound players discovered that shots could actually be made by leaping simultaneously, the jump shot replaced the set shot. After Bill Sharman instructed the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers to report to the gym on the morning of each game to run a few light drills — and then they proceeded to win a record 33 straight games — the “shootaround” was adopted by every team.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday, Dec. 2
That Thursday card was disappointing, but we’re back to normal here. We have 11 games making up this Friday slate, with numerous premier matchups. I’m excited to break it down, so let’s take a look at the schedule and odds!. Injury Report. LaMelo Ball (ankle) OUT. Gordon...
Two starters listed as out for Friday game in San Antonio
NEW ORLEANS (13-8) Wednesday win vs. Toronto. Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
Game Preview: Pacers at Trail Blazers
After dropping two straight and three of four to begin their seven-game road trip, the Pacers (12-10) will be trying to turn things around on Sunday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers (12-11). Indiana's defense has struggled on the road trip, especially over the last two games. The Blue...
Chuck Checks In - 12.01.2022
FINAL FROM PHOENIX: Suns 132, Bulls 113. (Bulls: 9-12, 4-7 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 29pts. Suns: Booker: 51pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Suns: Ayton: 14. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 7. Suns: Booker: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Devin Booker recorded his fourth career 50 point...
Wolves Fall To Thunder, 135-128
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points in his return to action and the Oklahoma City Thunder took advantage of Rudy Gobert’s early ejection to post a chippy 135-128 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. The teams were called for a combined eight technical fouls,...
Under The Radar: Alperen Sengun's steady improvement
The Houston Rockets have not had an ideal start to their 2022-23 campaign, sitting at 5-16 in the Western Conference, but they may have found their center of the future in Alperen Sengun. Going into the season, the Rockets were never considered a contender in the West, so their record...
Kia MVP Ladder: Jayson Tatum seizes top spot in latest rankings
Stephen Curry understands how Kia MVP voting goes, the same way he knows where to find shots: All over the place. So, naturally when asked at practice Monday about the chatter concerning MVP, Curry grinned, knowing full well why the inquiry was lobbed in the first place. “Usually, you get...
Yahoo Fantasy: Who are biggest surprises of NBA season thus far?
The consensus top-24 in fantasy are generally playing to expectation — aside from LaMelo Ball’s unfortunate injury luck and James Harden’s untimely foot ailment. But the same can’t be said for players outside the first two rounds. Here, I’ll opine some of the biggest surprises of the fantasy basketball season a quarter of the way through.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant fined $35,000 for confronting official
NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
Portland Set to Return Home for Four at Moda Center - Here's What to Look Forward to
Following a rough ending to the month of November, the Portland Trail Blazers look to get back on track as they return home for a four-game homestand starting Sunday. Here's a sneak peak of what to expect as the most wonderful time of the year gets even better. The boys...
Recap: Thunder 135, Timberwolves 128
Familiarity can be a great equalizer, turning the game into a battle of who can execute better rather than skill versus skill. Saturday night’s game between the Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves was the third time these Northwest Division rivals have met already in the first six weeks of the season.
Hornets Endure Tough Shooting Night In Loss To Bucks
Rozier, McDaniels Oubre All Score 20+ PTS, Charlotte Shoots 39%, Drains Only 5 3-Pointers. Even without their star trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, the Milwaukee Bucks certainly possess one of the NBA’s deepest rosters. The Charlotte Hornets, who are still without several of their key players because of injury, witnessed that firsthand in Saturday night’s 105-96 home loss at Spectrum Center.
Memphis’ Morant Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 – Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
Monty Williams, Joe Mazzulla named NBA Coaches of the Month
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA Coaches of the Month for October and November. Mazzulla guided the Celtics to an NBA-best 18-4 start to the season, his first as an NBA coach. Williams drove Phoenix to a 15-6 record in October and November, the best in the Western Conference.
Tatum, Mazzulla Earn East’s Monthly Awards
The Eastern Conference’s two most prestigious monthly awards fell into the hands of two members of the Boston Celtics Thursday afternoon. For the months of October and November, Jayson Tatum was recognized as the top player in the conference, while Joe Mazzulla was named the best coach during that same span.
"It's A Process" | Amidst A Breakout Season, How Did Lauri Markkanen Change The Narrative Around Him?
One of the hardest things for an NBA player to do is take a step toward stardom. After being viewed a certain way for years, it's nearly impossible for a player to not just change the narrative around them but be allowed to prove it. But if someone does want...
5 Specific Areas Markelle Fultz Will Help the Magic
Markelle Fultz is one of the better game managers in the league. In his NBA career thus far, he’s averaging only 1.9 turnovers per contest. He’s one of very few active point guards with at least 80 starts averaging fewer than two turnovers. In the 18 games he appeared in last season, Fultz averaged 2.2 turnovers.
"We Were Trying To Win" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over The Clippers
Utah is back to its winning ways. Entering Wednesday night amidst a five-game losing streak, the Jazz played their most complete game in the past week and a half, taking down the LA Clippers 125-112. "I want to give a lot of credit to the team for sticking with it,"...
